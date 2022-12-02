Read full article on original website
King County Continues To Make Strides In Reducing The Number of Uninsured Residents
America is the only major industrialized nation without universal health insurance and the consequences are increasingly well known — inequities in access to care, avoidable mortality, poor-quality care, financial burdens on people who are uninsured or underinsured, and lost economic productivity. Even though there has been a significant decrease...
Vets Fair Well in Seattle But Racism Exists
Seattle is a place where vets receive good overall treatment and opportunities. The Veterans Administration (VA) is on track to set a new record for hiring at the Veterans Health Administration for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, and is reducing critical vacancies. However, all is not well. A lawsuit was filed recently claiming that between 2001 and 2020, the VA was more likely to reject the disability compensation claims of black veterans than white veterans.
Sharon Nyree Williams – The Voice Behind The Seattle Kraken
You may not know her name or her face, but if you’ve watched, listened to, or attended any Seattle Kraken games you will recognize the voice of Emmy award winning, storytelling voiceover artist Sharon Nyree Williams. The founder of ‘The Mahogany Project’, a theatre arts collaborative that focuses on...
Yelm Spoils Eastside Catholic’s Quest For Their Fifth Football Title
The Eastside Catholic Crusaders entered the state 3A championship football game looking to cap off a perfect season, but standing in their way was the top-ranked team in the state – Yelm High School. The Tornados, who entered the game undefeated as well, escaped with a 28-27 victory last week against Bellevue.
LIHI & Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Break Ground on 86-Unit Affordable Housing Project
On Sunday December 4, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd and LIHI celebrated the groundbreaking of Good Shepherd Housing at 1415 22nd Ave. in Seattle’s Central Area. Speaker included: Rev. Nate Whittaker; Steve Tucker, Trustee of Good Shepherd; and Sharon Lee, LIHI Executive Director. The seven-story, 86-unit building is being developed by the Low Income Housing Institute in partnership with Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd on property owned by the church.
