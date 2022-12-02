Seattle is a place where vets receive good overall treatment and opportunities. The Veterans Administration (VA) is on track to set a new record for hiring at the Veterans Health Administration for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, and is reducing critical vacancies. However, all is not well. A lawsuit was filed recently claiming that between 2001 and 2020, the VA was more likely to reject the disability compensation claims of black veterans than white veterans.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO