Read full article on original website
Related
wrganews.com
19-year-old arrested for shooting at an occupied home
A 19-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after he shot at a home. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashton Jase Duvall of a Northwood Drive address allegedly fired a gun into an occupied residence on Second Street with the intention to cause serious harm to a victim. Duvall is being charged with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.
GBI: Man running at officer with knife fatally shot by Gwinnett police
A man was fatally shot as he ran toward an officer with a knife in hand Saturday morning at a Gwinnett County shopping c...
15-year-old shot, killed at party in Clayton County as hundreds of teens fled scene, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A teen is dead after they were shot and killed at a party on Saturday night, Clayton County police said. Police said they arrived at an address on the 1000 block of Citizens Parkway in Morrow, finding the 15-year-old dead from gunshot wounds. Police told...
APD: Woman shot while heading to club
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they said a woman was shot while heading to a club early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, police said they heard gunshots on Joseph E Lowery Boulevard in southwest Atlanta. When they arrived, they found a woman at a nearby apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds.
Yahoo Sports
Man facing prison time for ‘violently assaulting’ women he met online, DA says
According to the Coweta District Attorney, a man is facing 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felony cases for assault. The DA said Qvondre Lawaun McClain violently assaulted women that he met online and violently assaulted another jail inmate. On March 21, 2021, police officers were called...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman shot after getting dropped off at nightclub, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a woman told officers she was shot after being dropped off outside an Atlanta nightclub. The intersection is near the location of several recent shooting incidents. Police said officers heard gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. near 3 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. While officers searched...
Defendant’s violent past can be used against him in Secoriea Turner murder case, court rules
ATLANTA — The Georgia County Court of Appeals reversed a decision that will allow prosecutors office to use evidence of prior criminal gang activity against the men charged in the killing of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner. Turner’s life was cut short when she was hit by a stray bullet during...
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS it
A master of impersonation, Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page created a social media account named Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta (BLMGA) and raised funds with GoFundMe. Page opened a bank account named “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Inc.” in 2018 with Page as the only signatory on the account. A complaint was filed with the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center in April 2020 alleging that Page was impersonating Black Lives Matter. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Cleveland Division, Toledo Resident Agency, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio arrested Sir Maejor Page, a.k.a. Tyree Conyers-Page of Toledo, Ohio. Judge James R. Knepp II in Ohio banned Page from fundraising. Page continues to solicit funds via Cash App on Twitter from loyal followers using his adoptive mother's accounts.
Deputies discover stolen guns and valuable toy collectibles
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — There are new details in the investigation of a Coweta County toy burglary. Coweta County Sheriff’s Sgt. Toby Nix told WSB Radio the thief hit a home on Standing Rock Road twice within a month, stealing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of collectibles — including G.I. Joe and Star Wars toys, still in their boxes. Some firearms were also taken.
LaGrange Police searching for Criminal Damage incident suspects
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department and Officer Matthew Turner is requesting public assistance in locating suspects involved in a Criminal Damage incident. The incident occurred at the Georgia Harris Ballfields on Monday. If anyone can identify the owners of the vehicles or any individuals in the photos below provided by the police […]
Newnan Times-Herald
Police: Woman tries to buy real car with fake ID
A woman from Macon – not from Tennessee, as her ID card reportedly stated – was taken into custody by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly attempting to purchase an automobile with forged documents. Coweta County deputies arrested Courtney Jalisha Harris, 29, on multiple forgery charges...
Person threatening suicide in Newnan not harmed, police say
NEWNAN, Ga. — A person threatening suicide did not harm themselves after speaking with officers on Saturday, Newnan police said. At about 11:30 a.m., officers arrived at the AT&T building located near Long Street and First Avenue in reference to a suicidal threat. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
fox5atlanta.com
2 Ford Mustangs stolen from Thomaston dealership, police say
THOMASTON, Ga. - Police in Thomaston are trying to find two 2022 Ford Mustangs stolen overnight from a dealership. The Thomaston Police Department said the cars were stolen between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. from Southern Ford on Highway 19. With no optional equipment, the MSRP for a base 2022...
Police release more information on violent Panama City Beach crashes
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An update in the investigation of a Georgia man’s violent night behind the wheel was released by Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said he is responsible for two different traffic crashes within just a few minutes of each other. In a news release, police identified 34-year-old Derrick Von […]
Police: Man killed after running toward officers with a knife outside grocery store in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Norcross. Gwinnett police said they got a suspicious person call from a security guard at 1250 Tech Drive around 1 a.m. Saturday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The security guard said...
WTRF
Facebook comment, “How about me?”, puts another man behind bars
(WTRF) — A man’s Facebook comment got him some unwanted attention from law enforcement stated a report by WFLA. This week, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia posted a list of its Top 10 most wanted fugitives on Facebook. Christopher Spaulding, a resident of the town,...
Suspect arrested after nephew of Riverdale mayor shot, killed at Clayton shopping center
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County, according to police. Channel 2′s Tom Jones has learned that the victim is Corey Brooks, the 31-year-old nephew of Riverdale Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon. Police...
Cobb County police car involved in crash that leads to second crash involving HERO truck
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol says it is investigating two car crashes that happened early Wednesday morning on Interstate 75 northbound. At around 6 a.m., GSP says a Cobb County police car struck the back of a Chevrolet Silverado near the Howell Mill exit. Then, as officials worked to clear the crash, a GDOT truck on the scene to assist was struck by a Honda.
Man arrested after Riverdale mayor’s nephew fatally shot in Clayton County
A man was arrested Friday evening in connection with a fatal shooting at a Clayton County shopping center, police said....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Pastors pray for peace after 17th Street bridge double fatal shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friday night the 17th street bridge became the backdrop of a prayer vigil. Atlanta-area pastors planned the event following a shooting that killed 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson last weekend near Atlantic Station. Atlanta police released a new surveillance video showing the...
Comments / 1