Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Investigation of a missing Wichita man
One Kansas town gets the surprise of a lifetime from a non-profit organization based in Florida. K-State fans celebrated their team's championship victory in downtown Wichita. Parent concerned after fight breaks out Wichita West High School. Updated: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST. Video circulating on social media shows...
Restaurant inspections: Cockroaches, residue in ice bin, engine oil by candy in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
wichitabyeb.com
The latest Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in northwest Wichita opens this week
Opening day for the third Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Wichita is taking place this week. An employee at the newest Fuzzy’s confirmed that the latest store at 10728 W. 21st St. in the former Applebee’s space will open to the public on Monday, Dec. 5. A private event took place this weekend to get their employees ready. And now, Monday will be the big day for them.
KAKE TV
Wichita retailers scrambling to keep K-State merchandise in stock after Big 12 win
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you went to a store like Rally House on Sunday hoping to get some K-State championship gear after the big win, you're not alone. And if you didn't get there before they opened, you probably left empty-handed. After a hard-fought overtime Saturday, the Kansas State...
wichitabyeb.com
A new ramen restaurant is in the works for northeast Wichita
Rumor has it a new ramen option is headed to northeast Wichita. Multiple sources have told me that an Asian restaurant is headed to the 37th and Woodlawn area. No word yet on what the restaurant name will be or if it’s a current place opening another location. After...
KAKE TV
'The price was crazy': Wichita shoemaker struggles with inflation impact
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita shoemaker said she's struggling to keep up as inflation and its impact takes a toll of her longtime business. Aida Stenholm owns and operates her own self-titled shoe store located in Wichita's Clifton Square. She said it's a venture she's been passionate about for years, and that she took the challenge on nearly a decade ago.
foxkansas.com
Job opportunities on the rise in Wichita
Several new Wichita companies are hiring and filling hundreds of jobs right now, including Top Golf in northeast Wichita. But what does this big boost in business mean for the city's job market?. FOX Kansas News reporter Maeve Ashbrook has more on the story in the video posted above.explains.
Wichita West High School locks down due to fight during lunch
A fight that broke out during lunch at Wichita West High School prompted a lockdown on Friday.
Wichita aerospace business shows off cool window
A Wichita business on Thursday showed off the trophy it won recently in the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.
4th Annual HoliDAZE Pop Up Market
On Sunday, many shoppers headed to Brick and Mortar Event Venue for the 4th annual HoliDAZE Pop Up Market.
KWCH.com
Parent concerned after fight leads to lockdown at Wichita West High School
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita parent reached out to 12 News on Friday voicing his concern after a fight in the lunchroom at Wichita West High School led the school to lockdown for the afternoon. Steve Curbelo’s son attends West High School. He shared a video of the incident...
wichitabyeb.com
Comparing Prices of Wichita’s Family Entertainment Options
Any time an entertainment option opens in Wichita, the first thing people will complain about is price. I get it, times can be tough and not everybody has the money to take their family out. The issue I have is when people start to beat down on something that’s comparable in price to another option they will support. People will also fluctuate prices based on additional costs that don’t necessarily have to be a part of the excursion, such as food and drink.
Wichita family heading to Disney World on Snowball Express
On Saturday, a Wichita family got the chance to go to the happiest place on earth thanks to the Snowball Express.
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kansas but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Illuminations Botanica at the beautiful Wichita Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
A North Junction highway ramp in Wichita will be closed for two months. Here are details
The closure will be to add a lane extension during the massive North Junction construction project.
kfdi.com
Fight Causes Lockdown at Wichita West H.S. Friday
A fight at West High School in Wichita led to a temporary lockdown. The altercation broke out Friday afternoon during the school’s lunch hour, officials said. Two students reportedly got into a fight, with more students getting involved after staff members attempted to break them up. Officials said that...
KAKE TV
City of Wichita looking at $5.5 million facility to build homeless shelter, housing and social services hub
The city of Wichita's housing department has put together a $5.5 million dollar plan to improve housing options and services for the city's homeless. Housing director Sally Stang says her department consulted with over 20 organizations in Wichita and Sedgwick counties that work with the homeless to put it together.
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County Zoo announces passing of red river hog
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Zoo took to its social media pages today to announce the passing of their red river hog named "Charlotte." They say an emergency medical exam last week revealed a grave prognosis. At that time they made the decision to humanely euthanize her. The exact cause is yet to be determined by a necropsy.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Music History of Wichita The Smart Brothers
Though it may come as some surprise to those not from Wichita, there is a vibrancy and palpable history of local music that stretches back to (for our intents and purposes) the mid 20th century with the bustling entrepreneurship of the Smart family. Released in 2009 on the famed Numero reissue label was a compilation of Smart’s Palace/Family affiliated musicians (click here to listen!), which gives a listener a historical context to the basis of Wichita’s local music scene. As such, I’ve decided to write a bit about the Smart’s and what their music and business endeavors offered to the Wichita scene before I dive into the more contemporary local musicians.
Comments / 0