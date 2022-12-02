ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Investigation of a missing Wichita man

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
The latest Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in northwest Wichita opens this week

Opening day for the third Fuzzy’s Taco Shop in Wichita is taking place this week. An employee at the newest Fuzzy’s confirmed that the latest store at 10728 W. 21st St. in the former Applebee’s space will open to the public on Monday, Dec. 5. A private event took place this weekend to get their employees ready. And now, Monday will be the big day for them.
A new ramen restaurant is in the works for northeast Wichita

Rumor has it a new ramen option is headed to northeast Wichita. Multiple sources have told me that an Asian restaurant is headed to the 37th and Woodlawn area. No word yet on what the restaurant name will be or if it’s a current place opening another location. After...
'The price was crazy': Wichita shoemaker struggles with inflation impact

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- A Wichita shoemaker said she's struggling to keep up as inflation and its impact takes a toll of her longtime business. Aida Stenholm owns and operates her own self-titled shoe store located in Wichita's Clifton Square. She said it's a venture she's been passionate about for years, and that she took the challenge on nearly a decade ago.
Job opportunities on the rise in Wichita

Several new Wichita companies are hiring and filling hundreds of jobs right now, including Top Golf in northeast Wichita. But what does this big boost in business mean for the city's job market?. FOX Kansas News reporter Maeve Ashbrook has more on the story in the video posted above.explains.
Parent concerned after fight leads to lockdown at Wichita West High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita parent reached out to 12 News on Friday voicing his concern after a fight in the lunchroom at Wichita West High School led the school to lockdown for the afternoon. Steve Curbelo’s son attends West High School. He shared a video of the incident...
Comparing Prices of Wichita’s Family Entertainment Options

Any time an entertainment option opens in Wichita, the first thing people will complain about is price. I get it, times can be tough and not everybody has the money to take their family out. The issue I have is when people start to beat down on something that’s comparable in price to another option they will support. People will also fluctuate prices based on additional costs that don’t necessarily have to be a part of the excursion, such as food and drink.
Fight Causes Lockdown at Wichita West H.S. Friday

A fight at West High School in Wichita led to a temporary lockdown. The altercation broke out Friday afternoon during the school’s lunch hour, officials said. Two students reportedly got into a fight, with more students getting involved after staff members attempted to break them up. Officials said that...
Sedgwick County Zoo announces passing of red river hog

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Zoo took to its social media pages today to announce the passing of their red river hog named "Charlotte." They say an emergency medical exam last week revealed a grave prognosis. At that time they made the decision to humanely euthanize her. The exact cause is yet to be determined by a necropsy.
Music History of Wichita The Smart Brothers

Though it may come as some surprise to those not from Wichita, there is a vibrancy and palpable history of local music that stretches back to (for our intents and purposes) the mid 20th century with the bustling entrepreneurship of the Smart family. Released in 2009 on the famed Numero reissue label was a compilation of Smart’s Palace/Family affiliated musicians (click here to listen!), which gives a listener a historical context to the basis of Wichita’s local music scene. As such, I’ve decided to write a bit about the Smart’s and what their music and business endeavors offered to the Wichita scene before I dive into the more contemporary local musicians.

