Nurse practitioner, boutique owner and mom uses TikTok to reach those who struggle with addiction

Heartbreaking for our community: Citrus deputies said a man shot and murdered his wife following a disagreement.EddyEvonAnonymousCitrus County, FL
You Can Get Tickets to Swim With Manatees in Florida For Less Than $30 Right NowUncovering FloridaCrystal River, FL
Burritos for All at Coyote RojoJ.M. LesinskiSpring Hill, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Phenomenal Flavors of PhoEverJ.M. LesinskiBrooksville, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Village of St. Catherine man arrested after strange incident at restaurant
A Village of St. Catherine man was arrested at his home after a strange incident at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Jan Bronistaw Smigielski, 65, was arrested on a charge of battery Sunday at his home at 905 Ebling Loop. Smigielski had been at Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza...
Citrus County Chronicle
Couple had been arguing moments before shooting
A tense and terse verbal altercation ensued moments before a 64-year-old Homosassa man fatally shot his wife Friday, Dec. 2, at their Homosassa home, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. Deputies were dispatched to the 3900 block of South Springbreeze Way in Homosassa in reference to...
Citrus County Chronicle
A 'Celebration of Lights' at state park
One of Citrus County’s favorite holiday traditions, Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park and the Friends of Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park host the Celebration of Lights, featuring Sebastian Hawes’ Spectacular Synchronized Light and Sound Show along with nightly entertainment. The event begins Saturday, Dec. 17, and runs...
Citrus County Chronicle
Life in Ocala Palms: Ocala Palms residents generous with their donations, time
The Ocala Palms (OP) Golf & Country Club community is by far not the biggest – or smallest – in Marion County. However, I do believe the OP residents have the biggest hearts!. We are not competing with any other community, but with approximately 1,500 residents, a total...
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for possession, trafficking in Meth
A man from Myakka City with a warrant out for his arrest in Manatee County was arrested in Homosassa in the early morning Tuesday, Nov. 29, for trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of MDMA and methadone without a prescription. After deputies ran the plates on a truck that passed by...
villages-news.com
RN offers rebuttal to Villager’s complaint about bad hospital experience
I am responding in regard to a letter written by a resident bad mouthing The Villages Hospital. As a practicing RN I must say that it is difficult these days to receive any sort of healthcare at a HOSPITAL, or EMERGENCY department immediately without it being a true emergency. While I do not doubt this resident had pain, he clearly states having three back surgeries prior, so this isn’t a new issue. Complaining about having to wait for pain medication and then not disclosing what was actually diagnosed and wrong is so unfair to then bad mouth a medical facility for not addressing your needs fast enough for something they deemed not a true emergency, hence the wait. Should they have stopped everything they were doing for other patients likely experiencing actual time sensitive emergencies such as stroke or heart attack to give this person pain medicine, absolutely not.
Citrus County Chronicle
Local church expands food ministry project in response to growing need
Did you know 1 in 6 Americans relied on food banks to survive last year? That’s 53 million people, compared with 40 million before the pandemic. Now, even as the pandemic ebbs, the number of hungry Americans is continuing to rise. Grocery prices have jumped 12 percent in the past year – the sharpest increase since 1979.
mynews13.com
Owners fear 90-year-old San Antonio restaurant’s future could be in jeopardy
SAN ANTONIO — Golden Star Cafe on San Antonio’s West Side has been a go-to spot for Conrad Flores for nearly 40 years. “I come for the fish and gravy and honestly that’s all I’ve ever gotten. I never try their Mexican food, I never try anything else but fish and gravy,” Flores said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Individual wanted for questioning in Dunnellon death
A composite sketch of an unknown individual wanted for questioning in an alleged local homicide has been released by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). The victim has been identified as Eric Daugherty. He was 41 years old. Marion County Sheriff’s detectives were alerted to the scene of an...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homeless man and woman arrested for squatting in vacant house
Deputies arrested a homeless man and woman in the early morning hours Tuesday, Nov. 29, for squatting in a vacant house in Beverly Hills after the homeowner confirmed they wanted to pursue charges. Deputies were patrolling the area when they spotted one of the defendants, 39-year-old Lucas Calcagni, in all...
pascosheriff.com
Help Solve A Crime | Robbery, Hudson
HELP SOLVE A CRIME: On Dec. 1, a suspect, shown here, stole items including debit cards from a car in the Canton Ave. area of Hudson. The suspect then used the stolen debit cards to purchase items. The suspect is described as a white male around 20-30 years old, and was last seen wearing a long sleeve black jacket, tan cargo shorts, black socks, red sandals and a hat. If you have any information on this case, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22041526, or submit tips online at: https://www.pascosheriff.com/tips/.
Family of 7 displaced, 1 dog dies in house fire, Marion County first responders say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A dog has died and a family of seven is displaced after a house fire Sunday, Marion County Fire Rescue officials said. Firefighters said the fire was under control at 4:45 p.m., about 15 minutes after they responded to reports of a fire. Multiple 911...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council allows residential backyard chickens
Inverness residents wanting backyard chickens have something to crow about following the city council’s final approval Tuesday to allow the fowl. The city council voted unanimously to approve the ordinance with potential changes in the future.
Citrus County Chronicle
Fleeing law enforcement ends in multiple charges for Crystal River man.
A stolen vehicle complaint led to a high-speed chase, drug charges and a DUI charge for a 55-year-old Crystal River man. According to the arrest reports for Robert Louis McCarron, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Nov. 29, at almost 9 p.m., was dispatched to a gas station at 662 Northeast U.S. 19 regarding a stolen vehicle.
villages-news.com
Wawa manager who stole $25,000 ordered to pick up litter for 200 hours
A Lady Lake woman who stole $25,000 from a Wawa convenience store where she worked as a manager has been ordered to spend 200 hours picking up litter. She must also make financial restitution to her former employer. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466,...
hotelnewsresource.com
Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000
DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando Boat Parade set for Saturday
Head out to the lake for the annual Hernando Holiday Boat Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Boats will meet at 4 p.m. before launch. All boats are welcome to participate in this event sponsored by the Tsala Apopka Boat Club. Visit the Facebook page.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tennessee man accused of stealing semitrailer and driving to Florida
A Tennessee man was charged with stealing a semitrailer and driving it to Citrus County. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Craig Lashaw Estep, 24, on Nov. 30 and charged him with grand theft of a semitrailer valued at more than $100,000.
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO COUNTY: Teen reportedly shot walking home from Brooksville park
BROOKSVILLE, FLa. A 13-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot while walking home from a Brooksville Park Thursday night. According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the teen was reportedly walking home from the Hill N Dale Community Park and was shot. The injuries are non-life threating and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident to obtain additional details from the victim. No additional details were provided from the Sheriff's Office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa Man faces battery on law enforcement charges
A Homosassa man is sitting in jail facing four counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and one count resisting arrest with violence. On Dec. 1, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to 4040 S. Gate Point, Homosassa following a report of a violent individual under the influence of drugs, according to the arrest report.
