Andros Townsend trolls Arsenal during Serbia vs Switzerland commentary

Andros Townsend has stayed true to his Tottenham past – and made a subtle dig towards Arsenal during the Serbia vs Switzerland commentary.

The now-Everton winger was discussing Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic with co-commentator Seb Hutchinson , with Hutchinson declaring that the Serbian preferred Juventus and "made it clear", instead of moving to Arsenal in January 2022.

"No brainer," said Townsend, laughing, before saying, "I should stay impartial." The comment caught Hutchinson off-guard, too, with him laughing… along with (probably) all Tottenham Hotspur fans watching ITV4.

Andros Townsend has played for two of Arsenal's London rivals in Crystal Palace and Tottenham (Image credit: PA)

Xherdan Shaqiri scored the opener, giving Serbia a mountain to climb after 20 minutes. The former Stoke City and Liverpool star pounced on the ball to put Serbia ahead and put a finger to his lips to silence the opposing fans whistling and booing him. Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic needed to make a quick double-stop within seconds of the first whistle – and it looked like the Swiss were fired up for the challenge of going through, amid the talk of political tension between the two sides .

The Swiss weren’t winning for long, however. Fulham frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic – who like Shaqiri, scored in this clash four years ago – nodded a glorious glancing header into the far corner of the net after a wonderful cross Dusan Tadic. 10 minutes later, Dusan Vlahovic capitalised on a defensive error from the Swiss to roll the ball past keeper Gregor Kobel to give Serbia an all-important lead.

Barring a shock win from Cameroon against Brazil, the winner of Serbia and Switzerland will face Portugal in the last-16 .