ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

Andros Townsend trolls Arsenal during Serbia vs Switzerland commentary

By Mark White
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EI4kK_0jVVVFIE00

Andros Townsend has stayed true to his Tottenham past – and made a subtle dig towards Arsenal during the Serbia vs Switzerland commentary.

The now-Everton winger was discussing Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic with co-commentator Seb Hutchinson , with Hutchinson declaring that the Serbian preferred Juventus and "made it clear", instead of moving to Arsenal in January 2022.

"No brainer," said Townsend, laughing, before saying, "I should stay impartial." The comment caught Hutchinson off-guard, too, with him laughing… along with (probably) all Tottenham Hotspur fans watching ITV4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFpzT_0jVVVFIE00

Andros Townsend has played for two of Arsenal's London rivals in Crystal Palace and Tottenham (Image credit: PA)

Xherdan Shaqiri scored the opener, giving Serbia a mountain to climb after 20 minutes. The former Stoke City and Liverpool star pounced on the ball to put Serbia ahead and put a finger to his lips to silence the opposing fans whistling and booing him. Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic needed to make a quick double-stop within seconds of the first whistle – and it looked like the Swiss were fired up for the challenge of going through, amid the talk of political tension between the two sides .

The Swiss weren’t winning for long, however. Fulham frontman Aleksandar Mitrovic – who like Shaqiri, scored in this clash four years ago – nodded a glorious glancing header into the far corner of the net after a wonderful cross Dusan Tadic. 10 minutes later, Dusan Vlahovic capitalised on a defensive error from the Swiss to roll the ball past keeper Gregor Kobel to give Serbia an all-important lead.

Barring a shock win from Cameroon against Brazil, the winner of Serbia and Switzerland will face Portugal in the last-16 .

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI

World Cup 2022 results, highlights: England trounces Senegal; Mbappé leads France over Poland

France and England will join Argentina and Netherlands in the quarterfinals after the European powerhouses made easy work of their opponents Sunday in Qatar. France kicked things off Sunday morning with another dominant display in a 3-1 win over Poland. Olivier Giroud got things started off just before halftime, drilling a pass from Kylian Mbappé into the back of the net to become France's all-time leading goalscorer. Mbappé would add one of his own in the 74th minute and then cap things off in the 91st minute with a curling strike into the corner — his fifth goal of the tournament. Poland's Robert Lewandowski got a consolation goal in the waning seconds off a penalty kick.
The Independent

Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after armed robbers break into London home

Raheem Sterling has left England’s World Cup camp after armed robbers broke into his London home on Saturday night while his family were there. Sterling did not feature in England’s World Cup victory against Senegal on Sunday and England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed afterwards that the forward was returning home from Qatar.Sterling’s partner and children were at home when the armed intruders broke in and the Chelsea forward was left shaken by the incident. Sterling wanted to return home after being informed of the break-in and Southgate said the player will be granted as much “time and space” as...
The Independent

Brazil suffer shocking defeat as South Korea score a dramatic winner in day thirteen of the World Cup

Day 13 of the Qatar World Cup saw drama in groups G and H, as teams battled to secure a place in the knockout.Luis Suarez was seen crying as Uruguay crashed out of the group stage at the expense of Hwang Hee-Chan and South Korea, who broke South American hearts with a 91st minute goal.Elsewhere, Brazil suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon, with a stoppage-time header by Vincent Aboubakar, although it wasn’t enough for the Indomitable Lions to qualify.Switzerland qualified for the Last 16 after powering past Serbia 3-2.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fifa World Cup: Round up of day nine’s action as group stages come to closeDrone footage captures devastation wrecked by deadly landslide in BrazilWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
Yardbarker

South Korea had awesome reaction to advancing in World Cup

South Korea on Friday advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup with what may have been the tournament’s most dramatic victory. It appeared all but certain that South Korea’s run would come to an end with their match against Portugal sitting at 1-1 in stoppage time. Hwang Hee-Chan then netted a game winner on a beautiful pass from Son Heung-Min in the 91st minute.
The Independent

Cameroon vs Brazil LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction after Selecao slump to shock loss

Cameroon defeated a second-string Brazil team 1-0 in their final Group G match at the Lusail Stadium on Friday but it was not enough as the African side were knocked out of the competition.Cameroon finished third on four points, two points below second-placed Switzerland, who defeated Serbia 3-2. Brazil, who had already qualified, finished on top on goal difference with six points and will face South Korea in the last 16.Fred, Antony and Bruno Guimaraes all came close to scoring, while Gabriel Martinelli was the stand-out player for the five-time champions, who looked set for a goalless draw.But Cameroon...
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to Vincent Aboubakar walk off goal

If you score the stoppage time game-winning goal to defeat one of the best teams in the world, you’re going to celebrate regardless of the consequences. Vincent Aboubakar was one of the happiest people ever to be sent off for taking his shirt off after scoring in the 92nd minute to get Cameroon the win Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to Vincent Aboubakar walk off goal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

Brazil vs South Korea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture tonight

Neymar’s fitness is the biggest question mark surrounding Brazil as they head into the knockout stages of the World Cup 2022.The star is set to be fit to play in Brazil’s World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea after returning to training on Saturday. Neymar suffered an ankle injury in the Selecao’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia, which ruled him out of the 1-0 win over Switzerland and the shock loss to Cameroon. Brazil vs South Korea LIVE: World Cup build-up with Neymar set to returnSouth Korea have the choice of whether to make a tactical switch or go...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland tops Serbia, 3-2, to advance

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Switzerland (2-0-1) outlasting Serbia (0-1-2) at Qatar's Stadium 974— and there was no shortage of action in the Group G tilt. Elsewhere, Cameroon (1-1-1) handed Brazil (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament in...
FOX Sports

Lionel Messi rights a mind-boggling historical wrong in Argentina win

DOHA, Qatar – Lionel Messi scored his first-ever goal in the knockout round of the World Cup, which simultaneously pushed Argentina into the quarterfinals and also made everyone wonder how that statistic was ever possible. Messi has been around for so long, and been so good, that it seemed...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Senegal 'must be ambitious' to beat England in last 16

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Senegal must stick to their attacking principles to beat England in the last...
The Independent

French president Emmanuel Macron correctly predicts France World Cup result and goalscorers

French president Emmanuel Macron proved himself to be something of a modern-day Nostradamus as he accurately predicted both the score and goalscorers of France’s World Cup last-16 clash with Poland.France cruised into the quarter-finals - where they will face England, should Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions overcome Senegal on Sunday evening - by beating Poland 3-1, as Olivier Giroud scored once and Kylian Mbappe twice for Les Bleus before Robert Lewandowski converted a late consolation penalty.Remarkably, in an interview with Le Parisien published on Saturday, Macron not only predicted the 3-1 scoreline but even accurately called the goalscorers.The president said:...
lastwordonsports.com

South Korea Predicted Lineup vs Brazil in Round of 16

The World Cup Round of 16 Rolls on as one of the favourites take on a surprise package from Asia. The South American giants made it through Group G with ease, while their opposition needed goals scored to inch out Uruguay in Group H. South Korea Predicted Lineup for Last...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi, Argentina defeat Australia, 2-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Saturday on FOX with Argentina defeating Australia 2-1 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, in the tournament's second match of the round of 16. Argentina will face the Netherlands, which defeated the United States on Saturday, in the quarterfinals on Dec....
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy