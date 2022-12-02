New Hamilton Cafe Dulce Pecado Serves Up Sweet Mexican Treats, Paninis

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati native is nominated for a Grammy award for two songs he co-produced on Beyoncé's “Renaissance,” which is up for album of the year. Sal Dali, who grew up in Avondale, was overcome with joy when he saw ‘Saliou Diagne,’ his real name, listed among the category’s nominees on a Twitter Livestream of the 65th Grammy Nominations.

19 HOURS AGO