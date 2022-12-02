New Hamilton Cafe Dulce Pecado Serves Up Sweet Mexican Treats, Paninis
New Hamilton cafe Dulce Pecado is now open and serving up delicious sandwiches, as well as frozen desserts.
Dulce Pecado, which held its grand opening just in November, is a family-owned business whose menu focuses on Mexican desserts, as well as hearty paninis.
On the menu, you'll find the classic American sweets and snacks, like malts, ice cream and a banana split. But, you'll also find authentic Mexican desserts unique to Dulce Pecado, like fresa con crema (strawberries and cream), paletas (a popsicle made with fresh, frozen fruit), bolis (ice cream in a tube) and mangonada, which is a frozen mango treat usually made with chamoy and chile lime seasoning.
You'll also find Mexican shaved ice, called raspados, in flavors like strawberry, vanilla and lemon. Dulce Pecado also features a menu item called "Devil's Shaved Ice" which can come in strawberry or tamarind. As for the panini, that comes piled high with turkey, cheeses and veggies on a thick bread.
Right now, Dulce Pecado is hosting a raffle until Wednesday, Dec. 14, where you can win one free menu item. To enter, visit their Facebook profile , follow them, share this post and tag two friends in the comment section.
Dulce Pecado is located at 567 Main St. in Hamilton. More information .
