Watch: Is Aleksandar Mitrovic's the most exquisite header of World Cup 2022?

Mitro's on fire. Your defence is terrified.

For a man who people who constantly question whether he can deliver in the Premier League, Aleksandar Mitrovic scores some stunning goals – and this one is another fine example.

The Fulham frontman got the perfect touch to Dusan Tadic's superb left-footed cross, simply nodding it into the far end of the net to equalise for the Serbian side. Is it the best headed goal of the tournament? You decide…

Amid all the talk of political tension between the two sides , this game opened frantically. Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic made a quick double-save seconds into the match before midfielder Andrija Zivkovic smashed the post, with Swiss keeper Gregor Kobel immensely grateful for a rebound that found its way to him. Typically for this game, Xherdan Shaqiri had to score the opener.

Former Stoke, Liverpool and Inter Milan star Shaqiri was one of the more talked-about players in the run-up to this one – given his 10,000-franc fine four years ago for celebrating against Serbia – and after a comfortable left-footed bolt into the net, he celebrated with a finger to his lips to silence the opposing fans whistling and booing him.

The game soon turned on its head. Mitrovic scored – and just 10 minutes later, Dusan Vlahovic in his first start of the competition capitalised on a defensive error from the Swiss to roll the ball past Kobel to give Serbia an all-important lead, putting a finger to his lips, too.

Barring a shock win from Cameroon against Brazil, the winner of Serbia and Switzerland will face Portugal in the last-16 .