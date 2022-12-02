ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NESN

US Star Midfielder Christian Pulisic On Track for Saturday vs. Netherlands

According to ESPN.com, United States midfielder Christian Pulisic is on track to play as his team prepares for Saturday’s World Cup Round of 16 matchup against the Netherlands. Pulisic is dealing with a pelvic contusion suffered in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Iran, in which the 24-year-old scored the lone...
People

Former USMNT Goalkeeper Tim Howard Says 'An Upset Could Be in the Cards' for the U.S. in World Cup Match

“I like how young and hungry they are,” the former Manchester United and Everton player said of the U.S. squad After playing in two World Cups — and setting a World Cup record for most saves in a single match (15) in 2014 — Tim Howard possesses unparalleled insight into the biggest soccer tournament in the world.  In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Howard talks about the 2022 tournament, the USMNT's matches so far, and what we can expect from the team on Saturday when they take on...
Grand Haven Tribune

Local soccer coaches thrilled for U.S. World Cup showing

After copious amounts of angst and suspense, nine grueling minutes of stoppage time finally expired on Tuesday, allowing U.S. soccer fans, and their soccer team, to finally collapse with delight. The U.S. men’s national team had delivered a victory, thanks to the heroics of Christian Pulisic’s first-half goal, to beat...
The Spun

USMNT Star Christian Pulisic Has Message For Fans After Elimination

The United States men's national team was eliminated from the World Cup this Saturday, losing 3-1 to the Netherlands. Following the loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16, Christian Pulisic caught up with FOX reporter Jenny Taft to discuss the heartbreaking result. At the end of the interview,...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

England reaches World Cup quarterfinals, beats Senegal 3-0

DOHA, Qatar — England captain Harry Kane scored his first goal of this year’s World Cup, helping his team beat Senegal 3-0 Sunday and setting up a match against France in the quarterfinals. Kane scored for the 52nd time for his country to move within one of Wayne...
NBC New York

USA vs. Netherlands: Live World Cup Updates

The USMNT was eliminated from World Cup contention on Saturday. Gregg Berhalter's squad lost to the Netherlands 3-1, with the Dutch claiming the first spot in the quarterfinals while the U.S. is heading home. Christian Pulisic played after getting injured in the U.S.'s final group stage game, but it was...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

World Cup 2022: Disappointing end for young US team

DOHA, Qatar — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

WAVY News 10

American soccer success in World Cup remains a dream

American soccer success in the World Cup remains a dream. The U.S. team looked better in this year's World Cup, but the results were the same as in 2010 and 2014. The Americans were eliminated in the round of 16 following a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands on Saturday.
CBS Sports

USA vs. Netherlands lineups, starting XI: Christian Pulisic starts, Josh Sargent unavailable for USMNT

The United States have a chance to make history on Saturday at the World Cup. A win over the Netherlands would equal the deepest run in the World Cup the men's national team has ever made/ However, with multiple health concerns, there are questions around the likes of players like Christian Pulisic, Weston Mckennie and Josh Sargent. Pulisic was already deemed cleared to play, which is a positive sign. You can follow our live updates of the game here.
Sporting News

Will USA fire Gregg Berhalter? Contract status and latest updates after World Cup defeat

The United States accomplished their minimum ask at the 2022 World Cup, but many fans were left wanting more after they were bested by the Netherlands 3-1 in the Round of 16. The defeat left the U.S. with five defeats in six Round of 16 matches all-time at the FIFA World Cup. They remain with just one victory in the knockout stages, defeating Mexico in 2002.
CBS Philly

Hershey's Christian Pulisic can play against Netherlands in World Cup game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- The US Men's National Team will have star attacker Christian Pulisic on the field for the round of 16 match on Saturday against the Netherlands, seen as one of the more intriguing clashes in the first knockout round of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.Pulisic, a native of Hershey, Pa. who plays for Chelsea, was cleared to play in the win-or-go-home match against the Dutch. The USMNT tweeted the update from its official account late on Friday.Pulisic suffered what he called a pelvic contusion while scoring the winner in the team's crunch match against Iran. Earlier this week, the player...
CBS Sports

USMNT vs. Netherlands projected lineups, starting XI: Christian Pulisic healthy for World Cup knockout clash

The United States will have a chance to make history on Saturday at the World Cup. A win over the Netherlands would equal the deepest run in the World Cup made by the men's national team. However, with multiple health concerns, there are concerns around the likes of players like Christian Pulisic, Weston Mckennie and Josh Sargent. Pulisic was already deemed cleared to play, which is a positive sign. You can follow our live updates of the game here.
Sourcing Journal

dallasexpress.com

U.S. Faces 3-1 Loss Against Netherlands in World Cup

United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) was eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a 3-1 defeat by the Netherlands. The loss ends a rollercoaster ride that began four years earlier when the U.S. team failed to qualify for World Cup competition but also speaks to a robust future for the USMNT and soccer in the United States.

