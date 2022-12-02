Read full article on original website
Related
US Star Midfielder Christian Pulisic On Track for Saturday vs. Netherlands
According to ESPN.com, United States midfielder Christian Pulisic is on track to play as his team prepares for Saturday’s World Cup Round of 16 matchup against the Netherlands. Pulisic is dealing with a pelvic contusion suffered in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Iran, in which the 24-year-old scored the lone...
U.S. Scores Wild Goal to Cut Netherlands Lead at World Cup
Haji Wright got the Americans on the board as a second half substitution.
Portugal coach upset with Ronaldo's actions vs. South Korea, won't confirm status vs. Switzerland
According to ESPN's Rob Dawson, Santos wouldn't confirm whether the star forward would be playing in the team's round of 16 match against Switzerland on Tuesday. Dawson wrote Monday morning that when Ronaldo was subbed out in the 65th minute of Friday's 2-1 defeat, he looked "visibly frustrated," and cameras caught him seeming to say "he's in a rush to sub me."
Former USMNT Goalkeeper Tim Howard Says 'An Upset Could Be in the Cards' for the U.S. in World Cup Match
“I like how young and hungry they are,” the former Manchester United and Everton player said of the U.S. squad After playing in two World Cups — and setting a World Cup record for most saves in a single match (15) in 2014 — Tim Howard possesses unparalleled insight into the biggest soccer tournament in the world. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Howard talks about the 2022 tournament, the USMNT's matches so far, and what we can expect from the team on Saturday when they take on...
Local soccer coaches thrilled for U.S. World Cup showing
After copious amounts of angst and suspense, nine grueling minutes of stoppage time finally expired on Tuesday, allowing U.S. soccer fans, and their soccer team, to finally collapse with delight. The U.S. men’s national team had delivered a victory, thanks to the heroics of Christian Pulisic’s first-half goal, to beat...
USMNT Star Christian Pulisic Has Message For Fans After Elimination
The United States men's national team was eliminated from the World Cup this Saturday, losing 3-1 to the Netherlands. Following the loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16, Christian Pulisic caught up with FOX reporter Jenny Taft to discuss the heartbreaking result. At the end of the interview,...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
England reaches World Cup quarterfinals, beats Senegal 3-0
DOHA, Qatar — England captain Harry Kane scored his first goal of this year’s World Cup, helping his team beat Senegal 3-0 Sunday and setting up a match against France in the quarterfinals. Kane scored for the 52nd time for his country to move within one of Wayne...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Why Portugal advanced into World Cup round of 16, even after South Korea loss
DOHA, Qatar — South Korea’s players formed a circle in the center of the field and trained their eyes on a cell phone showing a nearby match that would decide their future at the World Cup. The South Koreans had done their job, beating Portugal 2-1 on a...
NBC New York
USA vs. Netherlands: Live World Cup Updates
The USMNT was eliminated from World Cup contention on Saturday. Gregg Berhalter's squad lost to the Netherlands 3-1, with the Dutch claiming the first spot in the quarterfinals while the U.S. is heading home. Christian Pulisic played after getting injured in the U.S.'s final group stage game, but it was...
UAE leader makes surprise visit to Qatar following boycott
The leader of the United Arab Emirates is making a surprise visit to Qatar during its hosting of the World Cup
WBNS 10TV Columbus
World Cup 2022: Disappointing end for young US team
DOHA, Qatar — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
WASHINGTON — America’s newest nuclear stealth bomber made its debut Friday after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon’s answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China. The B-21 Raider is the first new American bomber aircraft in more than 30 years....
American soccer success in World Cup remains a dream
American soccer success in the World Cup remains a dream. The U.S. team looked better in this year's World Cup, but the results were the same as in 2010 and 2014. The Americans were eliminated in the round of 16 following a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands on Saturday.
CBS Sports
USA vs. Netherlands lineups, starting XI: Christian Pulisic starts, Josh Sargent unavailable for USMNT
The United States have a chance to make history on Saturday at the World Cup. A win over the Netherlands would equal the deepest run in the World Cup the men's national team has ever made/ However, with multiple health concerns, there are questions around the likes of players like Christian Pulisic, Weston Mckennie and Josh Sargent. Pulisic was already deemed cleared to play, which is a positive sign. You can follow our live updates of the game here.
Sporting News
Will USA fire Gregg Berhalter? Contract status and latest updates after World Cup defeat
The United States accomplished their minimum ask at the 2022 World Cup, but many fans were left wanting more after they were bested by the Netherlands 3-1 in the Round of 16. The defeat left the U.S. with five defeats in six Round of 16 matches all-time at the FIFA World Cup. They remain with just one victory in the knockout stages, defeating Mexico in 2002.
Hershey's Christian Pulisic can play against Netherlands in World Cup game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- The US Men's National Team will have star attacker Christian Pulisic on the field for the round of 16 match on Saturday against the Netherlands, seen as one of the more intriguing clashes in the first knockout round of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.Pulisic, a native of Hershey, Pa. who plays for Chelsea, was cleared to play in the win-or-go-home match against the Dutch. The USMNT tweeted the update from its official account late on Friday.Pulisic suffered what he called a pelvic contusion while scoring the winner in the team's crunch match against Iran. Earlier this week, the player...
CBS Sports
USMNT vs. Netherlands projected lineups, starting XI: Christian Pulisic healthy for World Cup knockout clash
The United States will have a chance to make history on Saturday at the World Cup. A win over the Netherlands would equal the deepest run in the World Cup made by the men's national team. However, with multiple health concerns, there are concerns around the likes of players like Christian Pulisic, Weston Mckennie and Josh Sargent. Pulisic was already deemed cleared to play, which is a positive sign. You can follow our live updates of the game here.
Under Water: Pakistan Recovers from ‘Monsoon on Steroids’
For Pakistan’s denim mills, the devastating floods that have submerged a third of the country, killed more than 1,700 people and destroyed up to 40 percent of the cotton crop are the least of their problems. It’s true that the record-shattering rainfall and heavy glacial melt have wiped out homes, roads, bridges, farmland and livestock, creating additional economic hardships for a population already grappling with ballooning inflation and a collapsing currency. Months after the monsoons began, millions of Pakistanis remain homeless, critical infrastructure is in shambles and hunger is on the rise. Speaking at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt in...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Faces 3-1 Loss Against Netherlands in World Cup
United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) was eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a 3-1 defeat by the Netherlands. The loss ends a rollercoaster ride that began four years earlier when the U.S. team failed to qualify for World Cup competition but also speaks to a robust future for the USMNT and soccer in the United States.
FOX Sports
Tyler Adams discusses how much growth is to come for the young USMNT team | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Tyler Adams discussed the USMNT performance after they were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He discussed the growth that will be coming in the future for the team and thanked the fans for their support.
Comments / 0