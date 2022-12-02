PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- The US Men's National Team will have star attacker Christian Pulisic on the field for the round of 16 match on Saturday against the Netherlands, seen as one of the more intriguing clashes in the first knockout round of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.Pulisic, a native of Hershey, Pa. who plays for Chelsea, was cleared to play in the win-or-go-home match against the Dutch. The USMNT tweeted the update from its official account late on Friday.Pulisic suffered what he called a pelvic contusion while scoring the winner in the team's crunch match against Iran. Earlier this week, the player...

