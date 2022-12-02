ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat Eagerly Awaiting The Return Of Jimmy Butler

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47PzGK_0jVVUJvl00

After dealing with so many injuries, the Miami Heat are nearing full strength.

Forward Jimmy Butler rejoined the team in Boston Thursday and is expected to play tonight against the Celtics. Coach Erik Spoelstra addressed the situation at the morning shootaround.

“That brings life into our whole group,” Spoelstra said ahead of Friday night’s game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. “We all know how important [Butler] is for our team."

Butler missed the last seven games because of a knee injury. The Heat also are awaiting the return of guard Victor Oladipo and center Omer Yurtseven, who both have yet to play this season.

"It’s just great to have the entire group back in the same gym, including Vic," Spoelstra said. "We’ll get Omer back with us soon enough. We’re not fully healthy, but you could just feel like the momentum’s starting to shift. We’re starting to get guys feeling a lot better.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler expected back Friday against Celtics. CLICK HERE

Jae Crowder once again linked with the Heat. CLICK HERE

Haywood Highsmith stating his case to stay in rotation. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
People

Nia Long Slams Boston Celtics, Says 'No One' Has Called to 'See If I'm OK' After Ime Udoka Scandal

Nia Long is still upset by the way the Boston Celtics organization handled the fallout of her fiancé Ime Udoka's suspension and affair. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Long, 52, said that the Celtics still have not reached out to her privately amid the scandal, which broke in September. Udoka allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the Celtics organization.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders As NFL Coach Clear

Deion Sanders has said in the past that he doesn't want to be an NFL coach. Nonetheless, that won't stop people from talking about that hypothetical scenario. During Friday's appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he believes Sanders could be a head coach at the pro level.
HipHopDX.com

Bobby Shmurda Threatens NBA YoungBoy During Twitter Feud: 'I'm 2 & 0 For The Year'

NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda got into a war of words on social media on Sunday (November 27), during which Bobby threatened the Baton Rouge rapper, along with Wack 100 and Akademiks. The spat appeared to stem from Rowdy Rebel’s recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, where the...
sfstandard.com

Warriors Star’s Cousin Hits Six 3-Pointers in Four Minutes on His Birthday

While Jonathan Kuminga’s Golden State Warriors were facing the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, his cousin put on a show six miles away. Riordan junior Nathan Tshamala hit six 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the third quarter, making his 17th birthday one to remember as his Crusaders beat Wilcox 90-39 in the semifinals of the 63rd Crusader Classic.
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas face Booker and the Suns

Phoenix Suns (16-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (11-11, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -3.5; over/under is 221.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Devin Booker meet when Dallas hosts Phoenix. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game and Booker ranks...
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy