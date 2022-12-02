Miami Heat Eagerly Awaiting The Return Of Jimmy Butler

After dealing with so many injuries, the Miami Heat are nearing full strength.

Forward Jimmy Butler rejoined the team in Boston Thursday and is expected to play tonight against the Celtics. Coach Erik Spoelstra addressed the situation at the morning shootaround.

“That brings life into our whole group,” Spoelstra said ahead of Friday night’s game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. “We all know how important [Butler] is for our team."

Butler missed the last seven games because of a knee injury. The Heat also are awaiting the return of guard Victor Oladipo and center Omer Yurtseven, who both have yet to play this season.

"It’s just great to have the entire group back in the same gym, including Vic," Spoelstra said. "We’ll get Omer back with us soon enough. We’re not fully healthy, but you could just feel like the momentum’s starting to shift. We’re starting to get guys feeling a lot better.”

