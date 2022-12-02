ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'This Would Be Funny If He Weren’t Running For Senate': Ex-Prez Barack Obama MOCKS Herschel Walker On Campaign Trail

By Connor Surmonte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319sae_0jVVUDdP00
Mega

Barack Obama targeted Senate candidate Herschel Walker this week while the former president was stumping for Walker’s rival, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock , on the Georgia campaign trail, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Obama’s surprising comments against Walker came on Thursday as the former commander-in-chief appeared at a rally for Warnock in Atlanta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qPl3J_0jVVUDdP00
Mega

During Obama’s speech , he targeted the 60-year-old former NFL running back-turned-politician over Walker’s past remarks in which the GOP Senate candidate debated the outlandish benefits of being a werewolf versus a vampire.

“Since the last time I was here Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia. Like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf,” Obama told the thousands of Warnock supporters in Atlanta on Thursday.

“This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself. When I was seven. Then I grew up,” the former president quipped.

Obama also questioned Walker’s qualifications as a potential United States Senator, as well as the Republican Senate candidate’s penchant for telling “bald-faced lies.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bbo1Q_0jVVUDdP00
Mega

“As far as I’m concerned he can be anything he wants to be, except for a United States Senator,” Obama said. “This would be funny if he weren’t running for Senate.”

“When you spend more time thinking about horror movie fantasies than you do thinking about the people you want to represent, that says something about your priorities,” the 61-year-old former president continued. “When again and again you serve up bald-faced lies. Just make stuff up.”

“That says something about the kind of person you are and the kind of leader you would be if you were in the United States Senate,” Obama concluded his speech.

Obama was seemingly referencing Walker’s comments during a rally last month in which the former NFL star claimed “vampires are some cool people” although “a werewolf can kill a vampire.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YNnUG_0jVVUDdP00
Mega

“I don’t know if you know, but vampires are some cool people, are they not? But let me tell you something that I found out: a werewolf can kill a vampire. Did you know that? I never knew that,” Walker told his supporters in November.

“So, I don’t want to be a vampire any more. I want to be a werewolf,” he continued. “That’s the way it is in our life. It doesn’t work unless you have faith.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, neither Walker nor Warnock successfully secured at least 50% of their state’s votes for Senate during the midterm elections in early November.

Both candidates are now set to faceoff in Georgia’s runoff election on Tuesday and, depending on the results, be elected to the United States Senate.

Comments / 8

holymoly
2d ago

where is this article when obama mentioned "uncle joe"? it seems to be missing now. main stream media at its 'finest'

Reply
2
RadarOnline

