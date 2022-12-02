ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

1 killed, 4 injured when rogue wave hits cruise ship

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194oYm_0jVVTu7500

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A passenger from the United States was killed and four other people were injured when a large wave hit a cruise ship sailing toward southern Argentina.

In a statement, Viking Cruises said the rogue wave hit the Viking Polaris on Nov. 29 while the ship was heading toward Ushuaia, Argentina.

The 62-year-old woman who was killed was hit by broken glass when the wave broke windows onboard the ship, The Associated Press reported. The ship docked in Ushuaia the next day.

“It is with great sadness that we confirmed a guest passed away following the incident,” Viking Cruises said in a statement. “We have notified the guest’s family and shared our deepest sympathies. We will continue to offer our full support to the family in the hours and days ahead.”

While Argentine officials identified the victim as an American, the woman’s name and hometown were not released, according to the AP.

“We wondered if we hit an iceberg,” Suzie Gooding, a passenger on the ship, told WRAL. “Everything was fine until the rogue wave hit, and it was just sudden. Shocking. We didn’t know if we should get our gear ready for abandoning ship.”

Viking Cruises described the other four people’s injuries as non-life-threatening and said they were treated by the ship’s onboard doctor.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration describes rogue waves as larger than twice the size of surrounding waves, unpredictable, and coming unexpectedly from directions other than prevailing wind and waves. Most reports describe them as “walls of water.”

Viking Cruises said in its statement that it canceled the next departure for the ship, scheduled for Dec. 5.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

American Woman Killed by Massive ‘Rogue’ Wave on Cruise Ship

An American woman was killed after a massive wave hit a Viking cruise ship on Tuesday night, authorities said. The wave broke cabin windows of the 231-foot long boat, hitting the 62-year-old woman with broken glass and injuring four others, who are expected to survive. An Argentinian federal court has opened an investigation to determine what happened, with Viking calling it a “rogue wave incident” in a statement. The woman has yet to be publicly identified.Read it at Associated Press
TMZ.com

1 Dead, 4 Injured After Huge 'Rogue Wave' Smashes Into Cruise Ship Window

A terrifying ordeal on the water has left one cruise passenger dead and another 4 injured after a MASSIVE "rogue wave" smashed the side of the ship, busting out several windows. Viking's Polaris cruise ship was heading towards Ushuaia, Argentina Tuesday night when the deadly wave hit the side of...
travelnoire.com

Cruise Ship With 800 Covid-Positive Passengers And Crew Docked In Sydney

After cases soared, a cruise ship with 800 Covid-positive passengers docked in Sydney, Australia.The wave of infections spread around both passengers and crew members on a cruise ship sailing from New Zealand. The Majestic Princess cruise ship was halfway through a 12- day voyage when the outbreak happened. Cases increasingly...
The Independent

Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’

James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
People

Passenger Who Fell Off Cruise Ship Was 'Dead Set' on Surviving 20-Hour Ordeal: 'My Worst Fear Is Drowning'

James Grimes of Alabama said he ate what he could find, held onto his faith and just kept swimming after he fell off a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico last week The passenger who fell off a cruise ship last week said he spent 20 hours in the water before he was rescued by the Coast Guard. James Grimes, 28, was pulled from the Gulf of Mexico last Thursday after falling off the Carnival ship Valor on the night before Thanksgiving. In an interview with ABC News, the Alabama man...
cruisefever.net

Icon of the Seas Will Have the Largest Cruise Ship Pool at Sea

On a recent sailing on Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas, I sat down with a group of media to talk to Jay Schneider, the cruise line’s Chief Product Innovation Officer, about Icon of the Seas. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 and will be the largest cruise ship ever built.
The Independent

Cruise passenger who fell off ship shares what it was like to spend 20 hours at sea

A Carnival cruise ship passenger has shared his experience of treading water for 20 hours in the gulf of Mexico in a new tell-all interview.James Michael Grimes, from Alabama, US, went missing on 24 November, the night before Thanksgiving, after falling from the Carnival Valor cruise ship into the ocean.During the five-day cruise from Cozumel to Mexico, Mr Grimes left the bar to use the toilet. In an interview with ABC News on Friday 2 December, he said he woke up in the ocean, and could no longer see the ship.Grimes explained that surviving the fall felt like he had...
Action News Jax

2.500 dead seals found on Russia's Caspian coast

MOSCOW — (AP) — About 2,500 seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia, officials said Sunday. Authorities in the Russian province of Dagestan said it was unclear why the mass die-off happened but that it was likely due to natural causes. Regional...
Action News Jax

World’s oldest land animal, Jonathan the tortoise, celebrates 190th birthday

Officials on the South Atlantic island St. Helena on Friday kicked off a three-day celebration to mark the 190th birthday of its oldest known resident: Jonathan the tortoise. St. Helena officials have spent the year preparing for Jonathan’s birthday. Authorities have been soliciting video birthday messages and issued limited edition stamps to celebrate the milestone.
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
121K+
Followers
140K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy