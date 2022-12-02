Bennet, Boyle, Brown Introduce Legislation to Support Patients with Mental and Physical Health Comorbidities

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is launching a new website to help people get current information on avalanche conditions in the Colorado mountains. “We are very excited to launch a much-needed upgrade of our website, which will make it easier for users to access the avalanche information they need to be safe in the backcountry.” said Ethan Greene, Director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), “On the new site, users can find their avalanche forecast using the same approach they use on other internet maps – simply click on the map or type in a place name. The new site also features dynamic forecast zones, which allow the CAIC to forecast for specific or broad regions based on current avalanche conditions.

