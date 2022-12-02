Bennet, Boyle, Brown Introduce Legislation to Support Patients with Mental and Physical Health Comorbidities

Read full article on original website
Watch for Wildlife, Avoid Collisions
Changing your clocks with your driving habits during daylight saving time can help prevent wildlife-vehicle collisions. Wildlife experts advise drivers that wildlife is on the move so be aware, drive with caution and slow down at night. Sunday, November 6 marked the end of daylight saving time in Colorado. This...
UCHealth Implements Extra Measures to Protect Patients From Flu, Respiratory Illnesses
Flu, RSV and COVID-19 infections all are skyrocketing just as we’re gearing up for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. To protect patients, visitors and staff, UCHealth has implemented additional visitor restrictions at all hospitals and clinics. The following visitor restrictions went into effect this month at all UCHealth clinics and hospitals, including UCHealth’s Greeley Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, and Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins.
Photo of the Week: Northern Colorado Ram
Guy Turenne submitted this photo of a Bighorn Ram in the Big Thompson River Canyon. The photo taken on November 11, is proof that “the Rams” dominate this part of the state! Nice shot Guy!. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader....
Today’s Weather: 12/2/22
Hello Northern Colorado! Expect today to be windy. A mix of clouds and sun early followed by a few showers this afternoon. High 44F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies with a low of 16F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center Launches a New Website Featuring Dynamic Forecast Zones
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is launching a new website to help people get current information on avalanche conditions in the Colorado mountains. “We are very excited to launch a much-needed upgrade of our website, which will make it easier for users to access the avalanche information they need to be safe in the backcountry.” said Ethan Greene, Director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), “On the new site, users can find their avalanche forecast using the same approach they use on other internet maps – simply click on the map or type in a place name. The new site also features dynamic forecast zones, which allow the CAIC to forecast for specific or broad regions based on current avalanche conditions.
Coloradans Can Present Colorado ID in Wallet Easily and Securely at Select TSA Checkpoints
The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently announced the launch of Colorado ID in Apple Wallet, providing an easy, fast, and secure, digital version of their state-issued driver’s license or ID card. Now, Coloradans can choose to add their driver’s license or state identification (ID) card to Wallet,...
Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises Over $2,300 For Two Local Animal Shelters on National Coffee Day
For September 29, National Coffee Day, Human Bean Northern Colorado combined their love for coffee and animals to turn the day into a fundraiser for Animal Friends Alliance and Weld County Humane Society. One hundred percent of sales from drip coffee, iced coffee, and toddy sales on that day were donated to those two shelters. A total of $2,376.09 was raised, giving each shelter a donation of $1,188.05.
History Colorado to Open Sand Creek Massacre Exhibition in Partnership with the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes
Three Tribal Nations and History Colorado partner to share the history of the atrocity that was the Sand Creek Massacre. On Nov. 19 a new exhibition The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever, opened at the History Colorado Center in Denver. The exhibit recounts the deadliest day in Colorado history—Nov. 29, 1864—when U.S. troops brutally attacked a peaceful village of Cheyenne and Arapaho people who were promised military protection. More than 230 women, children, and elders were murdered that day.
Top Ways to Fall in Love With Southwest Colorado’s Mesa Verde Country & Be A Responsible Visitor This Autumn
Fall in colorful Colorado is particularly magical in Mesa Verde Country, located in the southwest corner of the state. The area is renowned for its culture and history, as well as its temperate climate, which makes it an ideal fall destination. Here are a few ways to enjoy fall in Mesa Verde Country, and some reminders about how to travel responsibly this fall (or any time of year).
