Action News Jax
World Cup scores, updates: Netherlands ends U.S. hopes with 3-1 win
The United States' run at the World Cup came to an end on Saturday as the Netherlands earned an early goal and outlasted the Americans for a 3-1 win. The Dutch will move on to face the winner of Argentina and Australia.
Sporting News
USA vs Netherlands World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Round of 16 match at Qatar 2022
Anything less than progression from the group stages would have represented a disappointment for the United States at this World Cup. But, having impressed in securing qualification for the Round of 16 in Qatar, Gregg Berhalter's side have no intention of stopping here. The only issue is that they face...
Yardbarker
First World Cup quarter-final confirmed: Argentina face Netherlands on December 9
The first quarter-final fixture of the Qatar World Cup has been confirmed following today’s Round of 16 matches. Netherlands vs Argentina will kick off Friday, December 9 at 7 pm (GMT). Argentina saw out a 2-1 win against Australia this evening thanks to a moment of magic from Lionel...
Croatia beats Japan 3-1 in penalty shootout at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks Monday in Croatia’s 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. On its run to the final four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came through a penalty shootout. This time, Mario Pasalic converted the clinching penalty for Croatia after the teams were tied at 1-1 after extra time.
WTOP
Spain is prepared for penalties against Morocco at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique gave his team a unique assignment following a penalty shootout loss to Italy at last year’s European Championship. “I told my players they have homework ahead of the World Cup. You need to take at least 1,000 penalties with your club,” Luis Enrique recounted Monday. “We can’t just work on it in our training camp with the national team.”
Netherlands eliminates US in round of 16 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzil Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half subsitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic’s cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. Dumfries assisted on the first two goals and scored on a volley in the 81st. The Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia next.
WTOP
Hovland wins again in Bahamas, Meronk wins in Australia
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Viktor Hovland won the Hero World Challenge with more excitement than he needed Sunday, clinching it with a 20-foot bogey putt on the final hole for a 3-under 69 to join tournament host Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners. Hovland had a two-shot lead...
Neymar in Brazil’s lineup against South Korea at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is in Brazil’s starting lineup for the match against South Korea in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Monday. The star forward hadn’t played since injuring his right ankle in the team’s group stage opener against Serbia. Coach Tite had said Neymar would play from the start at Stadium 974 depending on how he did in training on Sunday.
WTOP
World Cup Career Scoring Leaders
WTOP
What next for African champ Senegal after World Cup exit?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — African champion Senegal was outplayed by England and given a reality check as it was eliminated in the last 16 at the World Cup. Senegal was missing its best player in Sadio Mane through injury and was also hampered by the absence of other key players against England, but still held hopes of launching a strong challenge in its first World Cup knockout game in 20 years. The 3-0 loss was a bitter end to a disappointing campaign for Africa’s top-ranked team.
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 14, Round of 16: Netherlands vs. USA; Argentina vs. Australia
And then, there were 16. Now the tournament truly starts!. It’s been quite a dramatic World Cup, with plenty of shocks despite plenty of 0-0 scorelines (certainly at half-times), and now we get to the part where it’s win or go home. Get hyped!. NETHERLANDS vs. USA. Date...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Portugal v Switzerland preview
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Portugal coach Fernando Santos says he "really didn't like" Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted in...
WTOP
Uruguay players charged for confronting World Cup referee
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Four Uruguay players were charged with offensive behavior by FIFA on Monday for their angry pursuit of the referee after being eliminated from the World Cup. The Uruguayan soccer federation also faces an extra charge of discrimination, FIFA said without giving details. The Uruguay team...
WTOP
Saudi Arabia now the only bidder for soccer’s 2027 Asian Cup
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Saudi Arabia is now the only candidate to host the 2027 Asian Cup after India’s soccer federation withdrew its bid on Monday. Preparing for the month-long tournament can let Saudi Arabia show its soccer hosting ambitions to FIFA, which is seeking bidders for the 2030 World Cup and future editions of a revamped Club World Cup.
Sporting News
England vs Senegal live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Round of 16
England are one of the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but now comes the hard part: a gauntlet of four knockout round matches that begins with a first-ever meeting against Senegal in the Round of 16. The Lions of Teranga are defending African champions, and despite missing...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 16, Round of 16: Japan vs. Croatia; Brazil vs. South Korea
Half of the quarterfinals are set, with France, England, Argentina, and the Netherlands all avoiding any sort of a shock upset and booking their place in the last couple days. Two more heavyweights are in action today, including the runners-up from four years ago, Croatia, and one of the perennial favorites, Brazil.
WTOP
World’s oldest land animal celebrates 190th birthday
He’s lived through both World Wars, seven British monarchs, 39 U.S. presidents and is older than the Eiffel Tower – and now, Jonathan the tortoise is celebrating another year around the sun as he turns 190. Jonathan, the world’s oldest known land animal, resides in Saint Helena, a...
Trading firm Trafigura helps Germany secure more natural gas
The company will draw in part on its portfolio of liquefied natural gas from the United States to help with European energy security.
Who are the BBC commentators for France vs Poland at World Cup 2022?
Robyn Cowen and Dion Dublin are the BBC commentators on microphone duties for France vs Poland at World Cup 2022
BBC
Sbu Nkosi: Missing person case opened for South Africa wing
South Africa's World Cup winner Sbu Nkosi has been reported missing by his club in Pretoria. The Bulls said their last contact with Nkosi was on 11 November and that they opened a missing person case with the police six days later. The 26-year-old winger missed out on the Springboks'...
