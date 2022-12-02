Read full article on original website
Related
Monday on Sports Day
- On the Prowl with Mike Courson. Guest include Great Bend Wrestling coach Nathan Broeckelman.
Panther wrestlers finish fifth at Valley Center tourney
The Panther wrestlers have hit the mats running to open the 2022-23 season. After a dual win Thursday in Manhattan, Great Bend finished fifth in a tough Valley Center tournament that featured two of Class 5A’s top teams. Twelve Panther wrestlers combined for 150.5 points for fifth place, just...
🏈 Blue Dragons, Red Ravens to meet in all KJCCC National Semifinal
HUTCHINSON, Kan.-For the second time in program history, the Hutchinson Community College football team is playing in the NJCAA National Playoffs, and both times in the Blue Dragons have been the No. 1 seed. The only difference between this season and the national championship season of 2020/21 is the Blue...
🏈 FB: Dragons headed to the 'ship
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — No. 1 Hutchinson (11-0) and No. 4 Coffeyville (8-3) got off to an inauspicious start for the Dragons Saturday afternoon. Both teams entered with top five defenses for points allowed in the country. Coffeyville took the ball to start the game and reached the Hutchinson 24-yard...
Sunday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime as 13th-ranked Kansas State beat No. 3 and previously undefeated TCU 31-28 in the Big 12 championship game. That leaves the 12-1 Horned Frogs to wait until Sunday to find out if they had already done enough to get into the four-team College Football Playoff. TCU could still get in the playoff. Its case was helped when fourth-ranked Southern California lost to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game. Deuce Vaughn ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and Will Howard threw two TDs for the 10-3 Wildcats.
Great Bend Post
Eagle's Hutch news director honored by Kansas Farm Bureau
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, News Director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio in Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the 2nd Annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau Annual Meeting.
🎙Chamber Connect show: CEO Megan Barfield
Listen to this month's Chamber Connect show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield that aired Dec. 1, 2022. The Chamber Connect show airs the first Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999
In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
Moore announces retirement as assistant principal at GBHS
Daryl Moore has served as the assistant principal at Great Bend High School since the fall of 2015. His time with USD 428 will come to a close after the school year in 2023 as the Board of Education accepted his retirement notice at their monthly luncheon this week. USD...
Great Bend school district making good use of therapy dogs
For many children and adults, there are few things that bring a smile to their face easier than a dog. USD 428 in Great Bend has taken that notion and brought therapy dogs to almost every school building. A staff member at each school has to take on the responsibility of caring for the dog, but during the school hours the dog typically stays with a counselor and is there for any student needing a boost.
Great Bend employees graduate from professional development training
For the last year, both Great Bend Police Department Lieutenant Jason Settle and Community Coordinator Christina Hayes have been attending professional development training. Settle attended the Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Hutchinson, and Christina attended Certified Public Manager training in Topeka. Friday, Dec. 2, they officially graduated and were recognized in a ceremony at the Capital Building in Topeka.
Great Bend’s Center for Counseling taking teenage struggles seriously
The Center for Counseling and Consultation in Great Bend has helped organize a teen-led suicide prevention program, called Zero Reasons Why of Central Kansas. The program is designed to empower teenagers to gain insight into how to help a family member or friend that is struggling. The Center’s teen liaison...
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Agriculture Needs You – Part One
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 29 indicates worsening conditions. Our extreme drought will soon become exceptional drought as it is almost to Barton County. Exception drought has enveloped almost all of Southwest Kansas, parts of South Central and an increasing portion of Southeast Kansas. The six to ten-day outlook (December 6 to 10) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (December 8 to 14) indicates normal temperatures and precipitation. As of now, there is nothing on the horizon to ease drought conditions.
🎤County Edition: Sheriff Brian Bellendir
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir that aired Dec. 1, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Great Bend food drive continues record-breaking donation
The Great Bend School Competition, sponsored by the Gifting Forward foundation, partnered with Wheatland Electric’s annual Cram the Van food drive to collect nearly six tons of food. Students from ten area schools participated in a friendly food drive competition, once again collecting more cash and can donations than in previous years, for a total of 15,280 pounds during October 2022.
Enjoy carriage rides and Santa for Christmas at Fort Larned
Come to Fort Larned for the annual Christmas Past celebration on December 10 from 12:00 to 4:30 pm. Get a picture with Santa then take a ride in his horse-drawn carriage, complete with sleigh bells and Christmas wreaths. Other activities include living history in the Barracks and Officers’ quarters, hot apple cider and popcorn in the Visitor Center and demonstrations by the Fort’s blacksmith.
$20 Bill Challenge Arrives in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army’s $20 Bill Challenge comes to the Reno County community this weekend, thanks to the generous support of four donors putting up a $6,500 challenge for every $20 bill dropped in a Red Kettle on Dec. 3. "The individual donors wanted to be...
Great Bend City Administrator to be hired in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0