Kanawha County, WV

Williamson Daily News

Man facing attempted murder, other charges

SPRATTSVILLE — A Baisden man arrested last week faces multiple charges, including attempted second degree murder, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court. According to the criminal complaint, the initial incident took place Nov. 20.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Judge sets trial date for Charleston man charged in fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man accused of shooting another man to death this summer is heading to trial in February. Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the shooting death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. “As to these charges, how do you...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Man sentenced to life without mercy in killing, dismemberment case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, a Cabell County jury recommended a man convicted of killing and dismembering a woman in 2017 go to prison for the rest of his life. In October, Argie Jeffers was convicted of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man pleads not guilty in connection with deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man facing a second-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in August pleaded not guilty to the charge, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Shavan Collins, who’s in his mid-30s, is set to go on trial Feb. 21. Collins is accused...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Dad who led police on chase with 1-year-old inside vehicle sentenced

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who led police on a chase with a 1-year-old child in the backseat of his vehicle has been sentenced. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office, Dakota Taylor was sentenced Wednesday to 1-5 years for the felony offense of strangulation and 1-5 years on child neglect charges.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

False report of shooting threat at South Charleston High School

Huntington High School shooting threat determined to be false alarm. South Charleston Police gives an update after fake active school shooter calls were made at schools across the state and country Wednesday morning. Hoax high school threats. Updated: 8 hours ago. Threats made within minutes of each other regarding shootings...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Inmate sentenced for weapon possession at FCI McDowell

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — An inmate was sentenced today to one year and three months in prison for possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison, with the sentence he currently is serving. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his imprisonment. Alex Barrera, 26, an inmate at the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Hoax high school threats

Threats made within minutes of each other regarding shootings at two local high schools have been deemed false alarms by law enforcement. The threats were made Wednesday morning, both before 8:30 a.m. Law enforcement from several different agencies responded to South Charleston High School and Huntington High School. After securing the scene and checking the high schools’ room by room, law enforcement and school officials deemed both threats to be a hoax.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia high school student arrested after incident at school

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A student was arrested after a “domestic” incident at a high school in Charleston on Monday afternoon, according to the Charleston Police Department. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner said that a male student was arrested at George Washington High School after an altercation with a female student. According to the Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Student arrested after incident at George Washington High School

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A George Washington High School student was arrested Monday after an incident on school property. According to Charleston Police, paramedics and law enforcement responded to the school Monday afternoon. A male student was arrested by Charleston police and taken to juvenile court. Further information about the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Trial underway for quadruple murder suspect in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A trial is underway in the case of a teenager charged with killing his mother, stepfather, and two siblings in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor, jury selection in the trial of Gavin Smith was completed Monday morning, and several witnesses took the stand by afternoon.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman arrested in West Virginia drug bust

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after a drug bust in the Prichard area of Wayne County. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said that the passenger of a vehicle pulled over by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit had a felony warrant from a previous drug investigation. The sheriff says authorities also […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV

