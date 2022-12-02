Read full article on original website
Man who strangled wife, led police on three-county chase with child in back seat heads to prison
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man who lead police on a three-county chase with his young child in the backseat of his car earlier this year is heading to prison. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango on Wednesday sentenced Dakota Taylor, 20, of Nitro, to 1-5 years for strangulation and 1-5 years for child neglect creating risk of bodily injury or death.
West Virginia man sentenced to life in prison for murder, dismemberment
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man found guilty of killing a woman and dismembering her body was sentenced in Cabell County court on Tuesday. The Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s Office says that Argie Lee Jeffers, Sr. was sentenced to life without mercy for the first-degree murder of Carrie Sowards in 2018. Pieces of Sowards’ body were […]
Man facing attempted murder, other charges
SPRATTSVILLE — A Baisden man arrested last week faces multiple charges, including attempted second degree murder, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court. According to the criminal complaint, the initial incident took place Nov. 20.
Judge sets trial date for Charleston man charged in fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man accused of shooting another man to death this summer is heading to trial in February. Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the shooting death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. “As to these charges, how do you...
Man sentenced to life without mercy in killing, dismemberment case
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, a Cabell County jury recommended a man convicted of killing and dismembering a woman in 2017 go to prison for the rest of his life. In October, Argie Jeffers was convicted of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood. He was found guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a deceased human body.
Trial date set for West Virginia man accused of attempted murder in 2019 officer-involved shooting
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of attempted murder in a 2019 officer-involved shooting that injured two Cabell County deputies is expected to be on trial in February 2023. According to the office of Judge Greg Howard, a pretrial and motions hearing was held for Michael Pinkerman, Sr., this morning, Dec. 5, 2022. […]
Dad who led police on chase with 1-year-old inside vehicle sentenced
School resource officer walks through response following shooting threats at surrounding schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Threats made minutes apart from each other regarding possible shootings at Huntington High School and South Charleston High School sent law enforcement to investigate and protect. The threats turned out to be a hoax. However, law enforcement officials checked up on schools across the region to...
Teen’s girlfriend told him to “hurry up and get it over with” before killing 4 family members on video chat
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teen, who is on trial this week for murdering his four family members two years ago, was on a video call with his then-girlfriend during the killings, according to testimony revealed in court Tuesday. “I was on the video chat with him,” Rebecca...
Inmate sentenced for weapon possession at FCI McDowell
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — An inmate was sentenced today to one year and three months in prison for possession of a weapon by an inmate of a federal prison, with the sentence he currently is serving. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his imprisonment. Alex Barrera, 26, an inmate at the […]
Kanawha Schools' official: Charleston police arrest male student who beat female student
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police arrested a male student Monday afternoon who beat a female student at George Washington High School, a Kanawha County school official said. Paramedics and law enforcement responded to the school Monday afternoon, said Briana Warner, communications director for Kanawha County Schools. Warner...
UPDATE: WV State Police working with FBI to address false shooting reports
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Police have addressed the widespread fraudulent reporting of school shooting situations throughout the state on Wednesday. The statement came late Wednesday afternoon with the acknowledgment of the initial reports received which pertained to South Charleston High School in Kanawha County and...
Trial underway for quadruple murder suspect in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A trial is underway in the case of a teenager charged with killing his mother, stepfather, and two siblings in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor, jury selection in the trial of Gavin Smith was completed Monday morning, and several witnesses took the stand by afternoon.
Woman arrested in West Virginia drug bust
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after a drug bust in the Prichard area of Wayne County. Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said that the passenger of a vehicle pulled over by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit had a felony warrant from a previous drug investigation. The sheriff says authorities also […]
