Threats made within minutes of each other regarding shootings at two local high schools have been deemed false alarms by law enforcement. The threats were made Wednesday morning, both before 8:30 a.m. Law enforcement from several different agencies responded to South Charleston High School and Huntington High School. After securing the scene and checking the high schools’ room by room, law enforcement and school officials deemed both threats to be a hoax.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO