Sega's Dreamcast Was Almost The Original PC Port Console For Some Massive Games
The Dreamcast is often looked back upon as a failed system, but that's not entirely the truth. It had an extremely brief time in the spotlight from 1998 to 2001 before it was overshadowed by competitors, most notably Sony and the PlayStation 2. The Dreamcast was the first of its console generation, though, and showed the world the potential of 3D with its then-HD graphics — plus, it had hardware that no other console could match at the time.
Gamespot
Every Rumor And Leak For The Game Awards 2022 | GameSpot
We’re days away from the Game Awards, with leaks and rumors coming in thick and fast. Here’s a roundup of the biggest things we expect to see at the event. There’s a really strong chance we’ll be getting a look at the upcoming sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order; Jedi: Fallen Survivor. According to Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site, Giant Bomb, marketing for the game will be kicking off in December and expects the launch of the title to be March 2023. Then, Insider Gaming provided specific details around the game’s presence at the Game Awards, including a new trailer, release date, and pre-order details.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022 To Follow A Shorter Format; Tekken 8 Confirmed for the Event and More
The latest edition of the Game Awards is all set to air on December 8, 2022, and the players are hoping and praying that their favorite title is awarded the Game of the Year. The main contenders for Game of the Year 2022 are Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok, and it is going to be a tough competition between the two.
IGN
Summer Games Fest Announced for June 8, 2023; Valve to Give Away a Steam Deck Every Minute During the Game Awards 2022
The video gaming world just got a lot more interesting with the announcement regarding Summer Games Fest, which will return next year. The Geoff Keighley-led event will be in-person show taking place on June 8, 2023, at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California. Ticket details for the in-person event will be unveiled very soon, with other information about the games and publishers that will taking part in it.
ComicBook
Free PlayStation Plus Games for December 2022 Leaked
PlayStation's free PS Plus games for December 2022 have leaked right on schedule as they do every month with several PS4 and PS5 games now all but confirmed for next month. And while the selection consists of the usual array of three different free games, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers are technically getting more than just three games, assuming the leak plays out as expected. That's because the games planned for December 2022 are supposedly Biomutant, Divine Knockout, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a game which includes the full Mass Effect trilogy including tons of DLCs.
The Game Awards 2022 will be “significantly shorter” than last year
The Game Awards 2022 will take a “significantly shorter” amount of time compared to last year’s. This is mainly due to feedback from the viewers. The Game Awards creator, Geoff Keighley, recently hosted a Twitter space audio stream. In it, he gave some details about the upcoming show. One of the details he gave out was about the show’s runtime. Keighley had the following to say:
IGN
CD Projekt Red Is Sunsetting Support for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
CD Projekt Red is sunsetting support for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game though has reassured the game will remain online for years to come. Gwent will be supported with new cards and eSports tournaments throughout 2023 but this will end as of 2024 as the game switches to a community-focused approach, in what is internally known as Project Gwentfinity.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Is Getting a Game of the Year Edition
CD Projekt Red has revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive a Game of the Year edition once its Phantom Liberty expansion is released in 2023. As reported by Polish website Stockwatch (and spotted by Insider Gaming), CD Projekt Red president and joint-CEO Adam Kiciński said during a recent investors conference that Cyberpunk 2077 will follow in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's footsteps and receive the new edition that includes all previously released DLC in one package.
The December PC game releases and events you should know about
Here's what we'll be playing in the final month of 2022.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: A ‘Star Wars’ classic is coming to PlayStation, and Nintendo acknowledges that ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ have issues
In today’s gaming news, Nintendo has officially apologized for the state of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, an old Star Wars game has somehow returned and somebody stop him as Jim Carrey has invaded The Witcher. Read about all this and more in today’s gaming news roundup....
Monster Hunter Rise will be one of the best new releases for a third year thanks to 2023's PlayStation and Xbox ports
Switch in 2021, PC in 2022, and now other consoles next year
Polygon
Dwarf Fortress’ Steam version immediately punched me in the gut
All my animals are dying and my master craftswoman is depressed. Such is the state of my current Dwarf Fortress run. I’ve accidentally made a civilization of drunken vegans, too, since I can’t quite grasp how the hunting system works. Everyone seems pretty happy eating plants and drinking alcohol, though. Everyone except Rakust Locuntun. Every day, she wakes and makes masterwork furnishings. But she misses her family, and simple conversation with friends rarely fulfills her. All around Rakust, her inebriated peers rejoice at the installation of a new tavern, but she can’t find it in herself to care. She dutifully goes back to work, knowing full well the tavern and its revelry won’t satisfy her — that nothing will.
TechRadar
This Elder Scrolls game is over a decade old, but a new DLC-sized mod keeps it fresh
You don’t need to spend lashings of cash on a brand-new game when excellent community mods exist. Released in 2011, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim still holds up today as one of the best RPGs ever. It has all the core trappings of a fantasy epic: colossal dragons, slick swashbuckling, and a lot of yelling. But even though Skyrim is over a decade old now, there’s still new life to be breathed into it yet.
'The Callisto Protocol' Being Slammed With Negative Reviews On Steam
"The Callisto Protocol" apparently comes with serious performance issues on PC, which reviewers have made note of via Steam. Here's what they're saying.
game-news24.com
Latest Metal Gear Solid remake rumour says it’s already coming, but still rumor that the update isn’t going to be released soon, but you may skip The Game Awards
Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes presumably have the rumours refering to the first Metal Gear Solid game (pic: Konami) in which the first game is playing solid. There is another rumour that a Metal Gear Solid remake will be on the way. One such a thing, the former says its PS5-only, but can’t be heard at The Game Awards.
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Getting New 90-Rated Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 and PS5 players will soon be able a 90-rated Nintendo Switch exclusive. There are only four new 2022 releases that boat a 90 or higher on Metacritic. There's Elden Ring, there's God of War Ragnarok, there's Rogue Legacy 2, and then there's Neon White. Obviously, Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok are not Nintendo Switch-bound, and Rogue Legacy 2 is already on Nintendo Switch, which means the game in question is Neon White. The first-person action game is set to arrive on PS4 and PS5 on December 13 after previously only being available via Nintendo Switch and PC.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Reveal Could Happen In Early February
As the new year rolls around, Samsung is expected to reveal its next lineup of Galaxy S smartphones, complete with new processors and camera updates.
game-news24.com
Warframe: Multiplayer Shooter has now been adding crossplayer tools
As the developers of Digital Extremes announced, Warframe supports the crossplay. On the cross-progression scale is also been worked. However, at a later date, the outcome will not be the same. In a recent message to the community, Digital Extremes developed a new version of Warframe for the developer of...
Watch the brand new Chapter 4 trailer for Fortnite right here
The newest trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4 is here. The folks behind Fortnite have given fans a brand new map, a brand new battle pass, and an entirely new chapter with Chapter 4. The game is in desperate need to rejuvenate the fan base and bring back players and that may have just happened with the arrival of the newest chapter.
The Best TV Settings For Xbox Series X And PS5 Gaming
Fine-tuning the settings on your TV can be a challenge. But when connecting the newest Xbox or PlayStation console, taking these steps is worth it.
