CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'
The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
VP Harris has brief encounter with China's leader Xi
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. A White House official said Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s summit in Bangkok. The official said Harris echoed President Joe Biden’s comment to Xi at an meeting between the two leaders earlier in the week that China and the U.S. must keep lines of communication open to “responsibly manage the competition between our countries.” The official spoke on...
Xi Jinping blames China’s Covid protests on ‘frustrated students’, report says
China’s president Xi Jinping has blamed the continuing protests against the country’s strict Covid restrictions on “frustrated students”, according to a report.His comments came during a three-hour meeting in Beijing on Thursday between Mr Xi and European Council president Charles Michel, reported the South China Morning Post.During the meeting, Mr Michel “pleaded for use of vaccines and then raised the question of China’s measures and government measures”, a senior EU official was quoted as saying.“And the response we got from the president was explaining why there were protests, claiming that after three years of Covid he had an issue...
AOL Corp
Biden vows to avoid China conflict as Japan ramps up accusations against Xi Jinping
President Joe Biden assured Asian leaders that U.S. competition with China would not "veer into conflict" Sunday as Japan accused Chinese leader Xi Jinping of infringing on its sovereignty. Biden is meeting with leaders from across Asia this week while attending the G20 summit in Indonesia. He is schedule to...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
BBC
Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway
Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. bans Huawei, 8 other Chinese companies
The U.S. has banned electronics from Huawei and several other Chinese companies from being sold or imported, a decisive step to contain the influence of companies already deemed national security threats that may be spying for China. The Federal Communications Commission on Friday closed a “loophole” that allowed U.S. companies...
Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot
"The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Inside the Chinese city where more billionaires live than New York City — once the richest city in China, it plans to get twice as rich in just 15 years
"People come for one purpose — to get rich, to make money," an expert in China's economy told Insider.
Niece of Iran's supreme leader calls on foreign governments to cut ties with Iranian regime
Farideh Moradkhani, a niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has called on foreign governments to cut ties with the Iranian regime in a video statement released two days after she was arrested.
G20’s criticism of Russia shows the rise of a new Asian power. And it isn’t China
Hong Kong CNN — When world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a familiar sentence stood out from the 1,186-page document. “Today’s era must not be of war,” it said, echoing what Indian Prime Minister...
China no longer prioritizes foreign investment and it's become impossible to predict macro policy under Xi Jinping, short seller Carson Block says
Investing in China carries the risk of macro policy that's "impossible to predict" , short-seller Carson Block said. China no longer telegraphs policy for economic growth that involves "generally treating foreign capital somewhat well." "You have to understand that nobody has an edge as to predicting China policy anymore," said...
Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin’s body arrives in Beijing
Coffin was earlier driven through Shanghai in choreographed scene contrasting with recent protests
Business Insider
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, is reportedly living in Japan after he disappeared from public after a Chinese government crackdown. Here's a timeline of his fall from grace.
Jack Ma clashed with Chinese regulators, who then cracked down on his companies Alibaba and Ant Group. Ma, who was once China's richest man, then disappeared from public view. Ma became the richest man in China through his highly successful companies, as well as a well-known face across China and in the global business world.
defensenews.com
Chinese, Russian long-range bombers make reciprocal base visits
MELBOURNE, Australia – Chinese and Russian long-range bombers made reciprocal visits to each other’s bases following a joint patrol over regional waters, marking the first such visit following a bomber patrol involving the two countries. The patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea on...
Washington Examiner
US and France should not 'make an issue of China,' Beijing says
China should not be made into "an issue" by either the United States or France, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said in response to a statement from the presidents of the two countries. French President Emmanuel Macron visited President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, where the two...
Rishi Sunak signals end of ‘golden era’ of relations between Britain and China
PM’s first major foreign policy speech warns of the creeping authoritarianism of Xi Jinping’s regime
Will Jiang Zemin Get a State Funeral in China?
China's former paramount leader died on Wednesday from multiple organ failure at age 96, the Chinese Communist Party said.
