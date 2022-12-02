Marvel’s Midnight Suns has released to some good reviews as many did not expect the game to feel as cohesive and enjoyable as it has been. This is mainly due to the gameplay and the storyline within it. While the characters are beloved and shine in the tactical RPG, there are some puzzles and other elements to the game that also add quite a bit. One of them is the Midnight Suns Standing Stones Puzzles. There are three of them and here is how players can unlock their secrets.

1 DAY AGO