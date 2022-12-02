Read full article on original website
Summit Officially Signs with Team Liquid for 2023 LCS Season
After weeks of rumors, the LCS Free Agency period has officially begun. Teams have been working around the clock to put together the best roster they can. Now, the time for discussions is over. The LCS rosters are taking shape for the 2023 LCS Season. One of the moves officially confirmed by Team Liquid is that they will be signing Summit to start in the Top lane for next year. Here is the latest.
Project L Roster: All Confirmed and Rumored Champions
Riot Games are getting their hands into seemingly every known genre out there. League of Legends, their MOBA is where it all started. Since then they have added Legends of Runeterra, a card game, Teamfight Tactics, an autochess, VALORANT an FPS and they have even informally announced an MMO. Another genre that they are working on is their fighting game, Project L. With that, fans will want to know what champions from the League of Legends universe are making their way into the game. Here is a continuously updating Project L Roster.
The Callisto Protocol Full Game Leaks
The new space-horror game coming to consoles soon, The Callisto Protocol, has apparently had the full game leaked. While the game is coming out in just a few days, it is a bit of a surprise that it has taken this long for the full game to be leaked. With plenty of leaks ahead of this and review copies already out, it was only a matter of time. Here is the latest on the full game leaks of The Callisto Protocol.
What is the Wild Rift Zeri Release Date?
Wild Rift continues to catch up with League of Legends in terms of the different champions in the game. Many are wondering when Wild Rift may receive an exclusive champion? That is a question for another day though. With Wild Rift Patch 4.0 coming soon, players will want to see the new Champions coming with it. Here is the Wild Rift Release Date for Zeri.
dotesports.com
The CDL is back on Twitch, but fans can’t simp over Simp in chat
The Call of Duty League officially returned to streaming on Twitch today after using YouTube as the exclusive broadcast platform for the league for the last three years. The switch to Twitch has been positive in terms of viewership, but the opening match of the Modern Warfare 2 season highlighted a major flaw with the game returning to the streaming service.
Midnight Suns Standing Stones: How to Complete Each Puzzle
Marvel’s Midnight Suns has released to some good reviews as many did not expect the game to feel as cohesive and enjoyable as it has been. This is mainly due to the gameplay and the storyline within it. While the characters are beloved and shine in the tactical RPG, there are some puzzles and other elements to the game that also add quite a bit. One of them is the Midnight Suns Standing Stones Puzzles. There are three of them and here is how players can unlock their secrets.
dotesports.com
Best Fiora build in League of Legends
The League of Legends pre-season has officially started, but despite the changes, there are some champions that continue to be a menace across all levels of play. One of these is Fiora, who has been among the best-performing top laners in the last patch. According to u.gg, she has been the second most popular top lane pick globally, with a whopping 52.15 percent win rate at Diamond and above.
dexerto.com
Tyler1 grills Overwatch 2’s ranked system: “You should not be able to 4-stack”
Twitch star Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp is known for being a ranked grinder in every game he plays. However something is irking him about Overwatch 2’s ranked system, stating it’s not competitive when you have trios, 4-stacks, or full teams queuing up against solos. Playing ranked in...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Caph Squad Base Breakdown
Team Star is the newest evil team, introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Well, evil is stretching the English language here. This group of delinquents is holed up in bases all over Paldea to get away from the people that bullied them. They are also hoping their big boss will return. This piece will break down how to take down Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Caph Squad.
League of Legends Winterblessed Skins Release Date
League of Legends will be adding seven Winterblessed skins in Patch 12.23 which are currently available on the PBE. Riot Games, the developer behind League of Legends, have shown of their new skin line. These seven new Winterblessed skins come at the perfect time right before the holidays and are a more refined version of winter. These skins are also coming to highly requested and popular champions, meaning a lot of people will be happy with Riot's decision to give these champions new skins.
Is Marvel’s Midnight Suns Multiplayer?
Marvel continues to produce new content surrounding different aspects of its immense universe. Mightnight Suns is no different and it will explore some of the Avengers, X-Men and other heroes fight against Lilith. Fans will be wondering whether they can fight bad guys and demons with their friends though. Here is the latest on whether Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be Multiplayer or not.
tryhardguides.com
Battlefield 2042 gives a preview of Season 4 and Season 5 details
Battlefield 2042‘s development team places player feedback at the center of their efforts. As such, the team has been working on a fresh wave of content for Battlefield 2042, which is scheduled to release the following year. In a recent Battlefield Briefing, EA Games discussed upcoming map reworks and the introduction of Classes, as well as a peek at Season 4 and Season 5 updates for Battlefield 2042, which will arrive next year.
dotesports.com
How long will Fortnite servers be down? | Expected Fortnite Chapter 4 server maintenance time
Updated at 03:57 CT: Still no sign of the servers coming up, but Epic has confirmed update download issues on Android devices, which may be holding up the show for everyone else. Updated at 17:17 CT: A new season trailer that is due to go live in eight hours may...
hypebeast.com
Bioware Sets the Stage for ‘Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’ With In-Game Cinematic
Bioware kicked off Dragon Age Day with a teaser for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which featured in-game cinematic from the upcoming game. Centering on the story of Solas – a character from Dragon Age: Inquisition – the video is narrated by Varric from Dragon Age 2. Through Varric’s perspective, the teaser sets the tone of the story for the upcoming game with an ominous line, “I knew him as Solas, a thoughtful mage obsessed with dreams, but long ago, he had a different name – Fen’Harel, the Dread Wolf.”
Uruguay players charged for confronting World Cup referee
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Four Uruguay players were charged with offensive behavior by FIFA on Monday for their angry pursuit of the referee after being eliminated from the World Cup. The Uruguayan soccer federation also faces an extra charge of discrimination, FIFA said without giving details. The Uruguay team...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: A ‘Star Wars’ classic is coming to PlayStation, and Nintendo acknowledges that ‘Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’ have issues
In today’s gaming news, Nintendo has officially apologized for the state of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, an old Star Wars game has somehow returned and somebody stop him as Jim Carrey has invaded The Witcher. Read about all this and more in today’s gaming news roundup....
game-news24.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Players are upset with Inconsistent Sleeping Animations
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been breaking records since the beginning of the series. A huge wave of complaints came out of the Nintendo Switch players’ hard work. Nintendo finally acknowledged the widespread performance issues – and issued an apology, along with a new patch for this game which contains “select bug fixes”. However, this hasn’t rained the tide of criticisms in the game and a persistent complaint comes to Scarlet & Violet’s animations. Players noticed in particular the inconsistent sleeping animations.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: BioWare unveils ‘Dragon Age: Dreadwolf’ cinematic as Geralt of Rivia makes his way to ‘Fortnite’
Today marked the annual celebrations for Dragon Age, and BioWare didn’t come to the community empty-handed. Indeed, the Canadian game developer has just released another cinematic trailer for Dreadwolf, which is supposed to be the next main entry in their ambitious high fantasy role-playing franchise. In it, Varric discusses Solas and his other mysterious alias in ominous tones, preparing fans for the rise of the titular elven apostate.
Modern Warfare 2 CDL Packs: Teams, Prices, Details
The 2023 Call of Duty League Team Packs are available now in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, Activision announced Tuesday. Following up on the release of the 2023 Call of Duty League Launch Pack in MW2 and Warzone 2, the newly added team packs aim to give CDL fans individual offerings for all 12 teams in the league. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the 2023 Call of Duty League Team Packs in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.
msn.com
How to defeat Blatonn in God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok has a lot of mini-bosses for Kratos to take on to test his skills. These can range from the undead to monstrous creatures, each with unique abilities. One of the mini-bosses Kratos might face in Vanaheim is Blatonn. It is an Alpha Wulver, that is more skilled, fast, and deadlier than the average Wulver. As such, it can provide Kratos with a difficult challenge. Here is how you can defeat Blatonn in God of War Ragnarok.
