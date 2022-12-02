Read full article on original website
Northway welcome center enters holiday competition
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Along the Adirondack Northway, the Adirondacks Welcome Center offers travelers some respite as they approach the city of Glens Falls. This month, those who visit will get a taste of something extra-festive for the holiday season. This week, the center’s Taste NY area welcomed a...
Moose makes surprise stop at Warren County offices
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday morning, staff at Warren County Municipal Center got a surprise. Video posted to the county Facebook page showed an unexpected visitor making its way swiftly through the center’s parking lot, as a soft snow fell around it. An employee of the county...
Concern over new homeless shelter in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mayor of Amsterdam organized what’s being called a “conversation” Thursday night to discuss concerns over plans for a new homeless shelter in the city. NEWS10 has more from outside of the closed-door meeting. “I don’t want to say I’m concerned yet....
Glens Falls thanks police officer after 17 years
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the city of Glens Falls gave a fond thank you to an officer retiring from its police department. Patrol Officer Zachary Flewelling was honored by the Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association for 17 years of service to the city. Flewelling was recognized...
Troy woman arrested for allegedly attacking boyfriend
SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attacking her boyfriend in front of police, as well as resisting arrest. Kristen Garzone, 36, of Troy, faces multiple charges. On December 3, around 6:37 p.m., Saugerties Police responded to a call reporting a physical domestic...
