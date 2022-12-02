Read full article on original website
Related
14-year-old shot, killed after attending birthday party in N.J., cops say
A 14-year-old from New Jersey was shot and killed Saturday night in Camden, authorities said. Police on Saturday at about 9:32 p.m. responded to a 911 call indicating gunshots had been fired near the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabe Rodriguez. Officials said that at the scene officers found a victim unconscious.
MURDER: Arrest Made In Camden Man's Stabbing
A 35-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another 35-year-old man this weekend, authorities said. Duron Williams was found suffering a stab wound on the 200 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
Atlantic City Police Officer Shot In The Head (2016) Makes Comments
Former Atlantic City Police Officer Josh Vadell’s life was almost taken in 2016 when he was shot in the head … in the line of duty. Vadell rarely makes public comments these days, however, he made an exception and placed his written comments on our article from December 4, 2022 on the lack of street patrol officers in Atlantic City.
NJ boy, 14, fatally shot after attending birthday party
A 14-year-old New Jersey boy was fatally shot after a birthday party Saturday night, authorities said.
Authorities Ask For Help Finding Person Who Shot a 16-year-old in Burlington County, NJ
Authorities in Burlington County are asking for your help as they search for the person who shot a teenager Thursday night. The incident happened at around 10:30 in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township. Authorities say the victim, a 16-year-old man, suffered a non-life-threatening injury to...
Police Looking For NJ Man With Mental Health Issues Missing Since September
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
Galloway Twp., NJ, Police: 2 Arrested in Armed Road Rage Incident
Authorities in Galloway say two people were arrested following an armed road rage incident earlier this week. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, their officers responded to the 100 block of Liberty Ct. just after 3 PM Wednesday after they received a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm.
Teenager dies after being shot at Camden birthday party
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy from Lindenwold was shot and killed in Camden Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim AvenuePolice say the boy was attending a birthday party event at the Elks Lodge. When they arrived, he was unconscious. First responders transported the boy to Cooper University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:04 p.m.Police say the incident remains under investigation and they are asking for tips. You can call (856) 930-5355, (609) 519-7344 or 911.
Police search for suspect in unprovoked Center City attack
Police are investigating a daytime assault of a 23-year-old college student near Broad and Spruce streets. Instagram video has surfaced of the November attack.
fox29.com
Car causes small fire, gas leak after crashing into Gloucester County home, police say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A car crash in Gloucester County triggered a string of incidents that left a home with severe damage, a small fire and a gas leak Saturday night. Police say the car smashed into the side of the home after swerving, hitting a curb and driving through the yard.
Former South Jersey officer faces 87 additional charges in hacking case
A former police officer in Mount Laurel, New Jersey is facing additional charges after authorities said he hacked into women's social media accounts.
Notorious NJ Serial Killer To Plead Guilty To Murders Of Five Long Island Women: Report
The number of brutal murder confessions continues to mount for imprisoned New Jersey serial killer Richard Cottingham, who reportedly is scheduled to plead guilty to five more killings, all of women on Long Island. Cottingham, now 76, has been serving multiple life sentences in South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton,...
University of Pennsylvania student attacked in Center City; female suspect sought
"She turned toward me and started running toward me. (She) swung on me and broke my glasses and my nose," said the young woman, who did not want to be identified.
Atlantic City Police Activity: Apparent Suicide At Ocean Club Condo
There is Atlantic City Police Department activity on the corner of Pacific and Montpelier Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Avoid the area until further notice. We have confirmed that a 70-year-old man has jumped/fallen from the Atlantic City, New Jersey Ocean Club Condominium. We...
Philadelphia Police Officer struck by vehicle in Center City
A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being hit by an SUV in Center City.
Burlington County K-9 Officer named after September 11 pilot
MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A new four-legged officer is patrolling the streets of Marlton in Burlington County, New Jersey, beginning this week. Meet Lee, the Evesham Township police department's newest K-9 officer. He was sworn in on Friday.Lee was named in honor of LeRoy Homer Jr., who was the first officer of United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11. Flight 93 was hijacked by four al-Qaeda attackers and crashed in a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.Homer was a resident of Marlton at the time of his death.
Atlantic County inmate faces new charges of beating teen girl unconscious
An Atlantic County inmate accused in the brutal attack of another inmate is now accused of beating a teenage girl unconscious. Shakur Aabid, 28, was ordered held this week in the assault of an underage girl inside an Atlantic City business earlier this year. Aabid already faces attempted murder charges...
South Philly shooting leaves one dead
A man was shot in the eye and back outside a South Philadelphia supermarket Saturday evening. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
fox29.com
Police: Woman shot multiple times while sitting inside car in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was struck by bullets inside a vehicle in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning. Officers found a 41-year-old woman lying in the street when they responded to shots fired on the 5400 block of Race Street around 5 a.m.
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting On I-95 In Philly: Report
State police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia, according to a report by 6ABC. Troopers were dispatched to the northbound lane of I-95 near Academy Road in the city's Torresdale neighborhood at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the outlet wrote. Sources told 6ABC that one...
Comments / 0