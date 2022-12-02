ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

14-year-old shot, killed after attending birthday party in N.J., cops say

A 14-year-old from New Jersey was shot and killed Saturday night in Camden, authorities said. Police on Saturday at about 9:32 p.m. responded to a 911 call indicating gunshots had been fired near the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabe Rodriguez. Officials said that at the scene officers found a victim unconscious.
Daily Voice

MURDER: Arrest Made In Camden Man's Stabbing

A 35-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another 35-year-old man this weekend, authorities said. Duron Williams was found suffering a stab wound on the 200 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Police Officer Shot In The Head (2016) Makes Comments

Former Atlantic City Police Officer Josh Vadell’s life was almost taken in 2016 when he was shot in the head … in the line of duty. Vadell rarely makes public comments these days, however, he made an exception and placed his written comments on our article from December 4, 2022 on the lack of street patrol officers in Atlantic City.
WPG Talk Radio

Police Looking For NJ Man With Mental Health Issues Missing Since September

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him. Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.
New Jersey 101.5

Galloway Twp., NJ, Police: 2 Arrested in Armed Road Rage Incident

Authorities in Galloway say two people were arrested following an armed road rage incident earlier this week. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, their officers responded to the 100 block of Liberty Ct. just after 3 PM Wednesday after they received a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm.
CBS Philly

Teenager dies after being shot at Camden birthday party

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy from Lindenwold was shot and killed in Camden Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim AvenuePolice say the boy was attending a birthday party event at the Elks Lodge. When they arrived, he was unconscious. First responders transported the boy to Cooper University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:04 p.m.Police say the incident remains under investigation and they are asking for tips. You can call (856) 930-5355, (609) 519-7344 or 911.
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Police Activity: Apparent Suicide At Ocean Club Condo

There is Atlantic City Police Department activity on the corner of Pacific and Montpelier Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Avoid the area until further notice. We have confirmed that a 70-year-old man has jumped/fallen from the Atlantic City, New Jersey Ocean Club Condominium. We...
CBS Philly

Burlington County K-9 Officer named after September 11 pilot

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A new four-legged officer is patrolling the streets of Marlton in Burlington County, New Jersey, beginning this week. Meet Lee, the Evesham Township police department's newest K-9 officer. He was sworn in on Friday.Lee was named in honor of LeRoy Homer Jr., who was the first officer of United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11. Flight 93 was hijacked by four al-Qaeda attackers and crashed in a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.Homer was a resident of Marlton at the time of his death.
Daily Voice

Police Investigate Deadly Shooting On I-95 In Philly: Report

State police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia, according to a report by 6ABC. Troopers were dispatched to the northbound lane of I-95 near Academy Road in the city's Torresdale neighborhood at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the outlet wrote. Sources told 6ABC that one...

