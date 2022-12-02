Former City Council candidate Brunner arrested after suspected overdose

RENO, Nev. — Body camera footage shows the intense moments leading up to officers rescuing two people from frigid waters after their car plunged into a ravine last week. Reno Police Department officers were on scene of a fatal crash on November 26 when another vehicle didn’t notice the closed road. The vehicle, which didn’t slow down at a stop sign, narrowly missed striking the officers on scene and rolled down an embankment – coming to a rest upside down in the ravine, News4.com reported. The officers raced down the ravine to check on the vehicle’s occupants.

2 DAYS AGO