Former City Council candidate Brunner arrested after suspected overdose

2news.com
Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Downtown Reno
Reno Police say they responded to a man that was armed with a knife in the area of Fifth Street and Virginia Street. When officers contacted the suspect, he refused to listen to any verbal commands and police began to chase him on foot. An officer made one attempt to...
KOLO TV Reno
Police shoot suspect in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -NOON UPDATE: The Reno Police Department reported the suspect was armed with a knife. ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department shot a suspect in the valet area of the Silver Legacy on Sunday morning, sending him to the hospital. The man’s condition was unknown, Sparks Police Department...
2news.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle in Placer County
A man from northern California was arrested after allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle in unincorporated Lincoln. During a traffic stop, a Placer County Sheriff's Office Deputy noticed the ignition of the vehicle was punched, possibly indicating the vehicle had been stolen. Upon further investigation, the deputy discovered...
2news.com
Investigation Underway After Officer-Involved Shooting Near The Silver Legacy
Officials say Reno Police Officers responded to a man who had a knife. Sparks Police are investigating and looking for further information on the incident.
2news.com
City of Reno Chooses Chief of Police Finalists
Next, the City will host a community meet and greet for the public to meet the finalists. More details will be announced soon.
Sierra Sun
One person found dead in Truckee house fire
TRUCKEE, Calif. — One person was found dead in a house fire on Dec. 1, in the Pla-Vada Woodlands subdivision. There were not other known occupants in the building at the time. Due to the condition of the decedent, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office – Coroners Division is working to confirm the identity.
mynews4.com
Reno police search for woman wanted for multiple fraud-related crimes
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman wanted for multiple fraud-related crimes. Investigators did not release specifics of the crimes just said they happened in and around the Reno area. Anyone with information on the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUI, trespassing, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 22. Dakota Taylor Fitchett, 19, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 12500 block of...
Elko Daily Free Press
Fentanyl, heroin, meth seized during arrest at Elko hotel-casino
ELKO – A woman reported to be fleeing law enforcement in Sparks with her boyfriend from Elko was located early Friday at an Elko hotel/casino, and they reportedly had fentanyl, meth and heroin in their possession. Naomi Perry, 25, was wanted on warrants for drug possession, child abuse and...
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl, advised of possible murder charges if future sales result in death
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was sentenced to time in prison in Placer County on Wednesday after being found with 40 grams of fentanyl in Lincoln on June 24, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Travis Richardson, 34, was on probation when a Lincoln Police Officer, who was familiar with Richardson, […]
police1.com
Video: Nev. police officers rescue 2 people after car plunges into ravine
RENO, Nev. — Body camera footage shows the intense moments leading up to officers rescuing two people from frigid waters after their car plunged into a ravine last week. Reno Police Department officers were on scene of a fatal crash on November 26 when another vehicle didn’t notice the closed road. The vehicle, which didn’t slow down at a stop sign, narrowly missed striking the officers on scene and rolled down an embankment – coming to a rest upside down in the ravine, News4.com reported. The officers raced down the ravine to check on the vehicle’s occupants.
FOX Reno
One of Washoe Valley's fire stations permanently closed after bat infestation
WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue officials have permanently closed the Bowers Mansion fire station in Washoe Valley after a bat infestation this summer. The board of fire commissioners voted last month to allow fire officials to shutter Station 30, one...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village agency gets county grant to help fund Main Street program
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Washoe County Board of Commissioners in October granted $25,000 to the Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association to support funding of the Main Street program. The Incline Main Street program is a part of the Nevada Main Street, which works to redevelop...
Elko Daily Free Press
Watch now: Rescue after car crashes upside down in water in Reno
On Nov. 26, officers with the Reno Police Department witnessed a vehicle crash into a ravine near Virginia Street and Talus. Even though the temperature was extremely cold, officers entered the water to rescue the occupants of the vehicle. Chief Soto would like to commend the officers, and emphasize that this is an example of the selfless action Reno Police Officers are willing to take for their community.
rosevilletoday.com
New Placer County Building Standards to go into effect January 2023
Permits will be required to meet Title 24 regulations. Auburn, Calif. – Big changes to state building requirements will take effect for new projects in Placer County next year. The California Building Standards Code — also known as Title 24 — will soon mandate energy storage system readiness on...
1 Person Injured In A Multi Vehicle Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash on Thursday night. The crash happened near Mae Anne Avenue near Sierra Highlands at round 7:45 p.m. Authorities said that the collision involved 12 cars. Reno Police confirmed that one person was injured in the crash. The identity and condition of the...
KOLO TV Reno
Public invited to downtown Reno tree lighting
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and Downtown Reno Partnership are inviting the public to attend a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The event will start on Dec. 7 at 5:00 p.m. at the Reno City Plaza. First Street between Virginia Street and University Way will be closed from...
kunr.org
Two cannabis lounges approved in Northern Nevada, City of Reno continues to seek public input
The establishments will allow patrons to consume cannabis legally on-site. The City of Reno’s Business License Manager, Lance Ferrato, said there are mixed feelings. “The opposition is generally against, you know, intoxicated driving. That’s been the big one,” Ferrato said. “Those in favor are generally people that are looking for an avenue to be able to participate in smoking cannabis or eating cannabis out in public.”
Record-Courier
Identity of woman who tried to pass fake $100 sought
Douglas County investigators would like to have a chat with a woman who tried to pass a fake C-note on the morning before Thanksgiving. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman entered the Jacks Valley Target around 9:54 a.m. and tried to use the counterfeit $100 for a purchase.
Big rig catches fire on Eastbound I-80
(KRON)– A big rig truck caught fire on I-80 eastbound at the Donner Lake Interchange Friday morning around 10:20 a.m., according to a tweet from Truckee CHP. Traffic in the area is temporarily being held due to fire, the tweet stated. “Good thing there was plenty of snow in the area,” the tweet read in […]
