CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested by the FBI in connection with robbing 13 banks along Interstate 91. The FBI dubbed Taylor Dziczek of Chicopee the “Route 91 bandit” for 13 bank robberies located in various cities and towns along I-91 in western Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Vermont. He was taken into custody Thursday without incident and charges were filed by the US Attorney’s office in Connecticut.

2 DAYS AGO