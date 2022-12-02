Read full article on original website
NYS Thruway Authority proposes increase in toll fees
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — You could be seeing an increase in your E-ZPass fees. The New York State Thruway Authority is proposing a toll rate adjustment at a Board Meeting on Monday. The State Highway Authority says in part, the fee increase would be used to cover costs associated with Tolls by Mail.
‘Route 91 bandit’ arrested in Chicopee for 13 bank robberies
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man was arrested by the FBI in connection with robbing 13 banks along Interstate 91. The FBI dubbed Taylor Dziczek of Chicopee the “Route 91 bandit” for 13 bank robberies located in various cities and towns along I-91 in western Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Vermont. He was taken into custody Thursday without incident and charges were filed by the US Attorney’s office in Connecticut.
North Country seniors honored for volunteer work in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties
NORTHERN NEW YORK (WWTI) – The New York State Office for the Aging recently honored 94 older adults throughout the state for volunteerism as part of the office’s annual Older New Yorkers’ Day celebration. Awardees were nominated by New York’s network of 59 county-based Area Agencies on...
