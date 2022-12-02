Arvest Foundation grants a $9k check to local police department

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – Arvest Bank representatives presented a $9,000 check to the Carl Junction Police Department on behalf of the Arvest Foundation.

Police will use the funds to help buy necessary supplies and trauma medical kits. They can fasten then to officers’ vests in the event of an active shooter situation.

The Arvest Foundation aims to reward individuals who are actively striving to improve the lives of others.

Major areas of focus include:

K-12 education

Economic development

Enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint

