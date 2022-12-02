Read full article on original website
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
Cold weather will not last
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It did not take long to go from mild conditions to windy and cold conditions. A cold front has brought more than a 20° temperature drop to our region. Temperatures tonight will drop back to the 20s and the first day of December will bring highs only near freezing. By Friday into the weekend, temperatures will jump back into the 40s for highs and the potential to get a 50° day into early next week.
wfft.com
Anchor Terra Brantley joins WFFT FOX 55 News team
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – FOX 55 News is excited to announce that award-winning anchor Terra Brantley will soon be joining the team to anchor FOX 55 News First at 10. Brantley will first appear behind the desk on Dec. 12th. "Terra is Fort Wayne,” WFFT News Director Andy...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Annual Polar Plunge returns to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Registration for the annual Polar Plunge event is now open. Metea County Park in northeast Fort Wayne will be hosting the event on Feb. 11. Event officials say the plunge consists of numerous people and companies raising funds through pledges before taking the big plunge into freezing waters.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crews wrap up first round of leaf collection, prepare for second
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Street Department crews will wrap up the first round of leaf collection efforts Saturday, Dec. 3 in the central neighborhoods. The second round is expected to begin early next week in the South part of the city, according to officials. The City says...
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
WNDU
Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
Body of missing Indiana man found in water near Sturgis
The body of a missing man was found in a vehicle that was submerged in water near Sturgis, troopers said.
Atlas Obscura
Hanging Rock National Natural Landmark
Hanging Rock National Natural Landmark is a unique feature along the Wabash River near Lagro, Indiana. Hanging Rock rises approximately 65 feet above the river and provides a spectacular view of the surrounding area and river. It has been recognized as a National Natural Landmark since 1986. Prior to this, Hanging Rock served as a river navigational landmark and a lookout point.
Northern Indiana man found dead after Silver Alert
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — An Elkhart man was found dead nearly a week after he went missing. On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the Michigan State Police found the vehicle that Garvin Roberson was driving when he went missing Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance Monday. The vehicle […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
CORONER: Death on I-469 determined to be suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death in the pedestrian versus a FedEx semi-trailer crash to be a suicide. Thursday, Dec. 1, police officers responded to a crash on eastbound I-469, between the Maplecrest and Maysville Road exits. Officers on the...
WANE-TV
3 vehicle crash snarls traffic at Lima and Till
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving three vehicles disrupted traffic Thursday morning at the intersection of Lima and Till in Fort Wayne. According to a police officer on the scene, two people were taken to a hospital as a result of the crash that took place after 7 a.m. Their conditions are not known.
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
WOWO News
Northeast Indiana projects land $15M in READI funding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority this week announced $15 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grants for five projects. The funding will support efforts such as an arts campus in downtown Fort Wayne, housing projects in Allen and DeKalb counties, and an education and innovation center in Steuben County.
westbendnews.net
MATT’S MISHAPS
“Serving overseas as a small-town boy in America has been intense, stressful and humorous! Enjoy a light-hearted story with me from our last 20 years overseas!”. I was at the perfect age when a new TV station came to our area of Indiana in the 1980s. My favorite thing about the new station was their Saturday programming where they’d show two or three black and white movies in a row of the same type: “Monster Theater” (old Japanese movies with bad dubbing), Jungle Theater (old Tarzan movies) and my favorite, Western Theater. I loved brave lawmen with the prominent, star-shaped badge, who had to keep law and order in the rough and tough world of cowboys. Every time I look at the gold star of the Sheriff’s Department, I get transported back to Western Theater on Saturdays.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported four deaths and 701 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 120,575 cases and 1,217 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
WANE-TV
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
FWPD: Spilled French fries led to brother-on-brother shooting
Police responded to Brooklyn Ave. after a man called 911 and said he shot a man who was attacking him.
fortwaynesnbc.com
After Dark Nightclub raises thousands of dollars for Club Q victims’ families
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local nightclub campaigned to raise thousands of dollars in support of Club Q following the mass shooting last month. After Dark Nightclub says they held a special performance that raised about $3,000 in support of the families and friends of victims that were impacted by the Club Q Nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:32 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 12600 block South SR 13, North Manchester. Hannah J. Garwood reported residential entry. 1:27 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 1200 block South Honeybee Court, Warsaw. Lesley M. Rohrbaugh reported fraud. 7:10 a.m. Thursday, Dec....
WANE-TV
University of Saint Francis academics to move on from downtown location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The University of Saint Francis (USF) is exploring options to move its operations out of downtown Fort Wayne. USF President Eric Albert Zimmer said that the move is part of an initiative to make the campus more centralized. “Asking our students to commute to...
Comments / 0