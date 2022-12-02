Read full article on original website
Related
Red and Black
Georgia passing game find form in SEC title game win over LSU
At halftime of Saturday’s SEC championship game against LSU, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had completed 19 of 24 passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns, each to a different receiver. It was a masterful performance from Bennett, and a far cry from the way he had played in recent...
Red and Black
Postgame observations: No. 1 Georgia defeats No. 14 LSU 50-30
No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 14 LSU 50-30 in the 2022 SEC championship game. The Bulldogs improved to 13-0 this season, while the Tigers fell to 9-4. Here are some observations from The Red & Black. Georgia offense responds after slow second half start. The Bulldog offense had a promising...
Red and Black
2019 flashback: Georgia falls to Burrow, LSU in SEC title game
On Dec. 7, 2019, Georgia and LSU matched up to decide who would take home the SEC title. The teams had met the season before in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where the Tigers prevailed 36-16. LSU headed into 2019 ranked No. 6 in the preseason but completely eclipsed that, as they...
Red and Black
Georgia set to take on LSU in SEC title game
Georgia entered the 2019 SEC championship game with a tall task ahead. Jake Fromm and the Bulldogs were staring down an undefeated LSU team, helmed by Heisman-favorite Joe Burrow and one of the most explosive offenses in college football history. The Tigers scored 726 points that year, propelled by 60 touchdown passes from their star quarterback, setting an NCAA record for the highest scoring total in a single season.
Red and Black
Coach comparison: Smart and Kelly set to face off once more
LSU and Georgia are facing off in this year’s SEC championship, the first matchup between the two since 2019. The last time Georgia head coach Kirby Smart faced LSU head coach Brian Kelly was in 2019 as well. Kelly, the former Notre Dame head coach, accompanied the Fighting Irish to Athens that year for a game which he described as “one of the most physical games [he’s] coached.”
