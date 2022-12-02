Read full article on original website
U.S. Scores Wild Goal to Cut Netherlands Lead at World Cup
Haji Wright got the Americans on the board as a second half substitution.
Former USMNT Goalkeeper Tim Howard Says 'An Upset Could Be in the Cards' for the U.S. in World Cup Match
“I like how young and hungry they are,” the former Manchester United and Everton player said of the U.S. squad After playing in two World Cups — and setting a World Cup record for most saves in a single match (15) in 2014 — Tim Howard possesses unparalleled insight into the biggest soccer tournament in the world. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Howard talks about the 2022 tournament, the USMNT's matches so far, and what we can expect from the team on Saturday when they take on...
USMNT Star Christian Pulisic Has Message For Fans After Elimination
The United States men's national team was eliminated from the World Cup this Saturday, losing 3-1 to the Netherlands. Following the loss to the Netherlands in the Round of 16, Christian Pulisic caught up with FOX reporter Jenny Taft to discuss the heartbreaking result. At the end of the interview,...
Local soccer coaches thrilled for U.S. World Cup showing
After copious amounts of angst and suspense, nine grueling minutes of stoppage time finally expired on Tuesday, allowing U.S. soccer fans, and their soccer team, to finally collapse with delight. The U.S. men’s national team had delivered a victory, thanks to the heroics of Christian Pulisic’s first-half goal, to beat...
Dutch soccer influenced USMNT because of coach Gregg Berhalter's time in Netherlands | Opinion
USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter played professionally in the Netherlands for six seasons. Now his team will face the Dutch on Saturday at the World Cup.
Japan vs Croatia prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?
Japan face Croatia for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Japan’s stunning victories over Germany and Spain have blown this side of the draw wide open after they topped Group E. Croatia advanced as runners-up of Group F, ahead of Belgium but behind Morocco.Japan vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup build-up as last-16 continuesLuka Modric’s side were finalists four years ago and showed all of their experience to grind out a 0-0 draw against Belgium that secured their progress, with centre-back Josko Gvardiol outstanding in defence.Japan meanwhile repeated their trick of coming back after half-time as they scored...
American soccer success in World Cup remains a dream
American soccer success in the World Cup remains a dream. The U.S. team looked better in this year's World Cup, but the results were the same as in 2010 and 2014. The Americans were eliminated in the round of 16 following a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands on Saturday.
Star USA player Christian Pulisic cleared to play against Netherlands after game injury
USA soccer forward Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in the team's round-of-16 game against the Netherlands, the U.S. Men's Soccer Team announced Friday. Pulisic, 24, sustained a pelvic contusion relatively early in Tuesday's match after he careened into Iran's goalkeeper, Alireza Beiranvand, while scoring the game’s only goal.
Sporting News
Will USA fire Gregg Berhalter? Contract status and latest updates after World Cup defeat
The United States accomplished their minimum ask at the 2022 World Cup, but many fans were left wanting more after they were bested by the Netherlands 3-1 in the Round of 16. The defeat left the U.S. with five defeats in six Round of 16 matches all-time at the FIFA World Cup. They remain with just one victory in the knockout stages, defeating Mexico in 2002.
U.S. Men's National Team Makes Official Decision On Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic sacrificed his body to score the game-winning goal against Iran earlier this week and was rewarded for his heroics with a trip to the hospital. But will he be good to go in the USMNT's knockout round game against the Netherlands tomorrow?. On Friday, the USMNT revealed Pulisic's...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Faces 3-1 Loss Against Netherlands in World Cup
United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) was eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a 3-1 defeat by the Netherlands. The loss ends a rollercoaster ride that began four years earlier when the U.S. team failed to qualify for World Cup competition but also speaks to a robust future for the USMNT and soccer in the United States.
Sporting News
Twitter reacts to USA World Cup loss to Netherlands, from Christian Pulisic miss to Gregg Berhalter's coaching
Viewers of USA's World Cup Round of 16 loss to the Netherlands experienced a whirlwind of emotions. The USA came out looking strong and appeared to do a strong job controlling possession. Christian Pulisic had an early shot at scoring a goal, but fired it right at the keeper for the stop. Then on one of the Dutch's first possessions, they were able to take advantage and score a goal.
FOX Sports
Tyler Adams discusses how much growth is to come for the young USMNT team | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Tyler Adams discussed the USMNT performance after they were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He discussed the growth that will be coming in the future for the team and thanked the fans for their support.
