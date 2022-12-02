Read full article on original website
On Site Opera puts twist on holiday classic to spotlight housing stability in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A holiday classic has been re-imagined to shine a light on housing instability in New York. Mr. G got a chance to catch On Site Opera’s rehearsals for “Amahl and the Night Visitors.” He found out why this particular show is sure to touch hearts with every performance.
Rain and blustery winds; temps dip in the upcoming week
Grab those umbrellas because another storm system has arrived New York City. Rain and blustery winds; temps dip in the upcoming …. Grab those umbrellas because another storm system has arrived New York City. Federal help requested for RSV surge in New York …. Amid what some have called a...
NYC Forecast: Wet, windy, warmer than usual
The umbrellas were needed on Saturday as a storm system brought wet weather to the tri-state area. We started with a few showers during the morning, followed by a steadier rain that developed around noon. NYC Forecast: Wet, windy, warmer than usual. The umbrellas were needed on Saturday as a...
Beloved New York bar saved from closing, moving to a new location
WARWICK, N.Y. (PIX11) — A beloved New York bar is saying goodbye to the end of an era before embarking on a fresh start. Yesterdays Irish Pub, which opened in 1984 at 291 Main St. in Warwick, N.Y., is serving up its last drinks before moving to a new location on Elm Street, according to owner John Ryan.
Rain in the weekend forecast for New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures only managed to reach the low- and mid-40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of just 44 degrees, which is four degrees below normal. Fortunately, the winds were kept at bay and sunshine was plentiful.
How the She Did That. Holiday Bazaar is lifting up Black women-owned businesses
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Dream it, build it, grow it – that’s exactly what these entrepreneurs are doing, all while lifting each other up at the same time. Renae Bluitt is a Brooklyn-based filmmaker and the creator behind the documentary “She Did That,” which champions Black women’s journeys in entrepreneurship. She also hosts a podcast of the same name.
Photographer Ravie B. makes picture day free for low-income NYC students
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Photographer Raven B. Varona, professionally known as Ravie B., prides herself on knowing the “best side” of her subjects. After more than a decade of shooting concerts, events, celebrities, and artists all around the world — the Bronx native is shifting her focus to capturing the “best side” of students across New York City.
Car-free Sundays start on parts of Fifth Avenue
Sunday was the first of three Sundays in December before Christmas day that Fifth Avenue from 48th Street to 57th Street, from noon to 6 p.m., will be closed to all vehicular traffic and turned into a huge pedestrian-only promenade. Tourist and locals seemed to love it, even if drivers did not.
Dry start to workweek before unsettled weather returns
A day after nearly reaching 60 degrees, New Yorkers broke-out the heavy jackets and winter hats as some chillier air settled into the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of just 45 degrees, which was 3 degrees below normal. Fortunately, the winds were kept at bay and sunshine was plentiful Sunday.
MTA CEO talks about congestion pricing
MTA CEO Janno Lieber said congestion pricing is necessary to help emergency personnel respond to incidents around New York City more quicker. MTA CEO Janno Lieber said congestion pricing is necessary to help emergency personnel respond to incidents around New York City more quicker. Federal help requested for RSV surge...
Federal help requested for RSV surge in New York hospitals
Amid what some have called a tripledemic, health officials say hospitals are dealing with an alarming surge in RSV cases on top of flu and COVID patients. Federal help requested for RSV surge in New York …. Amid what some have called a tripledemic, health officials say hospitals are dealing...
10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving
Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
Ukrainian, American choirs singing at Carnegie Hall to raise funds for Ukraine
It’s a one-time-only concert at Carnegie Hall this weekend. Several Ukrainian and American choirs are singing together to raise funds for Ukraine. Ukrainian, American choirs singing at Carnegie Hall …. It’s a one-time-only concert at Carnegie Hall this weekend. Several Ukrainian and American choirs are singing together to raise...
'Scars for the rest of my life,' victim suffering from PTSD after BK subway attack
Police are hunting for a young woman who threw an acid-like substance into the face of another strap hanger for no apparent reason. ‘Scars for the rest of my life,’ victim suffering …. Police are hunting for a young woman who threw an acid-like substance into the face of...
Man struck in shootout with police in the Bronx
A 39-year-old man was shot while exchanging gunfire with police in the Bronx, officials said. A 39-year-old man was shot while exchanging gunfire with police in the Bronx, officials said. Car-free Sundays start on parts of Fifth Avenue. Sunday was the first of three Sundays in December before Christmas day...
Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills
A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
Man slashed in face in latest subway attack
The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man in the face on a southbound F train Sunday morning at the Union Turnpike Station in Kew Gardens, Queens. The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly slashed a man in the face on a southbound F train Sunday morning at the Union Turnpike Station in Kew Gardens, Queens.
NYPD, Philadelphia PD searching for alleged shooting suspect
NYPD and Philadelphia police department are partnering in a manhunt. They are looking for the guy who shot a gas station employee in the Bronx and a Pennsylvania parking enforcement officer. NYPD, Philadelphia PD searching for alleged shooting …. NYPD and Philadelphia police department are partnering in a manhunt. They...
NYPD issues new video of suspects in teen's fatal Bronx shooting
The NYPD released new video footage Sunday of two suspects sought in connection to the fatal ambush shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Fordham. NYPD issues new video of suspects in teen’s fatal …. The NYPD released new video footage Sunday of two suspects sought in connection to the...
