Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Fortune

The Fed’s favorite inflation gauge just came in lower than expected—here’s what that could mean for your stock portfolio

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell on October 2, 2019 in New York City. The past year hasn’t been kind to investors. With the highest inflation in four decades forcing the Federal Reserve to jack up interest rates in an attempt to cool the economy, stocks, bonds, and real estate have all been hit hard.
NASDAQ

Reelin' in the year: Powell's pivot, Fed unity, and the war on inflation

By March, a European land war had upended the inflation and economic forecasts; by the summer, an acceleration in price pressures had dashed hopes that only a modest Fed response would be needed; by the fall, public disagreement among policymakers had all but disappeared. When Fed Chair Jerome Powell on...
kitco.com

Gold, silver hit hard by profit taking, bearish outside markets

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in midday U.S. trading Monday after hitting multi-month...
CNBC

Payrolls and wages blow past expectations, flying in the face of Fed rate hikes

Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 for the month while the unemployment rate was 3.7%, the Labor Department reported Friday. The payrolls number was well above the 200,000 estimate, while the unemployment rate was in line. Average hourly earnings jumped 0.6% for the month, double the estimate, and 5.1% annually versus the...
Markets Insider

The Fed will only stop tightening if there's a recession, and investors are stretching if they're hoping for a pivot, Citi's US investment strategist warns

The Fed won't shift from aggressive rate hikes until they push the US into a recession, Citi's US investment strategist warned. While inflation has cooled from 41-year-highs, prices are still well-above the Fed's 2% target. "So they are continuing to tighten market conditions, and it's going to be volatile from...
NASDAQ

U.S. consumer spending accelerates; inflation subsides

WASHINGTON, Dec 1(Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation pressures moderated, giving the economy a powerful boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it faces rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening. The labor market, the economy's other pillar of support,...
TheStreet

Fed Inflation Gauge Slowed Again in October, Supporting Dovish Powell

The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of U.S. inflation slowed again in October, data published Thursday indicated, adding further support to Chairman Jerome Powell's indication of smaller near-term rate hikes following his closely-watched speech yesterday in Washington. The September core PCE Price Index rose 5% from last year, down from the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Germany's Housing Market Is Facing a Serious Downturn in Prices, Analysts Say

The German housing market has been remarkably strong for decades, but it faces a serious fall in prices over the next couple of years, according to some analysts. House prices will drop up to 25% from peak to trough, forecasts Jochen Moebert, a macroeconomic analyst at Deutsche Bank. The German...
kitco.com

Bitcoin holds above $17K as U.S. jobs data comes in stronger than expected

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. As a result of the surprise jobs data, traditional markets oscillated between small gains and slight losses on...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-Fed's Powell says December rate-hike slowdown possible, inflation war far from over

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. central bank could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while warning that the fight against inflation was far from over and key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long.
kitco.com

Gold SWOT: As Fed Chair Powell signals slower rate hikes, gold continued to climb last week

The best performing precious metal for the week was silver, up 8.15%. The global silver market is forecast to record a second consecutive deficit in 2022, with a multi-decade supply gap of 194 million ounces forecast, as demand is set to rise to a new high this year. Industrial demand is on course to grow to 539 million ounces, bolstered by developments such as ongoing vehicle electrification, growing adoption of 5G technologies and government commitments to green infrastructure.
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Slip as Investors Weigh Economic Data, Fed Policy

"By Damian J. TroiseStocks fell in midday trading on Wall Street Monday and bond yields rose as investors face a mostly quiet week that will be capped by a closely watched update on inflation.The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 11:36 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 304 points, or 0.9%, to 34,123 and the Nasdaq fell 1.4%.The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.58% from 3.49% late Friday.Investors are weighing several international developments that could further unsettle a global economy that is already getting burned by stubbornly hot inflation.Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine continues...

