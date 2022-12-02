Read full article on original website
VIDEO | Pledge of Allegiance by Holy Angels School in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Students at Holy Angels School in West Bend, WI gathered outdoors to witness the raising of the U.S. flag and recite the Pledge of Allegiance accompanied by the West Bend Honor Guard. Prior to the Pledge, students gathered in the school gym to listen to...
Treats with Santa on Monday, December 12 courtesy Wendy Wendorf and Homestead Realty
West Bend, Wi – Come join the fun at Treats with Santa, courtesy Wendy Wendorf and Homestead Realty. Bring the kids, bring your pets, bring your camera and sit with Santa on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Centrum Building, 120 N. Main Street, West Bend, Wi.
REAL ESTATE | Open house December 2-4 at 2642 Great Forest Drive, in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Join us for an open house at 2642 Great Forest Drive, in West Bend. Best house in Washington County. Exquisite, bright and well-maintained colonial sits high over acres with a pond and woods. The home is in desirable West Bend neighborhood. Inside, natural light though...
Local business support for Wreaths Across America by the Allenton American Legion | By Ron Naab
West Bend, WI – A check for $375 was presented to members of the Allenton American Legion Wreaths Across America Committee by West Bend Fleet Farm. In addition to the generous donation the store allowed the Legion Post to have tables set up and manned to collect money to support their goal to purchase 801 wreaths to be placed in 18 cemeteries and other locations across Washington County, WI.
Foundry 45 is your dream-come-true venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine
Washington County, WI – Foundry 45, 9480 Hwy 45, Kewaskum, is a sophisticated, industrial-chic venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine. You will find a beautiful outdoor terrace, as well as indoor and outdoor lounge seating areas for weddings, corporate gatherings, special occasions, and so much more. The...
Riding the rails from West Bend, Wi to Jacksonville, FL | By David Gehrke
December 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – David Gehrke of West Bend, WI loves trains. Gehrke can map the ins and outs of the rail line, rattle off the names of train cars, engines, makes and models and he is a dedicated traveler by train. Gehrke recently...
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
Keberle, Patrykus and Laufenberg – Experienced injury lawyers
West Bend, WI – Keberle, Patrykus & Laufenberg, LLP (KPL) is a law firm of three experienced injury lawyers. We have a single office in Washington County, although we try cases statewide. Injury law is all we do. The three of us live and have raised our families in...
Jobs, jobs jobs at Murphy & Prachthauser, S.C. in Milwaukee, WI
West Bend, WI – Murphy & Prachthauser, S.C. is currently seeking a full-time paralegal/legal assistant to work with a partner at their Milwaukee, WI, location. At least three years of legal experience is required. Successful candidates must be organized, have excellent verbal and written communication skills, have the ability...
