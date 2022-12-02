Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
2022 Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eagerly awaited return of Josh Hayes’ annual Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map is here. For the past few years, Hayes has been taking the time to track down individual Christmas light hotspots in the city and chart them out on a map for a scenic yet efficient route.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Mobile Food Bank Coming Monday, December 5th
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon Mobile Food Bank is coming to Living Water Community Church on Monday, December 5th. Anyone in need of assistance with groceries is welcome to come to Living Water Community Church to pick up free food on Monday, December 5th. Volunteers will have the food ready to load. You do need to come with your own box in which to put your food. The Sheldon Food Bank asks you to please remember to bring a box, as this makes distributing the food much easier.
nwestiowa.com
Praying for Haiti: Katelyn's Fund focus
SIOUX CENTER—An estimated 153 million children worldwide are orphans, according to UNICEF statistics. Peoples Bank in Sioux Center is partnering with a Sioux Center-based orphan ministry working to make a difference in that number, one child at a time, as this year’s second annual Christmas for a Cause supports Katelyn’s Fund.
Digital KCAU 9 Newscast: December 3
KCAU 9 is providing the top stories with a digital newscast featuring the weekend anchor and weekend meteorologist.
nwestiowa.com
Friday high-fives at Orange City Elementary
ORANGE CITY—Orange City Elementary started a new Friday tradition four years ago. As students walk up to one of the school’s three entrances, there are volunteers there waiting, ready to greet them and deliver a high-five. High-Five Fridays brings groups of high school students and other members of...
earnthenecklace.com
Stella Daskalakis Leaving KTIV: Where Is the Sioux City Anchor Going?
The citizens of Sioux City were in awe of anchor Stella Daskalakis from the moment of her first broadcast at KTIV News 4. Her smile, witty remarks, interviews, and serious reporting were only a few of her talent’s key facets. But now Stella Daskalakis is leaving KTIV. When the station announced her departure, Sioux City residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. Here’s what the award-winning journalist said about leaving KTIV News 4.
nwestiowa.com
Osceola Regional Health Center wins award
SIBLEY—After two years of focus on coronavirus concerns, the administration, staff and board at Osceola Regional Health Center in Sibley once again can expand their priorities for the coming year as they strive to implement their strategic plan. The results from the community health needs assessment set the tone...
Sioux City Journal
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $285,000
Very nice and new townhouse located in the Overlook Development just a few minutes away from the Lakeport Commons shopping area. This home features a covered front porch, deck stemming off of the living room with a great view of the Morningside area, sliding glass door in the basement that leads out to the back patio, and a fenced in yard. When you walk through the front door you will notice how open the main floor is. Immediately to your left you will encounter the eat~in kitchen complete with granite countertops, a generously sized island, and SS appliances. The kitchen flows into the dining room and living room that boasts a vaulted ceiling, custom stone fireplace, and a stained mantle. The master bedroom is massive with it's own custom vaulted ceiling and 2 walk~in closets. The master bathroom also has a lot to offer and comes with a double vanity and tiled shower. The main floor also offers main floor laundry with additional cabinet space, another good sized bedroom, and a guest bathroom. The basement is wide open and ready to be finished with 2 egress windows and plumbing set up for an additional bathroom. The HOA takes care of snow removal, lawn and sprinklers, and common road/utility maintenance for $140 per month. There are also no age restrictions at this development. The 10 year tax abatement will start in March of 2023. If you like easy and maintenance free living look no further!!!
kscj.com
BIRD FLU RETURNS TO NW IOWA
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAYS THE FIRST CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA SINCE APRIL HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN NORTHWEST IOWA. THE CASE WAS CONFIRMED LATE LAST WEEK IN A BUENA VISTA COUNTY COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK. COMMERCIAL AND BACKYARD FLOCK OWNERS SHOULD PREVENT CONTACT BETWEEN THEIR BIRDS AND WILD...
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to...
nwestiowa.com
Christmas cheer, deals sweep through Sibley
SIBLEY—Unseasonably warm weather may not put people in a holiday mood, but Saturday was still a nice environment to take in the Christmas spirit in downtown Sibley. More than 20 vendors filled the American Legion building to provide shoppers with options for their Christmas lists or splurge on a treat for themselves.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota publications react to more Gannett layoffs at Argus Leader
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The news of more lost jobs at the state’s largest newspaper is a shock for those in the industry. But many are looking to new publications and newsrooms as a potential new avenue for people to get their news fix. The latest...
nwestiowa.com
Neil Lawton, 69, formerly of Inwood
CEDAR RAPIDS—Neil Edward Lawton was born on May 5, 1953 in Hampton, IA, the third son of Maurice and Margaret Lawton. He passed away from cancer on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, surrounded by his loving wife. He was raised in Ackley and...
siouxfalls.business
Piano business announces closure
Schoppert’s Piano Gallery, which opened a little more than a dozen years ago, will close in early 2023. Owners Cindy Schoppert-Pickett and Jay Tripp announced the closing late last week. The closing sale will run through mid-January. Schmitt Music is assisting with the sale. The building at 1020 E....
Le Mars new animal adoption and rescue preps for opening weekend
LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The first Plymouth County animal rescue is set to open their doors Saturday after years of anticipation. In 2019, the president of Wet-Nose Rescue, Angel Anderson, set her sights on being the first animal rescue in the county. “All that Plymouth County action that we had was all going to […]
stormlakeradio.com
Bird Flu Confirmed in Buena Vista County Turkey Flock
Agriculture officials have confirmed a positive case of bird flu in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County. This marks the 5th case of bird flu in BV County this year. The previous four cases were confirmed in March. There have now been 24 total cases of bird flu in Iowa flocks this year, with five of them confirmed in the fall.
siouxfalls.business
Gorgeous executive ranch home with saltwater pool awaits in south Sioux Falls
This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Jethe Abdouch, Keller Williams Realty Sioux Falls. Prepare to be wowed by this striking south Sioux Falls ranch home with an incredible backyard oasis. Located at 8301 S. Seven Oaks Drive, this five-bedroom, 3.5-bath home has been meticulously maintained. “If you love entertaining,...
KELOLAND TV
Homicide arrest; SDSU advances in FCS playoffs; Empty the Shelters event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, December 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police have arrested three people in connection with a summertime homicide in central Sioux Falls. Police say the arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation into the death of 36-year-old Paul Billion.
nwestiowa.com
Dec. 1 girls wrestling
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock def. Spirit Lake Park 42-18 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock def. Sheldon-South O'Brien 42-18.
KELOLAND TV
How cold will December be?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been following model trends that have been hinting at a much colder December than average. Those models and trends have been showing up on the teleconnections, or the long-distance relationship between weather patterns. Our current La Nina pattern is just one example of a teleconnection.
