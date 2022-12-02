RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pillar of artistry, commitment to community, a historic space: the Matthews Opera House is ushering in the holidays with a busy December calendar. “The Matthews will celebrate the Christmas season with a holiday open house for all ages! From 2-4 pm, join us in the Matthews Gallery for live music by Chris Davis and Rodney Garnett. Take in the stunning artwork on display in “Art at BHSU,” an exhibit created by Black Hills State University students and faculty, while Santa’s elves wrap your gifts. Upstairs, Santa will be on-site for a photo op with the kiddos (parents, don’t forget your cameras!) and he’ll be waiting to hear all of their Christmas wishes! Or, join us in the theater for a showing of “The Polar Express,” complete with popcorn, hot chocolate, and cider!

