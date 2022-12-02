Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
A Very Meowy Christmas: Here’s how an organization is helping stray cats in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Place for Meow Rescue hosted a fundraising event at Zymurcracy Beer Company on December 3. A Place for Meow is an organization that rescues stray cats in the Black Hills that was founded in 2018. The event raised money through a silent auction, food,...
kotatv.com
See you in the village!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Did you know that Santa has a thrift village? Well, it’s located at the Minneluzahan Senior Center in Rapid City. The village began in 2020 because during COVID not many people were working, so the senior center thought it would be a good idea to sell items that were donated to them. Richard Moose, Santa’s Village Worker, says that if the family couldn’t afford the five dollar price tag, they were still able to leave with their presents.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
kotatv.com
Offering unique gifts, the Black Hills Indian Artist Market takes over the Dahl
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - ‘Tis the season for shopping and gift-giving to those who mean the most. If you’re searching for something unique this Christmas, the Black Hills Indian Artist Market is the perfect place while also supporting the community.
kotatv.com
Indigenous art on display at Dahl Arts Center for annual ‘Black Hills Indian Market’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Dahl Arts Center celebrated Native American culture Saturday with an art show. The annual Black Hills Indian Art Market returned this year to the Vucurevich Event Center, featuring paintings and clothing available to buy, as well as food and music. Duwana Two Bulls co-coordinated...
KEVN
The yearly “Black Hills Indian Market” features indigenous art on exhibit at Dahl Arts Center
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Dahl Arts Center celebrated Native American culture Saturday with an art show. The annual Black Hills Indian Art Market returned this year to the Vucurevich Event Center, featuring paintings and clothing available to buy, as well as food and music. Duwana Two Bulls co-coordinated...
dakotanewsnow.com
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After the groundbreaking ceremony last may to make way for a new squadron at Ellsworth Airforce base, the day of the unveiling of the new B-21 Raider took place Friday. Senator Mike Rounds was in California for the reveal. “Finally be able to show,...
kotatv.com
Newell festival of trees
Newell festival of trees
kotatv.com
Forest Service sells Black Hills recreation passes Friday, at half price
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Forest Service has a sweet deal for one day only, a Black Hills National Forest recreation facilities season pass for half price. The 2023 season pass will be on sale Friday, Dec. 2, at the Lions Building on the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City. The sale is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Passes will also be available for sale at Black Hills National Forest offices.
kotatv.com
Youth and Family Services receives sustainability award for Garden Education Project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Youth and Family Services’ Garden Education Project aims to provide access for youth and families enrolled in YFS to learn where their food comes from. This year the organization is being honored with an award from The Rapid City Standing Committee on Sustainability. “We...
kotatv.com
Rocking around the Christmas tree, the Festival of Trees supports volunteers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Across KOTA Territory towns are decking the halls for the holiday season, with candy canes on streetlights and Christmas trees lit with colorful lights. In the tree-mendous town of Newell, the festival of trees rocks the Newell City Hall on Saturday. The event supports area...
Black Hills Pioneer
20+ bronzes stolen from Belle Fourche artist at NFR
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — More than 20 bronze statues created by TR Chytka were stolen from his pickup in Las Vegas. Chytka, a well-known artist from Belle Fourche, was in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo, where he was going to display them at an event during the finals.
kotatv.com
Matthews Opera House ushers in holiday season with busy December calendar
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pillar of artistry, commitment to community, a historic space: the Matthews Opera House is ushering in the holidays with a busy December calendar. “The Matthews will celebrate the Christmas season with a holiday open house for all ages! From 2-4 pm, join us in the Matthews Gallery for live music by Chris Davis and Rodney Garnett. Take in the stunning artwork on display in “Art at BHSU,” an exhibit created by Black Hills State University students and faculty, while Santa’s elves wrap your gifts. Upstairs, Santa will be on-site for a photo op with the kiddos (parents, don’t forget your cameras!) and he’ll be waiting to hear all of their Christmas wishes! Or, join us in the theater for a showing of “The Polar Express,” complete with popcorn, hot chocolate, and cider!
kotatv.com
Rochford home fire spreads to forest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rochford home was destroyed in an overnight fire that spread to the forest, prompting some voluntary evacuations, according to a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office social media post. The Solomon Wildfire, called in about 12:49 a.m. Friday, has burned an estimated 4.4 acres, about...
kotatv.com
Slight chance of snow today; Dry and cool most of the rest of the week.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upper level disturbance will move across the area this morning. Some light snow will accompany this system, with the best chance of any small accumulation being north of I-90. Temperatures will be cold today with highs mostly in the 20s. The rest of the week will be dry, with cool temperatures through Thursday, then a brief warm-up Friday before cooler, seasonable temperatures return for the weekend.
kotatv.com
Rochford house fire
Rochford house fire
kotatv.com
South Dakota Air and Space Museum shares the history of bombers at Ellsworth Air Force Base
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ellsworth Air Force Base has a long history of bombers, and you can see a number of them at South Dakota Air and Space Museum. The story behind bombers at Ellsworth goes all the way back to 1942 when Ellsworth started as a training base for the B-17 Flying Fortress.
kotatv.com
Box Elder man identified as Whitewood crash victim
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The name of a Box Elder man killed in a two-vehicle crash Nov. 16 in Whitewood has been released. Buddy King, 51, was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when his SUV crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a pickup truck. King, who was not wearing a seatbelt, had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was flown to a hospital where he died the next day.
SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached
South Dakota counties will receive over $15 million in one-time funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the next two years, with the ability to spend the money on nearly anything they want. The federal money is another form of COVID-19 economic relief stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act. This time, the […] The post SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Highest-paying business jobs in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Rapid City, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included....
