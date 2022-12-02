Read full article on original website
Watch: Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Works Out At Oklahoma State With Jackson & Matt Holliday
After an MVP campaign in 2019 where he hit .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs, Cody Bellinger has been unable to replicate his success at the plate. The two-time All-Star has batted just .203/.272/.376 with 46 doubles, 41 home runs and 134 RBI over 295 games since being recognized as the National League’s top player. Bellinger did slightly bounce back from the worst season of his career in 2021, but he was still far below league-average.
Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season
The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move Thursday to try to shore up their shaky bullpen. Arizona -- like the Boston Red Sox -- didn't feature a strong bullpen in 2022. Boston had the fifth-worst bullpen in Major League Baseball with an ERA of 4.59 and the Diamondbacks weren't with the sixth-worst bullpen with an ERA of 4.58.
MLB Rumors: Brewers Trade Kolten Wong To Mariners For Jesse Winker & Abraham Toro
With the Milwaukee Brewers having already traded Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels, speculation involving Kolten Wong began to quickly gain steam. The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly had interest in Wong, and a potential trade was going to encompass the team still signing a top shortstop and also moving Gavin Lux to third base. The scenario was a curious one at best, but presumably could have also stemmed from the Dodgers’ reported interest in Willy Adames.
Texas Rangers Reach Five Year Deal with Jacob DeGrom
The Texas Rangers have signed free agent pitcher Jacob DeGrom.Photo byMike Bowman/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers announced they have signed 34-year-old right-handed pitcher Jacob DeGrom to a five-year deal worth $185 million. It's a major pickup for a team in desperate need of pitching. WFAA reports DeGrom spent nine seasons with the Mets recording a 2.5 ERA with 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 innings. He's a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner and a four-time All-Star selection and in 2014 was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2014.
Clevinger, White Sox finalize $12 million, 1-year deal
CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger thinks the Chicago White Sox have everything in place for a big 2023 season. Plus, he loves the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field. The move just made sense for the long-haired pitcher. Clevinger joined the White Sox on Sunday, finalizing a $12 million, one-year...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Brewers, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade
The Mariners and Brewers have agreed to a trade involving two-time Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Brewers are sending Wong to the Mariners for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. As part of this deal, Milwaukee will send roughly $1.75 million in...
Former Dodger Joins Brewers on Minor League Deal
This upcoming offseason, Former Dodgers infielder, Eddy Alvarez will be joining the Brewers for spring training.
Angels 2022 MLB Winter Meetings Primer, Free Agents & Schedule
The annual MLB Winter Meetings begin on Sunday in San Diego, Calif. and the Los Angeles Angels have some more work to do despite doing much of their heavy lifting already. General manager Perry Minasian has already added All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson, slugging outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielder Gio Urshela to his roster, but they also watched the division rival Texas Rangers come away with one of free agency’s biggest prizes in Jacob deGrom, the Seattle Mariners bring in Kolten Wong, and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros still have their core, so work remains for the Angels.
Brewers’ Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff plan after Kolten Wong trade
The Milwaukee Brewers dealt Kolten Wong to the Seattle Mainers for Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro on Friday. The trade led some to believe that Milwaukee was on the verge of a complete fire-sale. But the Brewers are opting for a different course of action following the Wong trade, per Bob Nightengale.
White Sox Officially Sign Mike Clevinger as Winter Meetings Begin
White Sox officially add Clevinger as Winter Meetings begin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As baseball's Winter Meetings get underway Sunday, the White Sox have finalized their first major offseason roster addition. The White Sox announced they’ve agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal with free agent starter Mike...
Detroit Lions Add BrainLit BioCentric Lighting Tech for Players and Staff
BrainLit North America Inc., a New York-based provider of BioCentric Lighting, and the Detroit Lions, have joined forces to develop that they call a world-class health-enhancing environment for their players […] The post Detroit Lions Add BrainLit BioCentric Lighting Tech for Players and Staff appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
James Houston IV Records 3rd Sack Against Jaguars
Former Jackson State star linebacker recorded his third sack in two games for the Detroit Lions.
Texas Rangers Offseason Central
Keep up with all of the coverage of the Texas Rangers offseason courtesy of Inside the Rangers.
