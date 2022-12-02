ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Stafford clears concussion protocol, but he's not starting at QB for the Rams

By Gary Klein
 2 days ago

Rams quarterback John Wolford, left, will start instead of the injured Matthew Stafford against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was cleared from concussion protocol but, because of a neck issue, John Wolford will start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium, coach Sean McVay said Friday.

Stafford has not practiced since he was placed in concussion protocol after being sacked in a game at New Orleans on Nov. 20. McVay said Stafford’s availability for the remaining five games would be determined upon evaluation and discussion the next few weeks.

Bryce Perkins started at quarterback in last Sunday’s defeat by the Kansas City Chiefs . But this week McVay has opted to start Wolford, who started in a defeat by the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 13.

Wolford started against the Seahawks in an NFC wild-card playoff game during the 2020 season but left the game after suffering a neck injury in the first quarter.

“Really just an opportunity to see if he can build on some of the things that he’s done,” McVay said of what went into the decision to start Wolford. “He’s got a little bit more experience with it.

“In some instances, we just felt like he might give us a little better chance to operate, but that’s not an indictment on Bryce by any stretch.

“I thought that was a really tough situation that he had to manage last week, on the road, different things like that. John’s got just a little bit more experience. I think they both bring some similar traits to the table as far as what you can do with them. But there’s a chance that you could see Bryce in this game as well.”

Left tackle Ty Nsehke, who was sidelined against the Chiefs because of an ankle injury, will play on Sunday, McVay said.

Linebacker Terrell Lewis (back) and receiver Lance McCutcheon (shoulder) are out. Center Brian Allen (thumb), cornerback Troy Hill (groin) and linebacker Ernest Jones (back) are questionable.

