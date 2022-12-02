ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Martin Lewis reveals how some Britons can turn £800 into more than £5k for their pension

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LWN6o_0jVVQBj700

Martin Lewis is spreading the word about an “incredibly lucrative” move which could see thousands of pounds added to your pension .

The MoneySavingExpert founder is urging those aged between 45 and 70 to check if their state pension is missing any years, and if they are, to add a voluntary £800.

Such gaps are possible due to transitional arrangements that were put in place for a new state pension introduced in 2016.

“You need to be looking quite quickly because you can go back to 2006 now, but you won’t be able to do that after next April.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Martin Lewis explains the cheapest way to dry laundry

Martin Lewis, the popular TV money-saving expert, has outdone himself in 2022, helping millions of Britons to navigate a desperately bleak cost of living crisis by dishing out vital personal finance tips at a time when many are in need of all the practical help they can get.Bringing compassion and expertise to his appearances on his ITV programme The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, via his BBC podcast, his website and newsletter and through his regular media interviews, Lewis is providing a welcome public service to those struggling to make ends meet.No concern is too small to warrant his...
The Independent

Martin Lewis issues payslip warning to workers

TV money-saving expert Martin Lewis has become an increasingly important figure to millions of Britons this year as the nation battles a desperately bleak cost of living crisis, dishing out vital personal finance tips at a time when many are tightening their belts.Bringing compassion and expertise to his appearances on his ITV programme The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, via his BBC podcast, his website and newsletter and through his regular media interviews, Lewis is providing a major public service to those struggling to make ends meet.No concern is too small to warrant his attention and, in a recent episode...
The Independent

Martin Lewis shares latest tips on how to stay warm for less this winter

Martin Lewis shares helpful tips on how to stay warm for cheap this winter without having to resort to putting the heating on.The Money Saving Expert shared his top tips in a November episode of The Martin Lewis Money Show where Lewis said his team had carried out research on ways to “heat the human and not the home”.Mr Lewis's tips range from taking his "one-degree challenge" where you reduce the temperature from 21 to 20 degrees and could save around 10% on the heating bill to buying a £15 hot water cylinder jacket which could save you up to £60 a year and reduce heat loss by 75%.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Who is Gina Coladangelo? All we know about Matt Hancock’s girlfriend after MP’s I’m a Celebrity stint

Former health secretary Matt Hancock made a high-profile return to the headlines with his recent stint on reality TV show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!The Tory MP said taking part in the programme was a chance for people to see his human side.But Mr Hancock wasn’t the only one to garner attention as a result of the jungle trip, as his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo flew out to meet him when the programme finished last month. The communications professional greeted Mr Hancock on the iconic rope bridge in Australia when he was ejected from the jungle in third...
Daily Mail

Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients

Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
The Independent

Downing Street urges parents to be ‘on the lookout’ amid rising cases of Strep A

Downing Street has urged parents to be on the “lookout” for symptoms after a rise in infections caused by the Strep A bacteria.Officials said they can “fully understand” that parents are concerned by rising cases but stressed the NHS is “well prepared” for such situations.And Number 10 said it was not aware of any current shortage of the antibiotic amoxicillin.Across the UK at least seven children have died with an invasive form of the Strep A bacteria.Asked about the recent rise in cases, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are seeing a higher number of cases of Group A...
The Independent

Kate Winslet says mother’s struggle to pay £17k energy bill ‘destroyed’ her: ‘I just couldn’t let that happen’

Kate Winslet said the story of a woman who was facing a £17,000 energy bill simply to keep her daughter alive “absolutely destroyed” her, with the Oscar-winning star feeling she had no other option but to help.Carolynne Hunter’s 12-year-old daughter Freya, the youngest of four children, has severe complex health problems and disabilities, is non-verbal and blind and requires full-time oxygen and at-home nursing care.The Titanic star, 47, told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg she felt she had to do something when she heard Hunter was “going to have to put her child into care because she could...
BBC

Fraud victims 'devastated' by Revolut's response

Deborah Wright was left devastated when she lost £8,000 of savings from her Revolut accounts to fraud in October. She expected the electronic money firm to refund her but it refused. Other fraud victims have also had difficulty getting refunds from Revolut. Unlike banks, Revolut is not signed up...
The Independent

A quarter of English councils abolish emergency help scheme amid cost of living crisis

Emergency local council help for families in crisis has been slashed to just 98p per head, with one-quarter of authorities axing schemes altogether.New research by poverty campaigners has exposed how badly funded and “chaotic” local welfare schemes are failing to reach residents in need, even as the cost of living crisis grows.It reveals that help with emergencies such as a lack of clothing or furniture, or a broken washing machine, has plunged by a quarter to only 98p per head in England – with one Conservative-run authority spending just 2p.In stark contrast, councils in Scotland allocated £9.42 in 2021-22,...
The Independent

The Independent

959K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy