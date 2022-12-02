ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Parler Trolls Sulk Over Kanye Not Buying the Site After All

By Kelly Weill
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u9fRl_0jVVQAqO00
Photo by Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

Shortly after Kanye West stated “I like Hitler” on Alex Jones ’ InfoWars show on Thursday, the right-wing social media site Parler announced that it had terminated a deal for West to buy the platform. Some Parler users—who claim they joined the pro-MAGA site to support the controversial rapper—are livid.

Parler announced the end of the deal on Twitter and on its own platform on Thursday, but claimed the decision had been made weeks earlier. “In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler… This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community.”

Still, the departure of West—who has been embroiled in scandal over his ongoing antisemitic comments —roiled Parler, which pitches itself as a conservative, censor-free alternative to Twitter. Every one of the most-liked replies to the Parler announcement expressed disappointment that the site would no longer be purchased by an open Holocaust denier.

“Free of speech my ass! I’m deleting my account! Hypocrisy is alive and well,” replied a Parler user whose previous posts were about cellphone games and befriending a Rubix cube while sitting alone in a hospital.

“No Ye? Then I’m out,” wrote one user. “I’m here because of Ye,” wrote another. “I’m only here because of Ye!!!” a third confirmed.

Also complaining in the comments section was an account for Christopher Cantwell , who became known as the “ Crying Nazi ” due to a video of him weeping over being sought by authorities for his participation in the deadly Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. In 2021 , Cantwell was sentenced to 41 months in prison for extortion and threats toward another neo-Nazi. A federal prisons registry shows a man of the same name and age in a residential re-entry facility in Philadelphia, with a release date of Dec. 19. Cantwell’s public defender did not return a request for comment. “This is weak,” the neo-Nazi’s account says of Parler’s statement. “I had high hopes for Par-Ye.”

West’s latest dive into overt antisemitism has created discomfort on the right, which has previously welcomed the increasingly bigoted rapper. In championing West, conservatives were able to tacitly endorse some of his most extreme behavior—like donning a “white lives matter” shirt, as West did at Paris Fashion Week. Around that time, the Republican House Judiciary Committee tweeted, “Kanye. Elon. Trump.”

Even though Parler has ditched West’s ownership, its ties to the rapper extend beyond the aborted buyout. Parler’s CEO George Farmer is married to right-wing personality Candace Owens, who wore a “white lives matter” shirt with West in October.

But West’s determination to say the quiet part out loud forced some of his more mainstream backers to backtrack. During West’s Thursday appearance on InfoWars, even host Alex Jones stated that he “disagreed” with West’s “I love Hitler” comments. The GOP deleted its “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” tweet after the interview.

If Parler canceled its business deal with West “in mid-November,” that means the site was still in business with him (or at least declining to distance from him) when West announced that he was going “death con 3” on Jews. The site also remained silent when West hung around with neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes and suggested that far-right personality Milo Yiannopoulous would be the campaign manager for his 2024 election bid.

Parler has struggled after the Jan. 6 riot, during which Parler users posted live from their attack on the Capitol. West’s supposed purchase of the alt-tech platform was billed as a much-needed reboot. After announcing the deal in October, Parler went on a Ye-focused publicity blitz, sharing videos of Farmer endorsing the deal as mutually beneficial.

“Parler needs Ye in many ways because Parler needs its brand to expand and I think Ye is very interested in expanding his social media presence," Farmer said in a video shared posted on the official Parler account.

The bid worked, at least for some Kanye superfans, who say they joined Parler for Kanye and are quitting for the same reason.

“Thank God, this was a shitty app anyway,” one user replied to Parler’s post. The user appears to have joined Parler the day West’s acquisition was announced, and follows only two other Parler accounts, one of which is West’s.

After announcing the purchase in October, Parler tried to highlight other celebrities who’d joined the site. The company posted about an account supposedly operated by Ray J, a rapper who was once romantically linked to West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“This new #Parler user really needs no intro. Welcome to the American singer, songwriter, rapper, actor, and entrepreneur, @rayj !”

The account now clarifies that it is only a fan tribute.

“Ray J (Fanpage),” the username reads.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
OK! Magazine

Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support

There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
Indy100

People think this photo of Kanye at a Maryland sushi bar shows he's hit a new low

There's a lot going on in this new photo of Kanye West sitting at a sushi restaurant in Frederick, Maryland. On Monday, Twitter user Kyle posted a photo of West, also known as Ye, sitting at a table at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, of all places. West, 45, appeared very unhappy wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and giant rubber boots as he frowned next to a smiling fan. Behind West sat 24-year-old white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWest and Fuentes have recently developed a friendship as both men have...
The Independent

Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’

Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West says he ‘caught’ Kim Kardashian with NBA icon Chris Paul

For some unintelligible, indecipherable, nonsensical reason, Kanye West has decided to throw ex-wife Kim Kardashian under the bus in his public downfall, claiming he caught her sleeping with NBA legend Chris Paul. In a quick succession of tweets seemingly prepping for his booting from the platform, West promised to “break...
NME

Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit to MTV EMAs in “message to the world”

Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wore an outfit adorned with photos of Kanye West to last night’s (November 13) MTV EMAs in a “message to the world”. Last month, West was banned from Twitter and Instagram after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages. He went on to say he didn’t believe in the term anti-Semitism and that he’s “jealous” of Jewish culture.
The Independent

Kanye West dares Elon Musk to ban him by handing Twitter account over to Nick Fuentes and Alex Jones

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West said on Thursday he plans to give Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and right-wing conspiracy monger Alex Jones the keys to his Twitter account, in protest against Elon Musk’s stance that he won’t let Jones back on the platform after a 2018 ban.“I got a Twitter account and today I’m gonna have Nick and Alex tweet from my account,” Mr West, who now goes by Ye, said on Jones’s Infowars show, part of an antisemitic rant where he praised Hitler and attacked Jewish figures in Hollywood.“I do find it a little bit hypocritical...
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Business Insider

Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name

Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
NME

Israel responds to Kanye West ‘Shalom’ tweet

Israel has reacted to Kanye West using the Hebrew greeting “Shalom” in the rapper’s first tweet since his account was reinstated. “Shalom”, which broadly means “peace”, was posted by West on Monday (November 21) along with a smily face symbol. The people behind what...
New York Post

Kanye West keeps home across the street, Kim Kardashian gets everything else

It looks like Kanye West is saying his ex-wife can have it all when it comes to their previously shared property. But when it comes to the Hidden Hills, California, home across the street that West — otherwise known as Ye — purchased 10 months after Kardashian filed for divorce, the rapper is not budging. Sources previously told The Post the fallen-from-grace entrepreneur bought that five-bedroom, four-bathroom, $4.5 million home to have easy access to his kids. “It’s just simple logistics so that he is close to his children and has access to them at the drop of a hat,”...
RadarOnline

Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
36K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy