Man Charged With Driving Drunk On Road Shoulder In Northern Westchester: Police

By Ben Crnic
 1 day ago

A man is charged with driving while drunk after police said they found him veering into the shoulder of a road in Northern Westchester.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23, around 1 a.m., police observed a vehicle in Yorktown traveling west on Crompond Road (Route 202) going unusually slow and crossing the white fog line into the shoulder, according to Yorktown Police.

Police then pulled the vehicle over and found that the driver, identified as 53-year-old Eugene Burke of Cortlandt Manor, was intoxicated, authorities said.

Burke was then arrested and charged with first-degree driving while intoxicated. He is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to police.

