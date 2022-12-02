Read full article on original website
tigerdroppings.com
Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl
Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
NFL Odds: Colts vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Indianapolis Colts will travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday Night Football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Colts-Cowboys prediction and pick, laid out below. Indianapolis has already...
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) out for Chargers' Week 13 contest versus Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will not play in Week 13's game against the Los Angeles Raiders. Williams will miss his second straight game after he was unable to practice with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Palmer to see more targets against a Raiders' team allowing 27.6 FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 13 Sunday Night (Colts at Cowboys), Presented by DIRECTV
In a unique fantasy format, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5-times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial. Our Brandon Gdula has done a...
numberfire.com
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can Dallas Cover a Monster Double-Digit Spread?
An eight-point win on Turkey Day cemented a firm grasp on second place, for the time being, for the Dallas Cowboys. Despite a gaudy record, the Cowboys, ranked third in our power rankings are gonna need some help if they have aspirations of catching the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, despite...
Alabama two-year starter enters transfer portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide got some bad news on Sunday afternoon when the team was excluded from the College Football Playoff for just the second time in the playoff’s history. The team got even more suprising news on Sunday evening as a two-year starter on the offensive line announced his intent to transfer from the Read more... The post Alabama two-year starter enters transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) questionable to return in Week 13; Brock Purdy in at quarterback
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) was carted to the locker room in Week 13 and is questionable to return against the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo twisted his ankle while two Dolphins defenders tackled him to the ground, and appeared to be in serious pain as he was carted to locker room. Brock Purdy will take over at quarterback against the Dolphins.
numberfire.com
Matthew Stafford (neck) clears concussion protocol, remains out for Rams in Week 13
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) is ruled out for Week 13's contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite clearing concussion protocol, Stafford will miss his second straight game. In a matchup versus a Seattle team allowing 18.3 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, John Wolford will make his second start under center this season.
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) not listed on Miami's Week 13 injury report
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 13's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Mostert is on track to return from a one game absence after he registered two limited sessions and a full practice. In a revenge spot against a San Francisco team allowing 13.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Mostert to score 6.7 FanDuel points.
Bill Belichick: 'Too hard' now to make major changes to offense
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday on WEEI that it would be "too hard" to make major scheme-based changes to the team's offense at this point of the season.
numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey starting for Pistons Sunday in place of injured Isaiah Livers
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey will start Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Isaiah Livers has been ruled out indefinitely due to a right shoulder sprain. In his stead on Sunday, it'll be Ivey who gets the nod in the starting five on the wing. Our models...
numberfire.com
Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton (groin) active on Friday night
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (groin) will play in Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Haliburton is available in Utah despite his questionable designation with groin soreness. In 34.1 expected minutes, our models project Haliburton to score 46.0 FanDuel points. Haliburton's projection includes 21.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 10.5 assists.
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (ankle) remains out for Pelicans on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Jones will miss his second straight game with a left ankle injury. Expect Dyson Daniels to play an increased role against a Nuggets' team allowing a 114.1 defensive rating. Daniels' current Sunday...
CBS Sports
Colts vs. Cowboys odds, line, spread: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions by NFL model on 155-110 run
The Indianapolis Colts are running out of time if they are to earn a playoff spot for the second time in three seasons, as they battle the Dallas Cowboys in a marquee matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Colts (4-7-1) have struggled all season and will be looking to win for just the second time over the past seven weeks. Indianapolis is 2-3-1 on the road, including a 25-20 triumph at Las Vegas on Nov. 13. The Cowboys (8-3) have won back-to-back games following an overtime loss to Green Bay, and have won eight of 10.
numberfire.com
Jarrett Culver starting for Hawks Friday in place of injured Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks guard Jarrett Culver will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Trae Young has been ruled out of action to kick off the weekend due to right shoulder soreness. In his absence, Culver will draw a start in the backcourt. Our models project Culver for...
numberfire.com
NFL Betting Guide: Week 13
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Jaden McDaniels (illness) on Saturday, Kyle Anderson to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (illness) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McDaniels will make his 20th start this season after he was forced to miss three games with an illness. In 32.5 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 26.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection...
numberfire.com
Antonio Gibson (foot) cleared for Washington in Week 13
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson will play Sunday in the team's Week 13 game against the New York Giants. Gibson is dealing with a foot injury, and despite entering the weekend with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to play. Our models project Gibson for 36.6...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Lamar Stevens (illness) active and starting on Friday, Mamadi Diakite to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (illness) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Stevens will make his seventh start this season after a three game absence with an illness. In 26.2 expected minutes, our models project Stevens to score 19.2 FanDuel points. Stevens' Friday projection includes 9.2 points,...
