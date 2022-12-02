The Indianapolis Colts are running out of time if they are to earn a playoff spot for the second time in three seasons, as they battle the Dallas Cowboys in a marquee matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Colts (4-7-1) have struggled all season and will be looking to win for just the second time over the past seven weeks. Indianapolis is 2-3-1 on the road, including a 25-20 triumph at Las Vegas on Nov. 13. The Cowboys (8-3) have won back-to-back games following an overtime loss to Green Bay, and have won eight of 10.

1 DAY AGO