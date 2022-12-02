Read full article on original website
Coastal Carolina hires NC State’s Beck to replace Chadwell, will face ECU in Birmingham Bowl
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina has hired North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck to replace Jamey Chadwell, who left to coach Liberty. Joe Moglia, Coastal Carolina’s athletic chairman and executive director for football, announced the move Sunday, the same day Chadwell was named the Flames’ head coach.
Two 2023 ECU commits earn berths to state championship games
Two East Carolina class of 2023 commitments have advanced to their respective high school teams’ state championship games. Tight end commit Antonio Ferguson of Apopka High School in Florida saw his team defeat Palm Beach Central on Friday night to clinch a spot in the FHSAA 4M state title game against top-seeded Miami Columbus. In addition, safety commit Gregory Turner’s Cedar Grove team in Georgia shut out Oconee County in a dominant 23-0 win to secure a place in the 3A Georgia state championship against Sandy Creek.
Notable ECU football players who redshirted this season
The regular season has ended for East Carolina’s football team and next up is the 2022 Birmingham Bowl in Birmingham, Ala., when the Pirates and Chanticleers match up inside Protective Stadium. ECU ended the season 7-5 overall int he second consecutive year under head coach Mike Houston, and despite utilizing several players along the way, the Pirates were also able to save some vital eligibility for the future.
ECU safety Shawn Dourseau enters transfer portal
Former East Carolina part-time starting safety Shawn Dourseau has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources confirm to 247Sports. Dourseau played three seasons at ECU from 2020-22, totaling 121 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a sack and three pass breakups. He logged 1,132 total defensive snaps at ECU, according to Pro Football Focus. But Dourseau saw just one snap in the Week 11 game at Cincinnati behind Julius Wood, he played only special teams versus Houston, and he ended up not traveling with the team for the finale game of the regular season at Temple.
A holiday tradition is back this year at one Eastern Carolina hospital
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is hosting a tree lighting and some famous faces will be making an appearance. Monday night at 6 p.m. East Carolina Beaufort Hospital in Washington is holding its Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony to ring in the holiday season. The...
Ahoskie, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Blitz: Eastern Regional Finals Highlights
The 5th round of the High School Football state playoffs is in the books, and we have several teams that will play in next week’s state championships. New Bern will face Grimsely in the 4A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on December, 9th with a 7 pm kickoff. East Duplin will square off against Reidsville in the 2A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on Saturday, December 10th with an 11 am kickoff. Tarboro will face Mount Airy in the 1A State Championship game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on Saturday, December 10th with a 3 pm kickoff.
ECU men’s basketball tops Campbell
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina men’s basketball bounced back from a mid-week loss and beat Campbell 79-69 Friday night in Greenville. The Pirates led by a career-high 25 points from RJ Felton. Brandon Johnson added 16 points with 10 rebounds in the win. Joshua Lusane scored 16 points...
North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
People in the shopping spirit at Washington's Harbor District
People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. People in the shopping spirit at Washington’s Harbor …. People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. Family Support...
East Duplin downs rival Wallace-Rose Hill in dramatic finish, heads to 2A championship
Beulaville, N.C. — A team from Duplin County will represent the 2A east in the state championship game after East Duplin knocked off reigning state runner-up and county rival Wallace-Rose Hill on Friday night. In a back-and-forth game, the 2nd-seeded Panthers finally secured a lead for good in the...
North Carolina company shares cowboy lifestyle with community
ELM CITY, NC (WNCT) — Cavvietta Quarter Horse and Cattle Company has been operating and sharing the cowboy lifestyle in Wilson County for five years. Their original property was too small for their growing business and they needed more space for their herd. They closed on their new property in Elm City in 2017. That […]
Baby Amelia home after being rescued by NC State Trooper
LENOIR COUNTY- An update to a story News Channel 12 only reported. A baby that was saved by a Highway State Trooper is now out of the hospital. Earlier this week we told you about little baby Amelia who is a triplet. She was suffering from RSV symptoms and was unresponsive as her father drove her to the hospital.
TJ Thorpe explains how Grimsley has to prepare for New Bern triple option: HSOT Postgame
New Bern's football team runs the triple option offense, something that Grimsley will not have seen much of this season. HSOT football analyst TJ Thorpe says that's a hard offense to prepare for in a week's time.
$2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island
A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown Morehead City. $2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island. A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown...
Patriots win third straight with 70-42 tilt at Havelock, use 19-point run in second half to pull away
HAVELOCK — The West Carteret boys basketball team notched its third straight win on Friday, beating Havelock 70-42 on the road. The 28-point win is the Patriots’ (4-1) biggest this season, but it took a monster run in the third and fourth quarters to pull it off. West...
GUC reports wastewater spill in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened Friday. The spill was discovered Friday just after 4 p.m. at a manhole that was overflowing at 420 Lake Rd. The spill was the result of a grease blockage. Officials said around 1,800 gallons of wastewater spilled into Greens Mill Run, a […]
Nearly 1 year later, Rocky Mount family honors man killed in QVC plant fire
December 18 marks the one year anniversary since the massive QVC distribution fire that killed a young man and left thousands without jobs.
Tarboro and Edgecombe County hosting events this holiday season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Experience small town holiday events and Christmas celebrations in Tarboro and Edgecombe County. Take part in the 46th Annual Pinetops Christmas Parade Saturday at 10am and the town of Princeville Christmas Parade at 1pm. Other events include wine tastings, candlelight home tours, gingerbread making, holiday pop concerts and more. Enjoy the Christmas season with the warmth, joy, and fellowship of small town life.
Stolen South Carolina rescue vehicle found in Nash County
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they found a stolen rescue vehicle from South Carolina and nabbed the man who took it. Ricky Norris, of North Charleston, South Carolina, is in the Nash County jail on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.
