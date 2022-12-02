Bears QB Justin Fields in line to start vs. Packers

It sounds like Bears quarterback Justin Fields will start Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Fields was a full participant in practice for the second straight day, and he was removed from the injury report. He has no injury designation and appears good to go in Week 13.

Fields suffered a separated left shoulder in a Week 11 loss to the Falcons, and he missed last week’s game against the Jets. Fields was a game-time decision last Sunday, but he was ultimately ruled inactive. It certainly appears that one week has made all the difference.

“He’s gaining mobility and strength,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Friday. “He feels confident.”

Barring a setback, Eberflus indicated Fields will get the start against Green Bay.

“If it keeps going the way it has the last two days, it’s a green light [to start],” he said.

Fields hasn’t shied away from playing through pain in the past, and many fans are worried about further injury. But Eberflus said Fields “feels like he’s 100 percent and ready to go.”