Joel Embiid passes Julius Erving for 4th most 30-point games for Sixers
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is a rare breed in the NBA. The 7-foot big man just has the ability to do it all while out on the floor as he can take a defender off the dribble, he can knock down jumpers, he gets to the free-throw line, and he makes it all look easy.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets A Photo With LeBron James After Loss To Lakers
The Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers in Wisconsin on Saturday night but ended up losing 133-129. Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists and the game was an absolute thriller. The Lakers were led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James had 28 points,...
What De'Anthony Melton said about Memphis Grizzlies trading him ahead of return to FedExForum
De'Anthony Melton already knew what to expect back at Memphis. Plenty of chatter and trash talk from his former Grizzlies teammates. "They're going to talk their mess either way. That's what I'm waiting on. I can't wait to go right back at them," Melton said at shootaround Friday. Melton, now...
NBA Twitter reacts to Anthony Davis' 55-point game vs. Wizards
It is not a stretch to say that Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is in the midst of the best stretch of his career. Just a couple of weeks ago, he posted four straight games with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds, and now he is going back into volcano mode.
Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 12/5/22: Can the Hawks Convert at Home Against a Trending Thunder Team?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
LeBron James Makes NBA History On Friday Night
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is now 13th all-time in total regular games played in the history of the NBA.
NHL Betting Guide: Monday 12/5/22
Under 6.0 (-106) -2 Stars. Two of the best defensive hockey teams in the land meet tonight in Boston, so we can take this average total at near-even money. The Bruins have allowed the second-fewest expected goals (xGA) per 60 minutes in the NHL so far (2.55), and the visiting Vegas Golden Knights have allowed the sixth-fewest (2.72). That's been the stronger side for both clubs, with Boston just 7th in expected goals scored per 60 (3.43 xGF), and Vegas is 12th (3.23).
Anthony Davis Makes NBA History In Lakers Win Sunday Night
While they began the 2022-23 season with a 2-10 record, the Los Angeles Lakers have begun to turn things around in large part thanks to Anthony Davis and his monumental contributions on the floor. Having numerous 30-point double-double performances near the end of November, Davis put together one of his...
LeBron James (ankle) will play in Lakers' Sunday night game
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. James will suit up for tonight's tilt against the Wizards after spending most of the day with a questionable designation on the Lakers' injury report. James has a $10,600 salary on FanDuel and is...
Mike Williams (ankle) out for Chargers' Week 13 contest versus Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will not play in Week 13's game against the Los Angeles Raiders. Williams will miss his second straight game after he was unable to practice with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Palmer to see more targets against a Raiders' team allowing 27.6 FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
Cleveland's Dean Wade (shoulder) out on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Wade could reportedly miss several weeks after suffering a shoulder injury on Friday night. Expect Mamadi Diakite to see a boost in playing time while Wade is sidelined. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
Jordan Nwora starting Saturday for Milwaukee in place of inactive Khris Middleton
Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora will start Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. On the second leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back set, Khris Middleton is sitting out due to return to competition reconditioning. His absence will leave a vacancy in the starting five, one that will be filled by Nwora.
Jaden Ivey starting for Pistons Sunday in place of injured Isaiah Livers
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey will start Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Isaiah Livers has been ruled out indefinitely due to a right shoulder sprain. In his stead on Sunday, it'll be Ivey who gets the nod in the starting five on the wing. Our models...
Charlotte's Theo Maledon playing second unit role on Friday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Theo Maledon is not starting in Friday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Maledon will come off Charlotte's bench after Terry Rozier was named Friday's starter. In 22.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Maledon to record 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) will not return in Week 13
The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the remainder of their Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo could be looking at missing multiple weeks just based on the video replay of the injury, which led to the veteran quarterback needing a cart to get to the locker room. Brock Purdy will finish out the game in Garoppolo's stead.
New Orleans' Dyson Daniels starting for Herbert Jones (ankle) on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Daniels will make his first start this season after Herbert Jones was held out with an ankle injury. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project Daniels to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Daniels' Friday projection...
Mamadi Diakite coming off Cavaliers' bench on Friday night
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Mamadi Diakite is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Diakite will resume his previous bench role after Lamar Stevens was announced as Friday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 57.7 minutes this season, Diakite is recording 0.78 FanDuel points per minute.
Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) active for Friday's game versus Nuggets
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) will play in Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Bogdanovic will make his season debut after he was sidelined while he was recovering from right knee surgery. In 26.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bogdanovic to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.6...
Javonte Green starting for Bulls on Friday, Patrick Williams coming off the bench
Chicago Bulls shooting guard Javonte Green is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Green will get the start on Friday with Patrick Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect Green to play 16.7 minutes against the Warriors. Green's Friday projection includes 5.6 points,...
