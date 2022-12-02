Under 6.0 (-106) -2 Stars. Two of the best defensive hockey teams in the land meet tonight in Boston, so we can take this average total at near-even money. The Bruins have allowed the second-fewest expected goals (xGA) per 60 minutes in the NHL so far (2.55), and the visiting Vegas Golden Knights have allowed the sixth-fewest (2.72). That's been the stronger side for both clubs, with Boston just 7th in expected goals scored per 60 (3.43 xGF), and Vegas is 12th (3.23).

24 MINUTES AGO