Santa sings and spreads joy in Balboa Park!
Santa Claus made the journey from the North Pole to San Diego today. He arrived at Balboa Park’s Spreckels Organ Pavilion at noon and immediately commenced spreading joy. He greeted young and old in front of Balboa Park’s traditional holiday Gingerbread House, then at two o’clock took to the pavilion stage. Accompanied by smiling San Diego Civic Organist Raul Prieto Ramírez on the majestic Spreckels Organ, Santa sang the opening verse and chorus of Up on the Housetop.
Tin Man recalls history in North Park!
Visitors to the San Diego History Center in Balboa Park might notice a large tin man standing atop stairs in the museum’s atrium. A sign at the bottom of the stairs explains how the nearly 11 feet tall metal sculpture was once a well known landmark in North Park.
Comic-Con’s community mural at December Nights!
Creativity is always welcome at December Nights in Balboa Park! I could clearly see this, as I periodically checked out some tables hosted by San Diego’s very cool Comic-Con Museum. Everybody and anybody was invited to grab some paint and help color in a community mural. Actually, there appeared...
Holiday floral beauty inside the Marston House!
For this 2022 Holiday Season, the Marston House in Balboa Park is doing something very special. The interior of the historic home has been decorated with many beautiful flower arrangements!. I learned today that the gorgeous floral displays, which can be found in most rooms, are new for the holidays...
Holidays in San Diego – Where to See Lights, Trees, Parades, More
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and though San Diego only may have caroling in the (faux) snow, dang it, we have it. Whether you like your celebrations big or small, at big amusement parks or in parades close to home, here’s a look at the sheer number of ways to celebrate the season this year.
Building A House on a Stack of Marbles
Recently I was sharing a thought with a friend of mine. I asked, “Would you build a house on a stack of marbles?”. She laughed and said, “Of course not; who would?”. Ironically, I said, that’s what appears to be happening around us in the City and County of San Diego. Our elected officials seem to be going with the concept that we don’t need a solid foundation to build on. And I am not just referring to construction or building houses.
Making spheres and cabochons in Balboa Park!
If you ever visit Spanish Village Art Center in Balboa Park, make sure to step into the San Diego Mineral and Gem Society building. Inside you’ll discover walls lined with displays. Arranged in glass cases are crystals, fossils, jade carvings, handmade jewelry and a whole lot more. You might...
Students paint Santa’s reindeer in Balboa Park!
San Diego artist Kris Finch and several of his students were busy painting reindeer in Balboa Park this morning, hours before the beginning of 2022 December Nights. Kris and his friendly students were kind enough to let me photograph their works in progress. You often see artists painting the ornate...
Colors of December Nights in Spanish Village!
Enjoy these photos taken in Spanish Village Art Center during December Nights!. Balboa Park’s colorful Spanish Village is one of my favorite spots in San Diego at any time of year, but during the Holiday Season, it really shines!. Without further ado, here are photographs that I captured today,...
GOLDEN DOOR ACQUIRES 1,988-ACRE NEWLAND SIERRA SITE IN MERRIAM MOUNTAINS AS PRESERVE, ENDS BATTLE OVER HOUSING PROPOSAL
December 4, 2022 (San Marcos) – The battle to protect nearly 2,000 acres in San Diego’s North County from development is over. Two years after voters approved ballot Measure B to block construction of the controversial Newland Sierra housing project previously approved by San Diego’s Board of Supervisors, one of the project’s leading opponents, Golden Door spa, has acquired the property to preserve it as open space and wildlife habitat for generations to come.
Hundreds of seniors receive Christmas gifts from volunteers
It’s the season of giving and today hundreds of seniors received a holiday surprise: poinsettias, $25 gift cards, and handwritten Christmas cards.
City considers designating Hillcrest neighborhood as a historic district
Hillcrest is widely known as a safe haven for the LGBTQ community, and now the city wants to make it a historic district. But some business owners think it needs to go further to preserve its culture.
December Nights | Get ready for the food!
Come celebrate the Holiday Season at December Nights, December 2 and 3 at Balboa Park. CBS 8's Keristen Holmes visits the Budda Soul Food Truck.
6 Free Christmas Events Happening This Weekend-Don't Miss Them!
Christmas time is coming, and there are plenty of free events! $ave your money for gifts, and enjoy these holiday happenings this weekend! I've lived in San Diego almost twenty years, and I am truly impressed by the number of festivities that take place. Stay in the loop with Macaroni Kid, and you won't miss a beat!
Celebrate the Season in Wild Style at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
‘Tis the season! Wild Holidays returns to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on select dates: December 3 and 4, December 10 and 11, December 17 through 23, and December 26 through 31, 2022; and January 1, 2023. The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. during this event, except for January 1 when hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wild Holidays festivities begin at 4 p.m. The annual celebration invites guests to experience the wonders of the Safari Park, located at 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road in Escondido, with a special holiday twist.
MAP: Where to see light displays across San Diego County in 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The magic of the holidays is back in San Diego with millions of dazzling Christmas lights illuminating the night throughout San Diego County. Check out the map below to find out where to view the displays:. North County. Carlsbad: This year, the Carlsbad Christmas House...
Asking $13 Million, This Prime Compound in Rancho Santa Fe California Set in A Serene Setting with Total Privacy
5956 San Elijo Avenue Home in Rancho Santa Fe, California for Sale. 5956 San Elijo Avenue, Rancho Santa Fe, California is a custom estate compound spreading out over 5.69 fully covenant view acres, setting in a serene setting with total privacy, just 2 minutes to Golf and the Club and Village plus Rowe School. This Home in Rancho Santa Fe offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 12,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5956 San Elijo Avenue, please contact Laura Barry (Phone: 858-756-2266) & Jim Graves (Phone: 858-395-6333) at Barry Estates for full support and perfect service.
Texas Roadhouse Eyeing South San Diego for Expansion
National City may be the next community to see the Texas-sized steakhouse chain
Crews Come to Aid of Injured Hiker at Black Mountain Ranch Park
An injured hiker at Black Mountain Open Space Park was airlifted to a landing zone and transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital Sunday. Rescuers responded to a report of a stranded hiker at 15500 Black Mountain Road at 10:15 a.m. A helicopter dropped a medic in to assess the person, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department online log.
Global Chain Texas Roadhouse To Open Location In San Diego's South County
With more than 600 locations around the world and more to come, Texas Roadhouse will soon bring a new outpost to San Diego's South County. Founded by W. Kent Taylor in Indiana in 1993, Texas Roadhouse now operates more than 607 locations around the United States, as well as in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Philippines, Mexico, and Taiwan. The restaurants are known for the free buckets of peanuts at each table, line dancing waitstaff, Willie Nelson-themed tables, and a classic American scratch-made menu of hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, house-made sides, and fresh-baked bread. Being their top menu item is an 11-ounce USDA Choice Sirloin and every table receives homemade rolls, each Texas Roadhouse store employs its own butcher and baker to ensure quality.
