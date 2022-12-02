Read full article on original website
Panhandle runners gathered to participate in the annual PCB Marathon
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Runners from all over the Panhandle came to participate in the ‘Daybreak 76 Panama City Beach Marathon.’ The cost of the marathon depended on which race you entered. Prices ranged from $45 to $110.Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce President Kristopher McLane says the full marathon, half, and 5k […]
A step back in time at Florida Caverns State Park
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Folks had the chance to step back in time this weekend at the Florida Caverns State Park in Jackson County. The popular park hosted its annual ‘Caverns Cultural Celebration’ Friday and Saturday. The event at Florida Caverns State Park gave people a history lesson on what happened in the area way back […]
Panama City, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Panama City. The Choctawhatchee High School basketball team will have a game with Rutherford High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. The Bethlehem High School basketball team will have a game with Deane Bozeman High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
Panhandle Pioneer Settlement prepares for a busy Saturday
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement in Blountstown is known for taking visitors back to the 1800s. They have several cabins from earlier years on the property. For the holiday season, they’re decorated with Christmas decor both inside and out. Settlement officials are welcoming the community for breakfast with Santa and a tour […]
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
The weather will be warming up again this weekend. For those looking to get out of the house, Gulf and Franklin counties have a lot to offer. Don't see your event listed? Have an event coming up? Send details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Centennial celebration at Constitution Convention Museum. Did you know...
tourcounsel.com
Henderson Beach State Park, Florida (with Map & Photos)
This beach, located Florida, has parking ($6), restrooms, showers, and picnic areas. Its sand is white and the sea has little waves. You have to bring umbrellas and chairs.
Panama City audit shows $450,000 was misspent
CLARIFICATION: The finding addressed here was not a result of the forensic audit. That audit has not yet begun. Instead, city staff discovered the issue, city officials said Friday. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners took action this week to clean up some of their budget problems and voted to replace funds allegedly […]
WJHG-TV
Millville celebrates 20th annual Christmas Parade
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sometimes the smallest communities have the biggest spirit. Friday, hundreds, if not thousands, came together for the 20th annual Millville Christmas Parade. This may be a tiny town. But when it comes to Christmas spirit, Millville knows how to deck the halls. “It’s very heartwarming....
WJHG-TV
Get ready for a blast in the past with Captain Anderson’s Marina
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever wanted to take a stroll through ancient Bethlehem? Now is your chance with the 10th Annual Bethlehem Christmas Village put on by Captain Anderson’s Marina. Beginning on December 7, visitors can enjoy live music, a live nativity, toy and food...
WJHG-TV
Latest on extending Gayle’s Trails in PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Miles of walking trails cover Panama City Beach from the west end to the east. While they’re designed to connect, there is still a pretty big gap right in the middle preventing it from happening. In a city that sees constant growth, former...
waltonoutdoors.com
Discover the tall ship Pinta in Fort Walton Beach Dec. 23 – Jan. 2
A replica of Christopher Columbus’ famous ship will be open for dockside educational tours at Brooks Bridge Marina, 1198 Miracle Strip Parkway, Ft. Walton Beach, FL, 32548 Friday Dec. 23 – Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Tours will be open from 9 am – 4 pm daily. The...
Video Reveals Morning Tornado Ripping Through Panama City, Florida as Cars Casually Keep Driving
Following an intense morning weather-wise, a new video of a tornado ripping through Panama City, Florida has surfaced on Twitter. WeatherNation posted the video and wrote, “A tornado warning was issued for Panama City Beach, Florida earlier this morning and this is why. Stay weather aware if you are in FL this morning, a lot of severe storms are moving through.”
12-year-old shot three times in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 12-year-old boy was shot three times late Friday night in Calhoun County. Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said the shooting occurred at a residence on Adam Spears Lane, north of Blountstown near Blountstown High School. The sheriff said when deputies were helping remove the victim from the house for […]
WEAR
Report: Destin Middle School health tech stole student medication, replaced with aspirin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Destin Middle School health technician was arrested and charged Thursday with stealing prescription medicine from students. 27-year-old Makayla Crandall, of Niceville, is charged with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of child neglect, and one count of failure to maintain narcotics records.
Fort Walton Beach police search for catalytic converter thieves
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are wanted in connection to catalytic converter thefts around Okaloosa and Walton County. Ohm Capone, 23, of Riverside, Ca. and May Raymond Jr, 18, of Westwego, La. have active warrants for their arrests. Fort Walton Beach Police Department said a case from Sep. 2022 started with a […]
Tourist involved in violent accident in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia tourist is in custody after a violent night behind the wheel, according to Panama City Beach police. PCBPD said he was responsible for two different traffic crashes that happened within a few minutes of each other. The incidents began Friday evening at the Continental Condominiums on Front […]
emeraldcoastmagazine.com
An Update from the Walton County Tourism Department
It’s been an incredible, but busy, season here in Walton County. We’ve seen visitation to our community remain strong. Countless families have spent time on our sugar-white sand beaches, in our restaurants and retail shops, making memories they will cherish for a lifetime. It’s been incredible to see...
Police release more information on violent Panama City Beach crashes
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An update in the investigation of a Georgia man’s violent night behind the wheel was released by Panama City Beach Police Department. PCBPD said he is responsible for two different traffic crashes within just a few minutes of each other. In a news release, police identified 34-year-old Derrick Von […]
mypanhandle.com
Lynn Haven kicks off holiday season with annual parade
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Lynn Haven got into the holiday spirit Saturday morning. Floats and street performers took over Florida Avenue as part of the annual Christmas parade. Hundreds of people gathered along to enjoy the annual Lynn Haven Christmas parade. Many local businesses, churches,...
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Dec. 1
River: Catfish, a few shellcracker. Bay: Good redfish and black snapper bites. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s. Copeland’s Gun and Tackle Shop. 17290 U.S. Hwy. 331 S, Freeport, Florida 32439. (850) 835-4277. Store hours:. Mon....
