FOX2now.com

Holiday Cheer Market back in Alton, Ill

Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., the Holiday Cheer Market features over 15 local merchants from the St. Louis metro area, with new vendors added on a weekly basis.
FOX2now.com

Windy morning leads to blustery temps

High wind gusts began early this morning and will continue into the afternoon.
KSDK

St. Louis forecast: Mainly cloudy Monday

Mainly cloudy Monday with highs in the 50s. Passing showers are expected for Tuesday with temperatures cooling into the 40s for daytime highs.
feastmagazine.com

8 gifts ideas that do the most for your holiday host

It's an age-old adage that rings true: Never go to someone's house emptyhanded. This year, instead of bringing a standard bottle of wine, get creative and bring one of these locally made products. Ozark Forest Mushrooms’ Truffle Salt. Local purveyor Ozark Forest Mushrooms makes their own truffle salt for...
advantagenews.com

Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash

A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
myleaderpaper.com

Festus man receives nearly 3-year sentence for stealing from St. Louis company

Ryan S. Kent, 44, of Festus has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for stealing $854,544.37 from a St. Louis pharmaceutical manufacturing facility where he worked as a maintenance supervisor for more than four years, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Kent pleaded guilty Aug. 3 to wire...
stlpublicradio.org

Thursday: Best books of 2022, chosen by St. Louis librarians

This conversationwill be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. It’s December: What better time to cozy up and open a great new book? Or, perhaps you’re looking for the perfect book to give as a gift this holiday season.
5 On Your Side

Cancer patient gets last wish to see new 'Black Panther' movie

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — At Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, they put some good in saying goodbye. On a recent Friday, a van full of care packages arrived at Evelyn's. Evelyn's House is an 18,000-square-foot ranch-style house in Creve Coeur owned and operated by BJC Hospice. Evelyn's House offers hospice care to terminally ill patients of all ages, according to the BJC Hospice website.
abc17news.com

St. Louis four-star flips commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Cardinal Ritter's four-star safety Marvin Burks Jr.flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to Mizzou Sunday. Burks is listed at 6-2, 190 pounds. On the 247Sports composite rankings, he is rated the No. 10 Missouri product, No. 30 safety and No. 309 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2023.

