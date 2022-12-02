Read full article on original website
Related
Neil Kiely named Swisher President & CEO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- The Board of Directors of Swisher has announced two appointments to its Executive Leadership Team. Neil Kiely was named President & CEO after serving the past year as President. Additionally, Jeffrey Brown has taken the position of Executive Vice President of Swisher Sales. Brown was previously the General Manager of E-Alternative Solutions, LLC (EAS), a sister company of Swisher. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005126/en/ Neil Kiely was named President & CEO of Swisher after serving the past year as President. (Photo: Swisher)
salestechstar.com
Decision Digital, Recognized as One of the Finest in Managed IT Services Firms, Receives Coveted ConnectWise Partner Referral Award
Decision Digital Awarded ConnectWise Partner Referral Title. Decision Digital, a rapidly growing managed IT services provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, continues to break records and exceed expectations. They are elated to announce they have been formally recognized and named by ConnectWise with the highly sought inaugural WISE awards’ Partner Referral award.
elearningindustry.com
6 Ideas For Teachers To Transition Into A New Career Path
Teacher burnout is a phenomenon that more and more educators are dealing with every year. Even if you love sharing knowledge and shaping minds, you can still find the classroom draining and want to try something new professionally. The good thing is that teachers have so many skills they can use to transition into a new career. To name only a few, teachers have advanced organizational skills, know how to manage their time, and are confident speakers and stellar communicators. Let's look at 6 options you can explore if you feel ready for a career change.
Radio Ink
Recruitment is a Hot Category Now
(By Pat Bryson) If you’ve called on any businesses at all in the past year, you’ve probably heard “I can’t find enough people to fully staff.” Finding enough people who want to work is one of the biggest challenges our clients face. We are in a perfect position to help them with this problem.
Today’s CEO must also be a chief talent officer
In 2021, an unprecedented 47.8 million people in the United States quit their jobs. The Great Resignation has prompted organizations across the country to double down on efforts to attract and retain talent and build work experiences that put the workforce at the center. More and more CEOs understand that...
voguebusiness.com
The Vogue Business 100 Innovators: New-era retail
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. The fashion, beauty and luxury industries are at a tipping...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Exploring the intersection of human-centered-design and rehab technology
Exploring the intersection of human-centered-design and rehab technology. Sarah has an expansive range of expertise, we chose to deep dive on the importance of human-centered design in this episode. We’ll be sure to welcome Sarah back on the show in the coming months to explore other areas that she is working in to advance access to rehab.
satnews.com
Astrocast partners with Avirtech for SatIoT smart farming solutions
Astrocast and Avirtech have announced a smart farming partnership. Astrocast is providing Avirtech with Satellite IoT (SatIoT) connectivity solutions for their BIOTA intelligent farm control system, which includes integrating its technology into Avirtech’s Avirlink to enable plantation owners to make legacy sensors smart by recording and controlling information remotely over long distances.
aiexpress.io
SME to offer Robotics in Manufacturing Fundamentals certification
SME just lately introduced that it has developed the Robotics in Manufacturing Fundamentals (RMF) credential, a brand new certification targeted on assessing candidates’ comprehension of elementary robotics ideas. The RMF credential was developed by SME, the Robotics Schooling & Competitors (REC) Basis, and FIRST. The certification is aimed toward...
findingfarina.com
The Key Responsibilities And Qualifications of a Housekeeper
Having a professional housekeeper in your home can be very beneficial, as you will have someone who knows how to keep your home clean. However, there are some responsibilities you should expect of a housekeeper. Qualifications For A Professional Housekeeper. Those who wish to become professional housekeepers may have to...
Comments / 0