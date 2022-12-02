NEW HARTFORD – Ronald “Ron” Lawrence Carlson, 74, passed away unexpectedly at home on Oct. 6, 2022. Born in Ridgway, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 20,1948, he was the son of the late Richard D. Carlson and Rita M. (Smith) Getchell and resided in Naugatuck for many years. He was a graduate of Naugatuck High School, Class of 1966 where he enjoyed playing the trumpet in the school band.

