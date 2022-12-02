Read full article on original website
Ronald Lawrence Carlson
NEW HARTFORD – Ronald “Ron” Lawrence Carlson, 74, passed away unexpectedly at home on Oct. 6, 2022. Born in Ridgway, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 20,1948, he was the son of the late Richard D. Carlson and Rita M. (Smith) Getchell and resided in Naugatuck for many years. He was a graduate of Naugatuck High School, Class of 1966 where he enjoyed playing the trumpet in the school band.
Maurice P. Maia
NAUGATUCK — Mr. Maurice P. Maia, 81, of Naugatuck, entered into the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in the love and comfort of his residence. He was the husband of Ann (Wertman) Maia. Maurice was born in Waterbury on July 19, 1941, son of the late...
Robert F. Sullivan (Sully)
WOODBURY — Robert F. Sullivan, 92, of Woodbury, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the Saint Mary’s Hospital VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of the late Marlene (Lauria) Sullivan for 55 years. Bob was born on...
Mary Alice (Coelho) Ramos
MERIDEN — Mary Alice (Coelho) Ramos, age 97, widow of Joseph L. Ramos, passed away peacefully at Complete Care of Meriden. Born in Angola, Africa, on Dec. 2, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Noemia (Dias) Coelho. Mary Alice had lived most of her life in Naugatuck with her family. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Waterbury.
