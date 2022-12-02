ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

Photogenic pups help raise money for San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Paws gathered for a cause in San Marcos on Sunday. The Porch on E. Hopkins St. hosted the second annual SANTA PAWS event to raise awareness, funds and product donations for the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter. "We’re just kind of sharing in the community and...
cohaitungchi.com

26 Best & Fun Things To Do In New Braunfels (Texas)

New Braunfels is a stunning metropolis straddling the counties of Guadalupe and Comal. It's an idyllic however surprisingly metropolitan atmosphere of a suburb, and from 2010 to 2020, it was America’s third fastest-growing metropolis. Most famously, the suburb is thought for its wealthy heritage of German-Texan tradition and historical...
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels 2023 bond projects move closer to starting

New Braunfels City Council will hold a public meeting to discuss 2023 bond projects on Dec. 5. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The New Braunfels City Council will hold a workshop Dev. 5 at 6 p.m. in council chambers to review recommendations from the bond advisory committee as well as listen to public feedback on projects being considered for the 2023 bond.
KSAT 12

Poll: Should San Antonio ban horse-drawn carriages?

SAN ANTONIO – Members of the San Antonio City Council this week submitted paperwork for a plan that would ban horse-pulled carriage rides. Councilmembers Jalen McKeen Rodriguez of District 2 and Phyllis Viagran of District 3 cited “inhumane” treatment of the animals and a negative environmental impact due to increased traffic congestion as reasons to end the practice.
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels takes first steps in drainage master plan

Members of the New Braunfels community were encouraged to attend a public meeting on the Drainage Area Master plan that took place at the New Braunfels City Hall on Nov. 3. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The city of New Braunfels Transportation & Capital Improvements Department hosted a public meeting Nov. 3...
seguintoday.com

NB Food Bank hosting free food distribution event at Caterpillar

(Seguin) — The New Braunfels Food Bank is teaming up with the Caterpillar plant in Seguin this weekend to make sure that the community is well-fed. A free food distribution event will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Caterpillar plant at 1720 W. Kingsbury St.
Community Impact Austin

Le Citron in New Braunfels under new management

The downtown cafe and bistro Le Citron allows space to be rented out for events and parties. (Courtesy Le Citron) The downtown European Cafe Le Citron located at 173 S. Seguin Ave. in New Braunfels opened under new management Nov. 4. Previous owner and founder Cinderella von Hach, said she plans to pursue other endeavors.
KSAT 12

Feds indict San Antonio health care CEO for theft, embezzlement

SAN ANTONIO – Federal investigators have indicted the CEO and owner of a San Antonio home health care company on nine counts related the theft of nearly $140,000 of employee health insurance premiums, court records obtained Friday by KSAT show. According to an indictment unsealed this week, Superior Home...
Community Impact Austin

City of San Marcos hosts inaugural space heater donation drive as winter weather looms

The city of San Marcos is hosting its inaugural Winter Heater Drive through Dec. 22. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of San Marcos announced its first ever Winter Heater Donation Drive, starting Dec. 1, in partnership with Community Action Inc. of Central Texas and The Salvation Army San Marcos. Space heaters donated or purchased for the drive will be distributed to residents in need.
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

