fox7austin.com
Photogenic pups help raise money for San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Paws gathered for a cause in San Marcos on Sunday. The Porch on E. Hopkins St. hosted the second annual SANTA PAWS event to raise awareness, funds and product donations for the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter. "We’re just kind of sharing in the community and...
KSAT 12
Higher costs, supply chain issues impacting Habitat for Humanity’s housing expansion
SAN ANTONIO – Inflation and supply chain shortages have posed several challenges for many local organizations and businesses, and Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio has been no exception. “So, house cost alone, the cost of materials, all of that has gone up from the beginning of the pandemic...
cohaitungchi.com
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In New Braunfels (Texas)
New Braunfels is a stunning metropolis straddling the counties of Guadalupe and Comal. It's an idyllic however surprisingly metropolitan atmosphere of a suburb, and from 2010 to 2020, it was America’s third fastest-growing metropolis. Most famously, the suburb is thought for its wealthy heritage of German-Texan tradition and historical...
Smokey Mo's TX BBQ statewide expansion underway with new Kyle location
Smokey Mo's TX BBQ opened Dec. 5 in Kyle. (Courtesy Smokey Mo's TX BBQ) Smokey Mo's TX BBQ opened Dec. 5 at 4500 S. FM 1626, Ste. 200, Kyle, as part of its statewide expansion aiming to add around 30 stores by 2025. Kyle was chosen as one of the...
The local’s guide to internet service in the San Antonio area
Learn everything you need to know about internet in the San Antonio area, including speeds, prices, and connection types.
Guess the rent of this two-bedroom San Antonio apartment in Tobin Hill
The apartment is right along San Antonio's gay strip.
New Braunfels 2023 bond projects move closer to starting
New Braunfels City Council will hold a public meeting to discuss 2023 bond projects on Dec. 5. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The New Braunfels City Council will hold a workshop Dev. 5 at 6 p.m. in council chambers to review recommendations from the bond advisory committee as well as listen to public feedback on projects being considered for the 2023 bond.
KSAT 12
Poll: Should San Antonio ban horse-drawn carriages?
SAN ANTONIO – Members of the San Antonio City Council this week submitted paperwork for a plan that would ban horse-pulled carriage rides. Councilmembers Jalen McKeen Rodriguez of District 2 and Phyllis Viagran of District 3 cited “inhumane” treatment of the animals and a negative environmental impact due to increased traffic congestion as reasons to end the practice.
New Braunfels takes first steps in drainage master plan
Members of the New Braunfels community were encouraged to attend a public meeting on the Drainage Area Master plan that took place at the New Braunfels City Hall on Nov. 3. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The city of New Braunfels Transportation & Capital Improvements Department hosted a public meeting Nov. 3...
seguintoday.com
NB Food Bank hosting free food distribution event at Caterpillar
(Seguin) — The New Braunfels Food Bank is teaming up with the Caterpillar plant in Seguin this weekend to make sure that the community is well-fed. A free food distribution event will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Caterpillar plant at 1720 W. Kingsbury St.
Does This Texas City Have The Best Christmas Lights Display? See Pics
Texas is SO big that I'm sure you can find an awesome display of Christmas Lights throughout the entire state! Travel and Leisure just recently made a list of the BEST displays in the United States and this City was ranked as the best for Texas. See PICS BELOW!. •...
mycanyonlake.com
Work on Canyon Dam Floodgate Starts Monday and Flow Rates on the Guadalupe River Could Get Dicey
Expect on-and-off streamflow disruptions on the lower Guadalupe River starting Monday when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) proceeds with plans to replace Canyon Dam’s floodgate. Construction will last through April and flows will be shut off while workers are inside the conduit. However, Clayton Church, a Public...
Le Citron in New Braunfels under new management
The downtown cafe and bistro Le Citron allows space to be rented out for events and parties. (Courtesy Le Citron) The downtown European Cafe Le Citron located at 173 S. Seguin Ave. in New Braunfels opened under new management Nov. 4. Previous owner and founder Cinderella von Hach, said she plans to pursue other endeavors.
Pet adoptions only $25 during 'Empty the Shelters' holiday event at SA Humane Society
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Humane Society has announced they will be participating in a nationwide event to help find homes for adult dogs and cats in time for Christmas. “Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope” event lowers the adoption fees for adult dogs and cats at the Humane Society for 10 days starting on December 1.
KSAT 12
Feds indict San Antonio health care CEO for theft, embezzlement
SAN ANTONIO – Federal investigators have indicted the CEO and owner of a San Antonio home health care company on nine counts related the theft of nearly $140,000 of employee health insurance premiums, court records obtained Friday by KSAT show. According to an indictment unsealed this week, Superior Home...
City of San Marcos hosts inaugural space heater donation drive as winter weather looms
The city of San Marcos is hosting its inaugural Winter Heater Drive through Dec. 22. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of San Marcos announced its first ever Winter Heater Donation Drive, starting Dec. 1, in partnership with Community Action Inc. of Central Texas and The Salvation Army San Marcos. Space heaters donated or purchased for the drive will be distributed to residents in need.
Cedar Park Regional Medical Center celebrates 15-year anniversary Dec. 7
Cedar Park Regional Medical Center will reach 15 years in December. (Courtesy Cedar Park Regional Medical Center) Cedar Park Regional Medical Center will celebrate its 15-year anniversary Dec. 7. Established in 2007, CPRMC was founded to address the need for a hospital in the area that provided inpatient and outpatient...
What is a water key? And why can it save you in the next freeze
This week, the City of Austin began giving out winter weather supplies, but one tool that's going fast could save your home: water keys.
