wendy
2d ago
This is truly sad this young boy was getting off the school bus running for his life not know he would never see anything or anybody he loved again all behind what I think all three of them boys that were in that car that chased him down should be charged regardless the boy that was shot had no defense I hope the family of Nahizer finds peace please give the family the justice they deserve 💜🙏
10
WAKE UP America!
2d ago
Try the perp as a adult!! There must be serious consequences for these delinquents or this violence will continue to escalate!!! 😈
13
rose voyer
2d ago
If the shooter is a juvenile , don't let him get out of jail. Lock him up for life
17
