Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:. Chiefs.
Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl

Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
Ohio State football: Buckeyes trying to flip 2023 QB

The Ohio State football team is hitting the recruiting trail hard this week. Ryan Day and Corey Dennis are trying to flip a four-star recruit. The Ohio State football team received welcomed news as both USC and TCU lost over the weekend, opening the door for the Buckeyes to slide into the playoffs. But with the recruiting dead period having ended last Friday, Buckeye coaches are hitting the recruiting trail.
Brittany Mahomes called out the Bengals for injury flop (Video)

The Cincinnati Bengals had a sketchy injury situation, and even Brittany Mahomes is questioning the legitimacy of it. The Bengals hosted the Kansas City Chiefs for Week 13 and are putting out quite an interesting game. Jessie Bates III of the Bengals was being switched out of the game due to an ‘injury,’ but the injury seemed to be far from legitimate as Bates stood comfortably until his replacement began running on the field, then laid down on the ground as if remembering he was ‘injured.’
Detroit Lions Add BrainLit BioCentric Lighting Tech for Players and Staff

BrainLit North America Inc., a New York-based provider of BioCentric Lighting, and the Detroit Lions, have joined forces to develop that they call a world-class health-enhancing environment for their players […] The post Detroit Lions Add BrainLit BioCentric Lighting Tech for Players and Staff appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Bengals safety flops, fakes injury to avoid penalty vs Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals got away with an impressive flop and fake injury to avoid a penalty in the first half against the Chiefs on Sunday. What do you do when you are about to have 13 players on the field on defense? Fake an injury, of course. That’s exactly what Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III appeared to do during the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ clash against the Bengals.
Miami Heat clutch offense needs to be more dynamic

The Miami Heat’s win over Boston was a statement. Actually, all games against the Celtics are statement games. And despite this one being a regular season game before Christmas, it definitely felt like a playoff game. But this statement wasn’t simply made in the win over Boston but rather, how they went about doing it in the clutch.
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team

The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
