Read full article on original website
Related
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return for Baltimore in Week 13
The Baltimore Ravens announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) will not return in the team's Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos. Jackson injured his knee while taking a sack and was brought to the locker room shortly after. He will not return to Sunday's game. With Jackson injured, Tyler...
atozsports.com
Bears lose quarterback for rest of season
The Chicago Bears received some unfortunate news on Friday as head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that back-up quarterback Trevor Siemian is undergoing a season-ending oblique surgery. Siemian started in place of the injured Justin Fields in last week’s loss to the New York Jets. He suffered the injury in warmups,...
Aaron Rodgers Calls Bears' Justin Fields a ‘Talented Quarterback'
Rodgers calls Fields a 'talented quarterback' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields certainly looks different this week than he did during Week 2's contest at Lambeau Field against the Packers. Back then, Fields threw the ball just 11 times for 70 yards and one interception. He ran the...
Justin Fields Explains Late-Game Interception in Loss Vs. Packers
CHICAGO -- The game log for the Bears' 28-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field will tell you that quarterback Justin Fields threw a critical interception late in the fourth quarter. That would be true. With the Bears trailing by one with under three minutes to play,...
College football transfer portal tracker: Best players moving in 2023
Free agency of a kind has come to college football after the introduction of the new transfer portal, and to date a few thousand players have already taken advantage, with many more set to make a move ahead of the 2023 season. Last offseason saw the movement of several elite, blue-chip players ...
Fields puts on show in return from injury, Bears lose again
CHICAGO (AP) — A shoulder separation suffered two weeks ago failed to prevent Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields from running like he has all season. He also delivered a season high in yards passing on Sunday. What he couldn’t do was end a streak of poor finishes by Chicago and pull out a win against […]
Bill Belichick: 'Too hard' now to make major changes to offense
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday on WEEI that it would be "too hard" to make major scheme-based changes to the team's offense at this point of the season.
numberfire.com
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo breaks foot in Week 13, out for season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the 2022-23 season, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Garoppolo was knocked out of Sunday's win over Miami with what was described as an ankle injury. Now, Shanahan says that the veteran passer will undergo season-ending foot injury to repair a broken foot. It's a brutal blow to a legitimate Super Bowl contender in San Fran backed by arguably the best defense in football and was already on its backup quarterback with Trey Lance also out for the year. The team's hopes will now fall on Brock Purdy, who was drafted with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Garoppolo's injury will hurt the fantasy production of all of the 49ers' weapons, including Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow coming off Blazers' bench on Sunday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Damian Lillard is making his long-awaited return to the court from a right soleus strain that kept him out for 7 consecutive games. He's (obviously) starting in his first game back, sending Winslow back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) not listed on Miami's Week 13 injury report
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 13's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Mostert is on track to return from a one game absence after he registered two limited sessions and a full practice. In a revenge spot against a San Francisco team allowing 13.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Mostert to score 6.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Michael Gallup (illness) will play Sunday in Week 13 for Dallas
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup will play Sunday in the team's Week 13 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Gallup is dealing with a non-COVID illness, but his status for Sunday's contest was never truly in doubt. Still, it's nice to see he has officially been given the green light to suit up.
numberfire.com
Bucks rule out Khris Middleton (conditioning) on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/ forward Khris Middleton (conditioning) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Middleton will be held out on Saturday after he logged 26 minutes in his season debut. Expect Grayson Allen to see a boost in usage versus Charlotte. Allen's current projection includes 19.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) available Sunday night for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart will play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Hart has missed time recently due to a sprained left ankle. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Expect him to also start, which could send Trendon Watford back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Rams place Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) has been placed on injured reserve. Stafford will miss at least four games with a potential return in Week 17. Expect John Wolford to start under center while Bryce Perkins plays a second string role. On 303 pass attempts, Stafford is ranked 25th...
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (ankle) out for Spurs on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. McDermott was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprirse. He'll remain sidelined due to a sprained right ankle. In 20 games this season, McDermott is averaging 10.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.5...
numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey starting for Pistons Sunday in place of injured Isaiah Livers
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey will start Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Isaiah Livers has been ruled out indefinitely due to a right shoulder sprain. In his stead on Sunday, it'll be Ivey who gets the nod in the starting five on the wing. Our models...
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) out for Chargers' Week 13 contest versus Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will not play in Week 13's game against the Los Angeles Raiders. Williams will miss his second straight game after he was unable to practice with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Palmer to see more targets against a Raiders' team allowing 27.6 FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
numberfire.com
Richie James (knee) will play in Week 13 for New York
New York Giants wide receiver Richie James will play Sunday in the team's Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders. James was listed questionable due to a knee ailment. Now, he has received the green light to take the field in a nearly must-win contest. Our models project James for...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) ruled out on Friday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young will sit out at home after experiencing right shoulder soreness. Expect Dejounte Murray to play an increased offensive role on Friday night. Murray's projection includes 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.
Comments / 0