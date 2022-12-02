ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

A Federal Court Blocks Florida's Stop WOKE Act. Again.

On Thursday, a federal court decided that Florida cannot try to control what opinions public college professors can espouse in class—a decisive victory for opponents of the state's Individual Freedom Act, commonly known as the "Stop WOKE Act." A lawsuit filed by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression...
Click2Houston.com

For the first time, Texas voters send Muslims and openly gay Black men to Legislature

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Voters in Texas added to the diversity of their state Legislature on Tuesday, tripling the number of openly gay Black lawmakers holding office and electing the first two Muslim lawmakers to serve in the Capitol.
Washington Examiner

Judge issues preliminary injunction holding most of NY gun carry law is unconstitutional

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on New York's latest gun carry law enacted in response to the Supreme Court ruling striking down its previous law, holding that most of its provisions are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby ruled to pause enforcement on most parts of the Empire...
Vox

A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray

Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee to a federal court in Texas, has spent just over two years on the bench. In those two years, he has repeatedly handed down decisions blocking the Biden administration's immigration policies that were rooted in highly dubious legal arguments. And because federal trial court procedures...
Salon

"False, misleading": Judge sanctions Kari Lake lawyers for "baseless" election lawsuit

A federal judge in Arizona on Thursday ordered sanctions against lawyers representing failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem over their baseless lawsuit against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and two county government boards. While the attorneys being sanctioned were not named in Thursday's...
CBS Miami

Supreme Court hears challenge to rules narrowing ICE arrests

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard oral arguments in a case that could have major implications on the power of the executive branch to issue rules governing the enforcement of U.S. immigration laws, as well as the ability of states and organizations to challenge those directives.At the center of the court case, known as U.S. v. Texas, is a directive issued by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in September 2021 that instructed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to prioritize the arrest of migrants who recently entered the U.S. illegally as well as immigrants deemed to pose a threat to...
Fatherly

Texas Transgender Youth Law Would Criminalize Parents, But They're Fighting Back

A new bill in Texas would criminalize parents with a felony if they support their transgender kids in accessing scientifically backed gender-affirming care. If the bill is passed and enacted, it would be the first law in the U.S. not blocked by the courts to make helping your kid get gender-affirming care a felony. Trans people, parents, and allies in the state are doing everything they can to prevent that from happening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy